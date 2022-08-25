HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights

Last season proved to be pretty special for the Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley (UACV) football team as the Falcon Knights finished with a 9-3 record, recorded the first two playoff victories in program history and earned a spot in the District 9 Class 1A title game.

Coach Brad Dittman’s Falcon Knights came up a little short in the D-9 title tilt as they fell to eventual state runner-up Redbank Valley by a 28-21 score. UACV fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter, only to rally to tie the game at 21-21 late in the third quarter. However, the Bulldogs scored a late TD to claim district gold and punch their ticket to the PIAA playoffs.

After spending the past several seasons as an assistant coach at Franklin, Jason Wargo was more than ready to take on a head coaching challenge. That opportunity popped up when Bryan Borkovich stepped down after a successful stint at Maplewood and Wargo was hired to take over the Tigers’ program.

After a historic stretch of football, Oil City’s football team came back down to earth in the 2021 season, going 3-5 overall and 3-3 in Region 5.

With a young roster that featured only seven seniors, Franklin High School’s football team had their share of growing pains during the 2021 season.

A change in leadership was in store following a three-win 2021 campaign for the Titusville Rockets. Bryan Baldwin was replaced after four seasons by longtime assistant Mike Reynolds, who hopes to kickstart the program.

Outside of a mouse infestation in the field house at Grove City’s Forker Field, it’s business as usual for coach Sam Mowrey’s Eagles as they prepare to defend their District 10 Class 3A football title this season.

Keystone football has been on a hot streak lately, racking up a 20-7 overall record over three seasons and a 10-4 mark in the conference. That includes its 2021 campaign which saw the Panthers go 7-3 on their way to the District 9 Small School South title.

Player Ht. Wt. Yr. Pos.

Brody Dittman 5-10 137 Jr. QB-DB

Skyler Roxbury 5-10 155 Sr. WR-FS

Ryan Cooper 5-10 150 Sr. WR-CB

Trent Fleming 5-2 127 Fr. WR-DB

Jacob Bowser 5-7 132 Sr. WR-CB

Ethan Palmer 5-9 159 Jr. RB-LB

Dawson Camper 6-3 207 Jr. RB-LB

Carter McGarvey 5-6 143 Fr. WR-LB

Trey Fleming 5-9 146 Jr. WR-CB

Zach Cooper 5-6 132 Jr. RB-DB

Owen Bish 5-10 136 So. QB-DB

Easton Wingard 5-10 159 Jr. RB-LB

Bailey Crissman 6-5 208 Sr. QB-SB

Aidan Fox 5-10 143 Fr. WR-DB

Caleb Burk 5-9 168 So. RB-LB

Mikey Card 5-8 182 Sr. FB-DT

Gage Schmoll 5-9 168 Sr. WR-DB

Max Gallagher 5-7 147 So. RB-LB

Zack Johnson 5-6 120 Fr. WR-DB

Jake Pennington 5-7 143 Jr. WR-DB

Aaron Bashline 5-9 143 Jr. WR-DB

Christian Salizzoni 5-10 145 So. TE-LB

Logan Skibinski 5-10 161 Fr. RB-DB

Luke Wilson 6-0 200 Jr. OL-DL

Ryan Armagost 5-11 180 Fr. OL-DL

Quintin Hornberger 6-0 239 So. OL-DL

Gavin McMaster 5-7 166 Fr. OL-DL

Colbin Elliott 5-11 221 Fr. OL-DL

Kysheed Smith 5-10 229 So. OL-DL

Mike Yerkey 5-8 171 Fr. OL-DL

Owen Terwint 5-10 183 So. OL-LB

Cole Wilson 5-7 215 Fr. OL-LB

Drew Chalmers 5-10 234 Sr. OL-DT

Gabe Rankin 5-3 211 Fr. OL-DL

Kaiden McNany 5-9 247 Jr. OL-DT

Hayden Armagost 5-8 215 So. OL-DL

Landon Chalmers 6-2 259 Sr. OL-DT

Cole Wiant 5-11 265 So. OL-DL

Zander Laughlin 6-2 255 Jr. OL-DL

Cody Bobbert 5-7 130 Fr. WR-DB