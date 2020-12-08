Q. Is it acceptable to bring my new partner's gifts for my children into my ex's home after being asked not to?

A. It's not acceptable to bring ANYTHING to anyone's home if they have asked you not to; why would you think a co-parent is any exception? Your attitude demonstrates blatant disrespect and is an indicator that you may want to reevaluate your approach to co-parenting. Your co-parent is your ally, not your enemy.

Prediabetes can first be addressed with diet, exercise advice

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have some questions about my lab results. My doctor's office called to say all results were good and everything is fine. However, when I received the printout from the lab, I read several readings that alarmed me, including a hemoglobin A1C of 5.9% (flagged as high) and glu…

Are statins recommended for adults 75 and older?

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR ROACH: You seem to promote statins. How about statins for older people? A recent study from 2017 that appeared to be peer reviewed and well done found "no benefit was found when pravastatin was given for primary prevention to older adults with moderate hyperlipidemia and hypertension…

Tech Q&A: Choosing home network security software

  • By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Q: Comcast has been providing its Xfinity internet customers with the Norton Security Online program for free. But it will drop Norton at the end of December and replace it with Comcast's own xFi Advanced Security. Will I need to add other protection for my computer? What's available?

Reader wants to know how to stay healthy in prison

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: What can I do to stay healthy in prison? We don't really get a good choice of food, but I try to eat as healthy as possible. My stress level is kind of high due to being on lockdown. I exercise five times a day. -- A.M.W.

Living with Children: It's not too late to turn things around

Q: We have a 10-year-old daughter who runs our family. We allowed her to begin dictating to us when she began talking and it's just gone slowly downhill ever since. She manipulates us with shrieking tantrums, disrespect, and downright refusal to do what we tell her to do. We must have done s…

What's the optimal blood pressure level?

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I would like your opinion about the need to lower blood pressure to the standard 120/80. I read the following in a scientific article: "Older people with preexisting vascular disease or circulation deficits, however, often need higher systolic pressure (around 130-140 mmHg) t…

Steroid rage ruined 17-year marriage

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: After five years, I still have questions after my husband (at the time) started getting more and more critical, until culminating in a few weeks where he started ranting, calling me profane names and leaving me emotionally depleted and confused. We had been married for 17 yea…

Automotive Q&A

  • By BRAD BERGHOLDT Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q: Regarding my 2000 Acura model TL, I've been told my front light shields need cleaning. I am wondering what you would recommend for improving nighttime safety. I could clean them myself, but I was told that is hard work and I'm in my 80s. The car-wash does cleaning at $89. I am hoping ther…

Toyota snubs trend with hybrid RAV4 Prime

  • By MARK PHELAN Detroit Free Press (TNS)

Toyota dips a cautious toe into the electric-vehicle pool - again - with the capable 2021 RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid that just went on sale. Jump in. The electrons are fine.

Change in BP meds caused loud, pounding pulse

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old woman on medication for high blood pressure and cholesterol. For 15 years, I took atenolol, 25 mg twice daily. I developed hair loss, and my doctor said to stop the atenolol immediately, that hair loss was a known side effect. He put me instead on 120 mg of…

Tech Q&A: Finding the source of Wi-Fi electronic interference

  • By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Q: I use a three-year-old Chromebook on a secure home Wi-Fi network. Recently, the Chromebook has been getting disconnected from the internet every day about 4:45 p.m. After I unplug and plug in the router, the internet works again. This doesn't happen with either my laptop or tablet compute…

Better safe than sorry when it comes to potential COVID exposure

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am scheduled to play tennis with my friend tonight. His son tested positive for COVID-19 and is symptomatic as of yesterday. He has not seen his son for at least one week before the diagnosis. Is my friend safe, and would it therefore be safe for me to play tennis with him?…

CLASSIC CARS: 1960 Chevy Biscayne is the right car with the wrong color

  • By VERN PARKER

Automobiles referred to as "company cars" are usually stripped-down base model vehicles. A 1960 Chevrolet Biscayne was the company car provided to William Jalma in Minneapolis. When new, the 3,570-pound, 119-inch wheelbase full-size four-door sedan had a sticker price of $2,208. Jalma kept t…

Motormouth: Don't worry about the tires

  • By BOB WEBER

Q: I bought a 2020 Subaru Forester about three months ago. Falken tires came standard. Not knowing anything about this brand (I'm not sure if I had ever heard of this brand before), I stopped at an independent tire shop that sells Falken among other brands. When I asked about Falken, the imm…

There is help for people who have difficulty swallowing tablets

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 78 and have some difficulty swallowing. I must take calcium and magnesium tablets, and they are very large. I have to chew them to get them down properly. I have actually choked on pills in the past. But chewing some tablets gives a terrible taste. Any suggestions? -- P.P.L.

Would significant weight loss change need for HBP meds?

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: A friend was diagnosed with high blood pressure several years ago and has been on a hypertensive drug since then. However, over the past years, he has lost over 50 pounds and is no longer overweight. He works out every day. He never exercised prior to his diagnosis. He seems …