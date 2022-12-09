Our annual High School Basketball edition features articles on boys and girls teams from 10 local school districts. In this edition, you can read previews about the upcoming season, view team rosters and find out when teams are playing. The edition is available here or by opening any of the attached articles.
Change is a constant in sports.
Player Ht. Yr. Pos.
Dec. 9 — SHARPSVILLE
With a roster that featured only one senior and six underclassmen, Allegheny-Clarion Valley’s girls basketball team suffered through some growing pains last year as they won only three of their 22 games.
Player Ht. Yr. Pos.
Dec. 12 — CRANBERRY
There’s plenty to be excited about for the Clarion-Limestone boys basketball team entering the 2022-2023 season, but there are also a few reasons to be wary — at least early on.
Player Ht. Yr. Pos.
Dec. 9 — at Redbank Valley
After a successful 2021-2022 season that saw them go 12-11 overall and 6-4 in the KSAC Large Division, Clarion-Limestone’s girls basketball team will be looking to build on that momentum this season, but it won’t happen without overcoming some obstacles.
Player Ht. Yr. Pos.
Dec. 14 — at Keystone
After reaching the PIAA playoffs for two consecutive seasons, Clarion’s boys basketball team came up one win shy of equaling that feat last year as they finished 15-12 and lost to Johnsonburg in the District 9 Class 1A fifth-place game for the right to go to states.
Player Ht. Yr. Pos.
Dec. 9 — at Union
Clarion doesn’t have any seniors this year.
Player Ht. Yr. Pos.
Dec. 14 — GENERL McLANE
A season with much promise turned into a mediocre campaign for coach Phil Canfield’s Cochranton Cardinals a year ago.
Player Ht. Yr. Pos.
Dec. 9 — SLIPPERY ROCK
Player Ht. Yr. Pos.
Dec. 12 — at North East
There is no shortage of personnel for Cranberry’s boys. The Berries graduated one starter from last year’s young team, which finished 3-19 overall and 0-10 in the KSAC South. The squad welcomes back an abundance of players to fill out the rotation.
Player Ht. Yr. Pos.
Dec. 9 — at Karns City
Eager to erase the bad memories of an 0-22 campaign, Cranberry’s girls basketball team is prepared to start rebuilding the foundation of a program that was widely considered one of the best in the state during the 1990s.
Player Ht. Yr. Pos.
Dec. 12 — at A-C Valley
Over the past two seasons, the Franklin Knights boys basketball team has enjoyed a great deal of success.
Player Ht. Yr. Pos.
Dec. 9 — at Grove City
Having posted only 15 victories in the three previous seasons combined, Franklin’s girls basketball team had a breakthrough campaign a year ago as the Knights finished with a 14-9 record, including a 9-3 mark in the region, and earned a spot in the District 10 Class 5A playoffs.
Player Ht. Yr. Pos.
Dec. 10 — CAMBRIDGE
Patience is the key word for the Keystone boys.
Player Ht. Yr. Pos.
