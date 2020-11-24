Q. My ex's husband just reached out to invite me to join them for Thanksgiving dinner. We have been divorced for six years and have had our ups and downs. It's mostly up now. They have been married for three and a half years and have recently added a baby. The kids are with them this year, they know I am alone, and I think it's their way of extending an olive branch. Should I go? What's good ex-etiquette?
A. Key word? Should. Should is used to "indicate obligation, duty, or correctness." Based on that, it is neither your obligation nor duty to attend Thanksgiving dinner at your ex's home. Correctness, on the other hand, is subjective. Many would think it's ridiculous to even consider sitting at the Thanksgiving table with an ex. But, these are different times and successful co-parenting in 2020 takes some think-out-of-the-box thinking. It's interesting that your ex's husband was the one to invite you.