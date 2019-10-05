Hilltop Express to appear in concert

Hilltop Express, made up of Don Etzel, David Moore, Bonnie Moore and BJ LaPier, will present a concert from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Greenwood United Methodist Church in Marienville. The country gospel group will donate money received in a freewill offering back to the church, which is facing dire financial need. The church is located on Greenwood Road, a mile and a half from its intersection with Forest Road at the Vowinckel Hotel. More information is available by calling (814) 927-8388.