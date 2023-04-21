Five tips for new EV drivers

(BPT) — The transition to electric vehicles (EVs) has begun: That’s according to the latest Hankook Tire Gauge Index, a survey of Americans’ driving habits and attitudes, which found that nearly half (46%) expect to acquire an EV within the next 5 years. Whether they’re driven by environmental motives, high gas prices or new automotive technology, drivers are increasingly shifting to EVs — so what do they need to know before they get behind the wheel of their first plug-in vehicle?

Be mindful of power bill

0
0
0
0
0

What are certified preowned vehicles
Features

What are certified preowned vehicles

The days when buying a used car was akin to a game of chance are largely a relic of the past. Though it’s still possible that used car buyers could end up with a lemon, the pre-owned vehicle market has changed dramatically and for the better over the last couple of decades.

A guide to buying pre-owned vehicles
Features

A guide to buying pre-owned vehicles

Buying a pre-owned vehicle can be a cost-effective way to get a reliable, affordable car or truck. The moment a new car leaves a lot, it starts do depreciate in value, according to U.S. News & World Report. After the first few years of ownership, the vehicle has lost a significant amount…

Features

What to do before trading in your car

Trade-ins are a vital component of many automobile transactions. A recent report from the National Automobile Dealers Association revealed that 22 percent of all pre-owned vehicle sales included a trade-in.

Features

Did you know?

Anything that takes a driver’s attention away from the road is considered a distraction. That includes adjusting the radio station, looking ahead at the route on a navigation system, reaching into the fast-food bag for a French fry, and answering a phone or responding to a text. Distractions…

How to find a car that fits your budget
Features

How to find a car that fits your budget

Drivers in the market for a new or pre-owned vehicle over the last couple of years likely discovered that the process of buying a car or truck is as difficult as ever. Prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic, factory closures, supply chain issues, semiconductor chip shortages, and a bevy o…

Warning signs that brakes are faltering
Features

Warning signs that brakes are faltering

Automotive problems are often best left to professionals. Though seasoned car enthusiasts may be capable of diagnosing and fixing car troubles without the assistance of a trusted mechanic, most drivers are better off letting the pros address issues under the hood.

What certain noises may indicate about your car
Features

What certain noises may indicate about your car

Automobiles have come a long way since their introduction more than 100 years ago. Though modern cars and trucks still employ some of the same principles as their forebears, the vehicles people drive today bear little resemblance to those that made waves in the early part of the twentieth century.

Keep your car safer and on the road longer
Features

Keep your car safer and on the road longer

(Family Features) For many families, cars are huge, long-term investments second only to homes. Many are looking for ways to keep their cars on the road longer and make them safer to continue to serve their needs for years to come.

Maintenance intervals drivers should know
Features

Maintenance intervals drivers should know

Vehicles are among the most costly expenses individuals have. According to data from Kelley Blue Book, the average price paid for a new vehicle in the United States in September 2022 was $48,094. Canadian car buyers face an equally expensive reality in their country, where the average MSRP f…

Features

A step-by-step guide to changing a flat tire

Any number of issues can affect drivers while on the road. Few issues may prove more disruptive than a flat tire. Flat tires can delay road trips and adversely affect commutes, all the while posing a significant safety hazard. Changing a flat tire is a valuable skill that all drivers should …

Why is tire rotation so important?
Features

Why is tire rotation so important?

Vehicle owners need to keep maintenance on the mind to ensure their cars and trucks are operating at peak capacity. Various components should be checked and serviced at key intervals. Oil changes and fluid top-offs are part of routine maintenance, but it can be easy to forget about other imp…

Features

Did you know?

Aside from a home, a car or truck is the most expensive item many people ever buy. Vehicle prices have been very high over the last year-plus due to inventory shortages and shipping delays. However, during times of economic downturn, simple economics often reign supreme. Under normal situati…

Five tips for new EV drivers
Features

Five tips for new EV drivers

(BPT) — The transition to electric vehicles (EVs) has begun: That’s according to the latest Hankook Tire Gauge Index, a survey of Americans’ driving habits and attitudes, which found that nearly half (46%) expect to acquire an EV within the next 5 years. Whether they’re driven by environment…

Features

How to show your appreciation for EMS workers

Emergency Medical Services is a system that provides emergency medical care to patients in need. The Office of EMS defines its efforts as a system of coordinated response and emergency medical care that encompasses multiple people and agencies. The system includes law enforcement first respo…

Features

They Said It

“Those who bring sunshine into the lives of others cannot keep it from themselves.”

Features

Leg cramps keep woman awake and cause concern for ALS

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 82-year-old, reasonably fit woman. I am having cramps at night in my feet and legs, causing me to wake three or four times a night. Getting up and walking helps, as does applying a hot washcloth and using Voltaren on the cramping areas. However, I would prefer not to …

Features

Motormouth: Do I really need an oil change?

Q: I have a 2007 Honda Civic EX with 22,365 miles on it. The owner’s manual says to change the oil when the dashboard indicator displays 15% oil life, and the indicator has never gone below 80%. Yet every year the dealer tells me that the oil needs to be changed on an annual basis, period. A…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, April 20, 2023 — Once inspired by a goal, you will follow it. You are charismatic, which allows you to influence others. You like to work with your hands. Simplicity is the key to life this year for you. Take charge of your health. Stay grounded and levelheaded. …

Edmunds compares: Toyota Prius vs. Kia Niro
Features

Edmunds compares: Toyota Prius vs. Kia Niro

  • By MICHAEL CANTU Edmunds

Both the Toyota Prius and Kia Niro have been redesigned for 2023. The new Prius is more powerful and better-looking than ever, but the bold new Kia Niro is a great all-around choice. Does it have what it takes to overthrow the Prius’ reign? Edmunds experts compared both hybrids to find out.

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 — You have perseverance and ambition — a marvelous combo that helps you achieve success in whatever you pursue. You are also competitive and will protect your independence. This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy yourself. Have fun, but do…

Features

Miller: New RMD rules for 2023

Dear Savvy Senior, What are the new rules on required minimum distributions from IRAs and 401(k)s? I will turn 72 this year and want to be clear on what I’m required to do. Planning Ahead

Features

Nurse claims wound must heal from the inside over the months

DEAR DR. ROACH: Whenever I got a wound while I was young, my mother would take me to the hospital to get stitches. I am now 94. I went to get a wound seen, and the nurse said that it needed to heal from the inside. They treated it with gauze, wrapping and then a stocking. It took months to h…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, April 18, 2023 — You are passionate, determined and romantic — colorful attributes that make you interesting to others. In fact, others see you as heroic. This year is slower-paced. It’s time to rejuvenate yourself. Focus on relationships and finding people and si…

Features

Tearing out ex from family photos might seem funny

Q. My kids love to take pictures, and when their mom and I were together we had pictures they took of us on vacations, joking around, whatever, all over the house. We have been broken up about seven months, and my kids came home from their mother’s home (the home in which we used to live tog…

Features

They Said It

“Making better choices takes work. There is a daily give and take, but it is worth the effort.”