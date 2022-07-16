Hilltop Hallelujah set for July 23

The third annual Hilltop Hallelujah praise and worship gathering will be held Saturday, July 23, at the pavilion behind Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department fire hall, located at 157 W. State St., Pleasantville.
The free event will begin at about 11 a.m. and run through the afternoon. Because the pavilion, a large outdoor facility, is under cover, the event will be held rain or shine. The family-friendly atmosphere will include an area for various children’s activities.
"The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name's sake" (Psalms 23:1-3).
There are many lessons that can be drawn from the 23rd Psalm. In fact, books have been written on the 23rd Psalm.
The point I want to make in this column is the need for soul restoration. The need for Christians in regard to their relationship with Christ to be renewed, restored, reestablished. Whatever the spiritual need, these three verses tell us how to find peace and comfort, spiritually, for our souls.
