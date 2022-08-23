Herbal product helps with gastrointestinal issues

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had gastroparesis for many years. About two years ago, it led to small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (which I once read about in your column). I worked with a dietitian for several months. One of the treatments she suggested was an herbal product called Iberogast. The combination of herbs helps the stomach to empty quicker. I use it each night before bed (as part of a 12-hour fast) or whenever I have overeaten and feel bad. It has been most helpful for me. Iberogast is available online. — L.E.
ANSWER: First, for the benefit of other readers, gastroparesis is a too-slow emptying of the digestive system. Iberogast is a combination of nine medicinal plant extracts, and studies in Germany and Austria, where it is most commonly used, have shown the medication to be more effective than the placebo (and about as effective as one common prescription medication) in the treatment of functional dyspepsia and irritable bowel disease.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 — You are caring, compassionate and helpful to others. You are also creative and have a fun sense of humor. People respect you. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you, which means you must remain open, courageous and flexible. Ge…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had gastroparesis for many years. About two years ago, it led to small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (which I once read about in your column). I worked with a dietitian for several months. One of the treatments she suggested was an herbal product called Iberogast. Th…
Q. The pandemic affected my income and although I can still afford my child support, it makes me furious that my ex is using it for her rent and a car instead of things for the kids. I give my children’s mother thousands of dollars a month and I pick up my oldest son in holey jeans and a fad…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 — You have excellent comedic timing. You are sensitive and compassionate. You are also a curious combination of being both introverted and outgoing. You are enthusiastic, practical and reliable. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which m…
Experience may be the best teacher, but I wish I’d learned the following strategies before I became an unwitting student. I’ve boiled down my recent travel woes into three lessons that you can learn from — without having to go through the same headaches I did. My top tips? First, spring for …
DEAR DR. ROACH: You’ve argued against veterinary ivermectin. It’s the same ivermectin that’s safely used for adults. Work out dose per kilo weight of patient. Why pretend that it’s not safe, when it’s a drug safely used for 70 years? It is better than remdesivir and other drugs that are dang…
Q: Our soon-to-be 5-year-old son enjoys playing with his 14-month-old brother, but there have been three times recently when the baby has started crying and when I check, big brother has a guilty look on his face. So far, the baby has suffered a scratch under one eye, a red mark on his face …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 — You are friendly, warm and gracious, because you like to get along with others. You’re also confident, poised and polished. You work hard for what you want. It’s important to make time for solitude this year, because it’s a year of learning as wel…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 — You are imaginative, creative, warm and friendly. You have big ideas and strong opinions, which you know how to promote because you’re persuasive and inspirational. This is a year of service for you, when you might put the interests of family first.…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old man, and I had an ultrasound done because I noticed my left testicle seemed swollen. The result showed a large fluid collection (5 x 5 x 3 cm) superior to the left testicle. My doctor said to leave it as is, but if it bothered me, he could operate and remov…
In 1970, Jim Lyles was searching for a second car to use as a commuter car for work. Since the vehicle would have to do double-duty hauling supplies on the weekends, he knew exactly what he wanted and he found it on a used car lot in Houston — a 1966 Chevrolet Malibu El Camino painted in Reg…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 — You are sensitive and intuitive, but you can also be tough. You are friendly, likable and very focused on whatever interests you. Because of this, you are knowledgeable and well-informed. This is a year of change and greater personal freedom for y…
Q: “Dad,” said my son, “I bet nine out of 10 Teslas do not have a front license plate.” I must admit, I had never noticed this before, but after he alerted me, I started to pay attention. Sure enough, I’d say 90% of the Teslas I observed did not have a front plate. That is illegal in Minneso…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Two weeks ago, my friend got COVID a week before she was scheduled for her second booster. She is 55. She feels the second booster isn’t necessary now, because she is effectively immunized. I understand that the second booster is recommended three to four months after recover…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 — You are independent and like to do your own thing. You’re a maverick with strong opinions. Nevertheless, you appear confident, calm and reliable. Simplicity is your theme this year. Physical exercise is important. Work to build something that is …
Dear Savvy Senior, I’ve been taking daily aspirin for almost 20 years now because I have a family history of heart disease. But I recently read that using aspirin is not recommended anymore. What can you tell me about this change in philosophy? Confused Aspirin User
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 — You are intelligent and intuitive, which is why you never stop seeking knowledge and discovering new truths. You are independent and at times rebellious. You value your personal freedom. This year is more lighthearted, social and fun-loving! Relax …
Q. How much am I required to tell my co-parent? My teenage daughter has confided some very private things to me and have asked me not to tell her father. I know she prefers our home and I want to keep it that way. I’m afraid if I say something, she will feel as if I have betrayed her trust, …