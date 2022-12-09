Player Ht. Yr. Pos.
Noel Bunyak 6-2 Sr. F
Oil City’s 2021-2022 season was a memorable one. On their way to finishing 16-10 on the campaign, the Oilers reached the District 10 championship game before also earning a spot in the PIAA Class 4A tournament, their first trip to the state bracket in 50 years.
Dec. 6 — at Brookville
North Clarion’s boys have a new coach. But, he’s a familiar face for many of the Wolves. Longtime area coach Mike Brown takes over on the bench for North Clarion. He was an assistant at Keystone last year, but was on the Wolves’ coaching staff three years ago.
Youth and inexperience were detriments last year for Keystone. This winter, those two factors are flipped as another year has benefited the Panthers.
Dec. 12 — BROOKVILLE
It’s been a bit of a rough patch for Oil City’s girl’s basketball teams as the Oilers haven’t won more than four games in a season since the 2017-2018 campaign. But, with a senior-laden roster that brings plenty of experience to the floor, OC has the potential to reverse its fortunes this season.
Dec. 9 — BROOKVILLE
Over the past two seasons, the Franklin Knights boys basketball team has enjoyed a great deal of success.
Dec. 9 — at Grove City
Having posted only 15 victories in the three previous seasons combined, Franklin’s girls basketball team had a breakthrough campaign a year ago as the Knights finished with a 14-9 record, including a 9-3 mark in the region, and earned a spot in the District 10 Class 5A playoffs.
Dec. 10 — CAMBRIDGE
Excitement is high for Rocky Grove’s boys basketball team heading into the 2022-23 campaign. Although the Orioles lost 1,000-point scorer Isaac Clayton and starters Brett Stevenson and Reece Henderson to graduation, as well as head coach Ryan Umbenhaur, who stepped away after nine highly suc…
Dec. 9 — at Saegertown
Patience is the key word for the Keystone boys.
Dec. 9 — at Moniteau
Dec. 9 — at Jamestown
After spending the past seven years as an assistant coach with Rocky Grove boys’ basketball teams, Brad Clayton will get his first head coaching job with the Orioles’ girls team this season, taking over for Ken Brannon, who stepped down after three seasons.
Dec. 9 — FOREST AREA
Eager to erase the bad memories of an 0-22 campaign, Cranberry’s girls basketball team is prepared to start rebuilding the foundation of a program that was widely considered one of the best in the state during the 1990s.
Dec. 12 — at A-C Valley
Another year, another finish atop the standings.
There is no shortage of personnel for Cranberry’s boys. The Berries graduated one starter from last year’s young team, which finished 3-19 overall and 0-10 in the KSAC South. The squad welcomes back an abundance of players to fill out the rotation.
Dec. 9 — at Karns City
Dec. 12 — at Johnsonburg
Clarion doesn’t have any seniors this year.