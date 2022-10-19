Dear Savvy Senior, I just turned 65 and would like to learn more about the stronger flu shots I see advertised for older adults. What can you tell me about them and how are they covered by Medicare? Senior Novice
Dear Novice, There are actually three different types of senior-specific flu shots (you only need one) that the CDC is now recommending to people age 65 and older. These FDA-approved annual vaccines are designed to offer extra protection beyond what a standard flu shot provides, which is important for older adults who have weaker immune defenses and have a greater risk of developing dangerous flu complications. Here’s more information on these three vaccines.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 — You are lively, charming and optimistic. You don’t hesitate to express your ideas. This is a strong year for you! Now you will reap the benefits of your hard work. Expect a promotion, acknowledgement, kudos or awards. You are admired.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently, I got into a conversation with a group of friends about toxic shock syndrome. One of them claimed it is caused by synthetic menstrual products containing toxic chemicals like bleach, rayon and dioxins. I said that I’d never heard that theory before and that I though…
Q. My wife and I have been married for seven months and she is having a real problem with the transition. This was complicated by the fact that yesterday, two hours after the kid exchange, my wife and I are in bed and my ex is pounding on the front door because my kid left something behind. …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a friend with multiple health problems, mostly digestive and throat, who has recently discovered the supplement astaxanthin through his treatment with a nutritionist. He is extremely optimistic that this supplement is his ticket to better health. He said it was develop…
Q. My husband and I have been married for three years. He and I both had sons about the same age from a previous marriage and now we have a daughter who is almost 2. His son is quite a handful. We see him every other weekend for a night or two. He doesn’t feel like part of our family, and I …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 — You have a regal, dignified manner that makes others respect you. Personally, you are creative and courageous. Expect more solitude this year, because for you it is a time of learning and possibly teaching. Explore spiritual disciplines or anything…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 — You inspire the respect and admiration of others. You are responsible and seek a healthy balance between work and socializing. You can be fearless. This year is a theme of service for you, especially to family. Take care of yourself so that you can …
BRIDGER, Montana — Out here in big sky country, the only things larger than the bison are pickup trucks and three-row SUVs. I pulled my 6,326-pound, 6-foot-6-inch Jeep Wagoner L off Route 86 next to a herd of bison grazing on the golden landscape behind a wire fence.
“Whoever then humbles himself as this child, he is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. And whoever receives one such child in My name receives Me; but whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to stumble, it would be better for him to have a heavy millstone hung around his…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 — You can be seductive and convincing when dealing with others. You are confident. You are also idealistic because you want to contribute to society. Simplicity will be the key to life for you this year. Focus on your health. Physical exercise is im…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 73-year-old male with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). I pretty much have it under control with medication, but I am still not able to do a whole lot, as I feel shortness of breath easily. But, that is not my main problem! I have a dry mouth from the medic…
Arrrrrrggggggggghhhhhhh! Will you please just stop doing that, please? Every time I see it, I want to scream, and I’m not an emotionally hyperactive person. I’m talking about adults high-fiving children, and yes, I am about to reveal that I am the Grinch, or so it would seem.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 — Moderation and balance are important to you, which is why you are great at seeing how things work and come together. You are a rock to your friends because you bring them back to reality. This is a lovely, lighthearted year where you will socialize …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 78-year-old woman who, in my early years, was exposed to many sunny days at the beach. Sunscreen was still a relatively new product in 1954 and not formulated to the standards required to prevent skin cancers the way today’s strong sunscreens are. In those early years,…
Q: We live in the suburbs of Chicago and drive a 2015 Dodge Caravan, for which it’s recommended to use regular gas rated at 87 octane level. We just completed a road trip to Seattle and the gas stations in the Western states showed the regular gas with an octane rating of 85. Do cars at high…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 — You are hardworking and intelligent, and you have strong opinions. Justice and fair play are important to you. You are also witty and entertaining! This year is slower paced. It will give you a chance to rejuvenate your energies. Focus on business…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 — You are friendly and multitalented. People are charmed by you. Sometimes your enthusiasm tempts you to go overboard. This is an exciting year for you because it is the beginning of a new cycle. Expect adventure, new beginnings and major changes. …
Dear Savvy Senior, I am interested in finding some type of travel escort service to help my elderly parents fly across the country. My son is getting married in the fall and would love for my parents to attend, but they’re both in their 80s with health issues, so they’ll need help getting th…
DEAR DR. ROACH: No wonder COVID-19 doesn’t go away — people don’t seem to take it seriously anymore. I work with someone who tested positive for COVID, spent one day out of work, and then came back the very next day with “casual” use of a face mask. I work in direct contact with customers fo…