Ex-etiquette: Who gets our pet?

Q. Have you ever heard of people sharing an animal after they break up? My ex and I were together for 10 years. We got a cat right after we moved in together. We have now decided to live apart, but we can't agree with whom the cat should live. I suggested that the cat live with me for a week and him for a week. What's good ex-etiquette?
A. Many people think of their animals as family and when they break up, have the same issues with visitation or custody of the animals as parents have with their children - and I can tell you that I've heard judges rule that the animals must go back and forth with the kids as often as I've heard them say the animal stays put. It seems it's an arbitrary decision based on circumstances.
Q. Have you ever heard of people sharing an animal after they break up? My ex and I were together for 10 years. We got a cat right after we moved in together. We have now decided to live apart, but we can't agree with whom the cat should live. I suggested that the cat live with me for a week…
Q: My iPad's location software says I'm in Springfield, Ill., instead of Minnesota (a 400-mile mistake.) I've altered privacy and app settings, but nothing works. In case I've been hacked, I've removed the iPad's banking and financial apps and changed my passwords. What should I do? -Terranc…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently, you wrote about intermittent explosive disorder. I have this condition and would like your help dealing with it. I can lose my self-control and get so upset that I swear. I have attempted to control myself, but if I do not watch myself, I get very angry and then fee…
DEAR DR. ROACH: In the majority of over-the-counter medication, the dosing references "adults 12 years and older" and then gives a maximum dose. I'm 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weigh 220 pounds. The average 12-year-old is 125-ish pounds. I don't get it. Are we overdosing the 12-year-olds or limi…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75-year-old male and was diagnosed many years ago with thalassemia. My A1C has been slightly high. Since sugar is carried on hemoglobin and my hemoglobin is disfigured with thalassemia, does it affect my A1C? - J.M.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been using turmeric on my food for quite a while. I've noticed I've started having bouts of diarrhea. I found others' reports of this when searching on the internet. I might quit taking it to see if the diarrhea ceases. Do you have any other information on contracting …
Q: I continuously backed up my old PC to an external hard drive. Now that my old PC's hard drive has failed, I'm trying to restore the backed-up data to my new PC's hard drive. It's nearly impossible because I've forgotten the name of the backup program I used. (There is a folder on the exte…
DEAR DR. ROACH: A recent column advised readers to wear masks. Please print a study that shows masks work. I can show you 10 studies from the CDC that say they don't. You should not encourage your readers to do something without proof. - C.W.
"Hand in Hand" parenting is the latest iteration of progressive (nouveau, unverified) childrearing. I became aware of HIH several weeks ago, courtesy of a grandmother whose daughter and son-in-law are practitioners. She was both amused and appalled. Intrigued, I went to the HIH website (hand…
DEAR DR. ROACH: At age 6, I had a tonsillectomy. A few months afterward, I developed paralytic polio that included bulbar involvement, and I was in an iron lung. A few years later, I learned about a study that linked a higher rate of bulbar involvement in polio cases where there had been a t…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Some months ago, you wrote that the blood flow to the penis could be reduced by blockages in the arteries. What kind of doctor should a guy go to, and what tests should be asked for? -- J.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a paraplegic due to complications from the West Nile virus. I am getting conflicting information from my health care providers concerning flu shots. My primary care doctor says that the flu shots are contraindicated for West Nile victims; my pharmacist says the vaccinati…
Q: I own a 2018 Honda CRV. Imagine my surprise when I went to the garage and found all the windows and the moon roof totally open. My research showed that when you press the fob a certain way, either accidently or on purpose, this happens. Imagine finding your car filled with water or snow. …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 73 and had silicone implants put in when I was 29. Other than getting firm, I've never had a problem with them. I have had a mammogram every year since I was 45 and all has been well except for this year, when the right implant showed up as ruptured. This was five months …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had fatty liver for the past 10 years. To reverse it, I am trying to lose weight. Now I am 116 kilograms. I have heard that if someone has fatty liver and wants to lose weight, they should not lose more than 1.5 kg per week. This week, I lost 3 kg. What is your advice?…
Q. I lost my Thanksgiving this year and I'm afraid I'm going to lose my time over Christmas break, as well. My son and daughter, age 5 and 7, were scheduled to be with me, but because my mother lives with me and the state suggestion is to limit visitors over the holidays, their mom and I dec…
Q: I take videos in the MP4 format on my Android phone, and they play back just fine. But when I send a 20- to 60-second video to my friends' phones (via Yahoo Mail or Facebook Messenger), the videos either won't play or play for only five to 10 seconds. What's wrong?
"Are you afraid of your child/children?" I query folks who testify to children who frequently engage in flagrant antisocial behavior tantrums, brazen disrespect, and belligerent disobedience being the top three.