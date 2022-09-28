First drink of alcohol incites face flushing and anxiety

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 76-year-old man in excellent health. I don’t take any medication, except for simvastatin for over 15 years. My cholesterol is now below 200. But, a problem started about eight months ago. When sitting with friends, I’ll have my first drink of beer. Within a minute, my face gets bright red, and I get a feeling of anxiety. It goes away in a few minutes and does not return. If I have a sip, it still happens, just not as severe. It happens every time. I told my primary care physician about this in May at my annual physical, but he had no answer. He didn’t seem too concerned. What do you think about this? Should I worry? — W.D.
ANSWER: The medical term for the face turning red, usually accompanied by a sensation of warmth, is called flushing. The face is the most common location, but some people will get flushing on their ears, neck, chest, torso or arms. The sudden onset you describe makes flushing the diagnosis, rather than any other causes of facial rash, such as lupus or a photosensitivity rash.