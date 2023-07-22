For all things are for your sakes, so that the grace which is spreading to more and more people may cause the giving of thanks to abound to the glory of God. Therefore, we do not lose heart, but though our outer man is decaying, yet our inner man is being renewed day by day. For momentary, light affliction is producing for us an eternal weight of glory far beyond all comparison, while we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen; for the things which are seen are temporal, but the things which are not seen are eternal.” (2 Corinthians 4:15 – 18, NASB)
In this life, it’s very easy for us to temporarily lose our perspective. It’s very easy let our eyes and our attention drop from Heaven to earth. It’s very easy for the stress, worries, and struggles of this world to overwhelm us.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 64-year-old man who had an ultrasound six months ago that revealed a 1.9-cm echogenic nodule in the right lobe of my liver. The radiologist felt it was a hemangioma. I recently had another ultrasound to determine if the nodule had changed, and thankfully, it has remain…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, July 22, 2023 — You are action oriented. You want to make things happen; you want to get things done. You value independence and self-sufficiency. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let go of people, places and possessions t…
For all things are for your sakes, so that the grace which is spreading to more and more people may cause the giving of thanks to abound to the glory of God. Therefore, we do not lose heart, but though our outer man is decaying, yet our inner man is being renewed day by day. For momentary, l…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have lymphedema, which isn’t curable. I use a compression device on a daily basis, and it does help. I take nifedipine and lisinopril for my blood pressure. I am 70 years old and did not have lymphedema until two years ago. Are there any recommendations for this problem? — F.S.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, July 21, 2023 — You are dynamic, restless, motivated and energetic! You are also innovative and quick to size up a situation. You move fast and aim high. This year you will receive acknowledgement for past efforts. You might win an award, publish a book, get a prom…
Running out of money is a common concern among retirees. And that anxiety is not necessarily unfounded, as a recent study from the Society of Actuaries found that people routinely underestimate just how much money they will need in retirement. Similarly, a 2019 model created by the employee …
The benefits of maintaining good credit include looking more reliable in the eyes of prospective employers and securing lower mortgage interest rates when buying a home. Those rewards can benefit anyone, but they’re especially enticing to young people. But what about seniors? Do individuals …
What constitutes a perfect retirement is different for everyone. Some people may imagine spending their golden years fishing their days away, while others may aspire to finally embrace their inner globetrotter. Though individuals’ retirement dreams differ, every retiree will need money, whic…
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that as much as 5 percent of older adults living in the general community are suffering from clinical depression. Those figures are even higher among older adults who are hospitalized (11.5 percent) and those who require home…
Retirement is a milestone that is often the byproduct of decades of hard work. Though a growing number of working professionals have no intention of ever retiring, the vast majority of adults look forward to the day when they can call it a career.
(BPT) — As you approach the Medicare golden age of 65, the pressure to choose the right Medicare coverage is a real concern. So many things to keep in mind when choosing a plan. Will your doctors take it? Are your prescriptions covered? What will the copays be? It’s enough to make you want t…
The ability to retire with financial security is a goal for millions of people across the globe. Though people may stop working in retirement, many of their existing bills, and even some new ones, will still need to be paid. Retirement is often imagined as a time of unbridled financial freed…
A 2022 study led by researchers at the National Cancer Institute found that recreational pursuits that incorporate physical activity, including walking, swimming and playing tennis, may lower older adults’ risk of death from any cause. That includes cardiovascular disease and cancer, which t…
(BPT) — For many Americans, life today feels typical — we’re back in school, returning to the office and are enjoying our hobbies and social lives. Connecting in-person with friends and family is once again a regular part of our routine.
No one is immune to issues that can adversely affect their mental health, including men and women nearing retirement age and those who are already retired. Though the term “golden years” suggests life in retirement is one sunny day after another, many individuals 60 and older are dealing wit…
Cognitive health is not something to take for granted. Although a certain level of memory loss can be expected as people age, when the ability to clearly think, learn and remember is compromised, those changes can affect an individual’s ability to perform daily activities and should serve as…
When individuals retire, they not only walk away from work, but also relinquish their steady paychecks. For many, retirement can be a potentially risky financial endeavor. Saving for retirement is a great way to mitigate such risk, but unforeseen expenses, such as medical bills, can quickly …
Many seniors want to spend as long as possible residing in the comforts of their own homes. According to AARP’s 2021 “Home and Community Preferences Survey,” more than three-quarters of U.S. adults age 50 and older prefer living at home. But getting older often comes with certain deficits th…
When interest rates are low, you may have questions about how this affects your financial strategy. Low interest rates often make investors worry about lagging returns. Investors might consider adding income annuities to their retirement portfolio.
The first image that often comes to mind when people think about long-term care is an elderly person sitting alone in a depressing nursing home. The misconceptions about what long-term care involves and peoples’ images of the most common care settings are understandable, since long-term care…
The role of mentor is complex and sometimes vulnerable to misinterpretation. According to the employment resource Indeed, a mentor is an individual who acts as an adviser or coach for a less experienced person. Mentors often share their experiences and may even offer advice to their mentees.
The burden on health care costs in retirement could be a significant hurdle for retirees without a sizable nest egg or effective strategy to cover such expenses. According to the Fidelity Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate, an average retired couple aged 65 in 2022 could need around $315,000 …
The notion of relaxing on a beach all day in one’s golden years is still a retirement dream for millions of adults across the globe. But many individuals also harbor a desire to keep working after retiring. Whether it’s a volunteering gig or a part-time job retirees are looking for, certain …
Travel was once a key component of the picture working professionals created of their ideal retirements. While the COVID-19 pandemic put many retirement travel plans on hold in recent years, jetting off to distant locales is once again on retirees’ radars.
People are living longer, a reality that can be traced to a number of factors, including advancements in medicine and greater dissemination of information regarding preventive health care. According to data from the United Nations Population Division, the average life expectancy in the Unite…
Perhaps due to the popularity of social media among a generation of young people who grew up with it, platforms such as Instagram and Facebook are often associated with people born in the 21st century. However, a 2018 study from the Pew Institute found that 65 percent of adults between the a…
The value of hobbies is undeniable. A 2014 study published in the Journal of Occupational and Organizational Psychology found that employees who engaged in creative hobbies outside of work were more creative on work projects and had a better attitude on the job, while a separate study publis…
The idiom “kick the bucket” is a euphemism for passing away that does not paint such a rosy picture if you consider its origins. However, the phrase “bucket list,” though undeniably related to “kick the bucket,” definitely sheds a brighter light on the topic of mortality.
The human body is a marvel. How the body transforms over the course of an individual’s life is one of its more remarkable qualities, and those changes never cease, even as individuals near retirement age.
Aging is an inevitable component of life. Young children often cannot wait until they get older because of the freedoms that seemingly come with being more mature. On the flip side, adults often wish they were young again. Time waits for no person, and with aging comes many changes, many of …