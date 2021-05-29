Holocaust survivor meets the pope

- From staff reports
-
Good Hope Lutheran moves to outdoor services
- By TIMOTHY J. LEDBETTER
-
The practice of diagnosis, or "full knowing," is important in medicine and other disciplines, including mental, emotional, social, and spiritual care and treatment.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My son has been experiencing what he thinks is neuropathy in his arms and fingers. He currently feels sharp pain in his fingers. He has a tingling feeling as well. The orthopedic surgeon's office put him on meloxicam, and he wears an arm brace as well as a computer brace. Is …
- By TOM KRISHER AP Auto Writer
-
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - On the outside, the electric version of Ford's F-150 pickup looks much like its wildly popular gas-powered version. Yet the resemblance is deceiving. With its new battery-powered truck, Ford is making a costly bet that buyers will embrace a vehicle that woul…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: As I watch TV, I see a lot of drug advertisements. Why would the drug companies advertise to the general public when doctors are the people prescribing the new drugs? Or are they advertising to doctors through TV and the general public just sees the advertisement? - C.S.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
Lots of medium-large crossovers offer a third row. Almost all of them offer very little room in that row. It's the dilemma of room vs. size.
- By VERN PARKER
-
At the dawn of the automobile age more than a century ago, no one knew what a horseless carriage should look like or how it should be powered. Consequently - and like the carriages they were replacing - some of the earliest cars rode on three wheels while others had four wheels. Similar to m…
- By MARCO BUSCAGLIA Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
A good set of windshield wiper blades is imperative to safe driving. Unfortunately, most car owners don't think about replacing them until they drive through a downpour and realize that they can barely see the road in front of them.
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: I live in Las Vegas and must replace my 12-volt battery every three years because of the heat. Will I have to worry about this with the electric cars? Batteries don't come cheap and the new ones are probably more expensive than the current ones - R.P., Las Vegas
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor prescribed a statin for me to reduce my LDL cholesterol, which was at 131. My HDL was 70. I stopped taking it after three weeks because I was experiencing pulled muscles at the top of each hamstring. I run 20 miles a week. Thirty-five years of running and this had n…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was very reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to its rushed status and unknown long-term side effects. Finally I gave in and got my first shot a week ago, because I determined the benefits outweigh the risks. I haven't had any problems yet, but am now contemplating NOT…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. My son and I have barely seen each other since the beginning of the pandemic and it has really put a strain on our relationship. Being that I live a couple hours away, I held off seeing him on weekends because of the lockdown.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 92-year-old woman in reasonably good health. I weigh about 145 pounds and have shrunk down to 5 feet, 5 inches tall. I attend a 45-minute exercise class at a wellness center three times a week. I am diabetic and have glaucoma. I take Januvia, simvastatin and losartan, …
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: I'm sending you an e-mail that I received from an online retailer. It contains some product pictures and some question marks where product pictures should be. This also happens with other e-mails and websites that I view. I'm using the Google Chrome browser, a MacBook Air laptop and Comca…
No small number of today's parents view their children through psychological lenses, especially when it comes to misbehavior. Instead of regarding a given misbehavior as simply an error that needs to be corrected through the application of proper discipline, the parents in question interpret it.
- By JOHN FRIEDLUND
-
Her mother died when she was 11. Her second daughter when she was 18. Her first son when he was 35. She lived to be 89, and loved Jesus to her very last breath. Ruth Friedlund was my mother.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Over the past couple of months, I wake up each morning with my left arm tingling and feeling numb. I am not sleeping on it, nor is it being pressed on in any way as I wake up. It tingles and feels numb between my elbow and my fingers. It sometimes then continues to tingle and…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 67-year-old male. For most of my later adult life (50s to the present) I have had a very low libido. My testosterone level was very low, so last year the urologist prescribed shots of testosterone that I'm giving to myself. My testosterone level now is well within the n…
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: I was beginning my quadrennial car search. I've had 11 Volvos since 1974 and I'm looking to replace my 2016 XC70 with another Volvo (I might be in a rut), probably the V60 XC. Did I hear my dealer correctly that the 2021's do not have AM radio built into the standard audio system? How do …
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By VERN PARKER
-
The early versions of the MGB GT have long held an appeal for Jaime Steve. Even 25 years ago, while studying for the New York state bar exam, he kept above his desk a photograph of a red MGB GT for inspiration.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
The main problem with electric cars isn't the range so much as the wait.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: If a person has a titanium hip as a result of hip replacement surgery and that person later falls, is it possible that their hip would break? - A.W.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 69-year-old man, in pretty good health. I have some normal age-related arthritis in my hand. I am an active walker and hiker; all in all, I have no major issues. I do pushups and have done so for many years as a way to keep my upper body and core strong - usually four …
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. My ex tells me she is a better parent than I am - a better bookkeeper, housekeeper, driver, and the kids don't want to come see me because she has a better house. She's even more desirable; evidently, the guys are at her door. Every day she finds something else to bitch at me about. I tho…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am one of legions of women with osteoporosis and considering a bisphosphonate or similar medication. I am 72, and my osteoporosis is in my hips and spine. I know some women who have taken these drugs and shattered a bone so badly that it could not be mended, because these d…
Most Viewed Articles
-
Oil City adds 2 full-time firefighters
-
What is causing tingling, numbness in arm at night?
-
Tribute to Dad: Ex-Berry to honor father with 26-mile run Sunday
-
'It was a terrible, terrible scene'
-
Franklin woman accused of forgery, stealing checks
-
Man faces multiple charges after being found laying on street
-
Police locate man facing multiple drug charges
-
SUMMER HOME
-
Author's childhood in Clarion is subject of children's books
-
Mercer man faces charges in drug case
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
**WANTED** MOTOR ROUTE DRIVER NEEDED FOR THE DERRICK AND …
000PA#10155 *671-0235 Schoch Construction Roofs, siding, …
Amish Roofing Crew RS Roofing and Construction All types …
Carbaugh’s Lawn Care - Shrub, hedge, tree trimming. Free …
Dave Deloe Contracting PA#066103 pole barns, remodel, gar…
Handyman Services Repairs and Home Improvements Affordabl…
J & J Roofing & Siding Specializing in Metal Roof…
Miller’s Metal Roofing and Siding. Decks, pole barns, sof…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin woman accused of forgery, stealing checks
-
Man faces multiple charges after being found laying on street
-
Police locate man facing multiple drug charges
-
Mercer man faces charges in drug case
-
3 DUI arrests made at Route 66 DUI checkpoint
-
Oil City man faces assault charge
-
Clarion woman accused of retail theft
-
Police say drugs, $4,000 found in Franklin apartment
-
Utica man injured in motorcycle crash
-
Man accused of trying to kick in garage door
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Biden won't allow Justice Dept. to seize reporters' records
-
Supreme Court won't hear case involving the N-word
-
US restricting visas, taking other action over Tigray crisis
-
10 seconds of terror: Alaska man survives brown bear mauling
-
High court won't hear case of Ohio driver killed by police
-
Officers say they're closing in on murder suspect on the run
-
Police: 9 wounded, 3 critically, in Providence, Rhode Island
-
Army disciplines 21 at Fort Hood in probe of soldier's death
-
EXPLAINER: Why has the price of Bitcoin been falling?
-
Firefighters battle flames at Poland's largest lignite mine