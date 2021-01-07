Ford F-150 Hybrid is eco-friendly luxury

The 2021 Ford F-150 can facilitate the ultimate tailgate party with enough juice to run a grill, a smoker, a flatscreen TV and speakers all at once. (ford.com)

DALLAS - How hungry are you?

It might be an apt question given that the redesigned 2021 Ford F-150 has an onboard generator that can power 28 refrigerators. Not starving? Perhaps you need to keep your family and friends happy instead. The 2021 Ford F-150 can facilitate the ultimate tailgate party with enough juice to run a grill, a smoker, a flatscreen TV and speakers all at once. No wonder Ford's full-size pickup accounted for nearly 1% of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. last year. And it's no surprise that Ford treated it to a heavy refresh for the new model year.

0
0
0
0
0

Features

The kidneys perform necessary life function

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 83-year-old white male. I am overweight and have high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes. I recently have been diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. I'm told that I have three strikes against me with these health issues, and there is not much hope in saving my kidney…

Features

Medication and lifestyle changes are first treatment for heart

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: About a month ago, I had pain in my chest, so I went to the emergency room, where I was admitted. My blood pressure was in the 200 range, and they did an echocardiogram and a stress test. Both came out negative, but the cardiologist did an angiogram, and they found out that I…

Features

Two habits this husband must stop right away

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: There is much information about the spread of COVID germs from coughing, sneezing, speaking, etc. However, I have not seen anything about two other ways that could also spread the germs. Could you please address these in your column?

Features

Ex-etiquette: Deciding who should come first

Q. The woman I'm considering marrying has never had children. I have two, ages 6 and 7. They are scheduled to spend the holiday with me this year, but my girlfriend wants me to trade the holiday with their mother and go skiing with her. I refused and it started a huge fight. She says our rel…

Features

Tech Q&A: What to do if FaceTime video calls disconnect

  • By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Q: When I make a FaceTime video call over Wi-Fi, my iPhone XS drops the call shortly after connecting. This doesn't happen when I use an iPhone 6, iPad Air or iMac on the same Wi-Fi network. What's wrong? -Tim Burke, Apple Valley, Minn.

Features

Don't recall having chickenpox? Get shingles vaccine anyway

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am almost 88 years old. All seven of my children came down with chickenpox at different times. I took care of them all, and never contracted the virus. I didn't have it as a child or as an adult. Should I get the shingles vaccine? I have lupus and thyroid disease. I don't n…

Features

Blood thinners are critical in first year after stent placement

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My 75-year-old wife had two third generation medicine-eluting stents inserted into a branch of the left anterior coronary artery in January 2020. On 75 mg of clopidogrel and 81 mg of aspirin for nine and a half months, she has endured several serious nosebleeds, one of which …

Features

Motormouth: Buy the maintenance plan?

  • By BOB WEBER

Q: Purchased a new 2020 Audi A4. Salesperson wanted me to buy a maintenance plan that would cover oil changes for four years. Can my local mechanic handle the changes? Is there a reason I would need to use the dealer?

Features

Couch potato seeks assistance for all-over arthritis pain

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old male disabled veteran. I started work out of high school in a factory where I did hard but not brutal work. Then went to Vietnam, where I injured my knee and had to be operated on. Next, I worked for an airline as a baggage handler then became a licensed ai…

Features

Motormouth: Buy the maintenance plan?

  • By BOB WEBER

Q: Purchased a new 2020 Audi A4. Salesperson wanted me to buy a maintenance plan that would cover oil changes for four years. Can my local mechanic handle the changes? Is there a reason I would need to use the dealer?

Features

Couch potato seeks assistance for all-over arthritis pain

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old male disabled veteran. I started work out of high school in a factory where I did hard but not brutal work. Then went to Vietnam, where I injured my knee and had to be operated on. Next, I worked for an airline as a baggage handler then became a licensed ai…

Features

A strategy for the pneumonia vaccines

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Whenever I go to my local VA clinic for a checkup, I'm asked if I want the pneumonia vaccine. I'm 70, and I wonder if that vaccine has proven to be beneficial. Thank you. -- L.B.

Features

Ex-etiquette: Who gets our pet?

Q. Have you ever heard of people sharing an animal after they break up? My ex and I were together for 10 years. We got a cat right after we moved in together. We have now decided to live apart, but we can't agree with whom the cat should live. I suggested that the cat live with me for a week…

Features

Tech Q&A: Fixing an iPad that doesn't know your location

  • By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Q: My iPad's location software says I'm in Springfield, Ill., instead of Minnesota (a 400-mile mistake.) I've altered privacy and app settings, but nothing works. In case I've been hacked, I've removed the iPad's banking and financial apps and changed my passwords. What should I do? -Terranc…

Features

Time and effort needed to treat intermittent explosive disorder

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently, you wrote about intermittent explosive disorder. I have this condition and would like your help dealing with it. I can lose my self-control and get so upset that I swear. I have attempted to control myself, but if I do not watch myself, I get very angry and then fee…