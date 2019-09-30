ENGAGEMENT:Shingledecker-Fye

Sara Shingledecker, CodyFye

The parents of Sara Ann Shingledecker, of Clarion, and Cody Edward Fye, of Strattanville, have announced the couple's engagement and forthcoming marriage.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Mark and Tricia Shingledecker of Clarion.

