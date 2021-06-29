Horoscopes 06-29-21

DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor has prescribed IVIG therapy for my peripheral neuropathy. As I understand it, this infusion will replace my antibodies with “good” antibodies. Will it replace my COVID vaccine antibodies? Or any of the other immune system antibodies my body has developed to fight of…
Q. My 6-year-old son came home after his time with his mother and confided that each time I called, a “bad word” came up on his mother’s caller ID. This really upset him and now he doesn’t want to see her next weekend. Things are so volatile, I’m afraid to say something.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 77, active and in relatively good shape. I was diagnosed with a ventral hernia two years ago following open heart surgery in 2001. Now, the skin from my breasts to my waist is covered in thick scar tissue, which is growing thicker and bigger. It is causing much discomfor…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: Since I bought my Windows 10 PC six years ago, I've been copying pictures from a camera memory card to the PC. Until late last year, the process was easy. Each year, I'd set up an annual picture folder that contained 12 subfolders for the months of the year. Each time Windows 10 copied ph…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: If your hair and fingernails grow really quickly, are you basically a healthy person? - V.V.M.
- By John Rosemond
-
Living with Children: Why this misunderstood parenting aphorism deserves another chance
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am confused about overall risk for heart attack and stroke for my husband and I based on our cholesterol numbers and other risk factors. We are both in our 60s, never smoked, have normal blood pressure, nondiabetic and occasional drinkers. I am normal weight, eat well and e…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor has recommended a CT calcium scan, but I have canceled the scan because I am worried about the high radiation dose. I have excellent exercise tolerance, my blood pressure is good, and my cholesterol levels are normal on lovastatin. I take two 81 mg aspirin tablets d…
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: In response to the reader who complained about sun blindness, I use something called Battle Visors when the sun is low, and they really help. Forget what I paid, but I think around $10. - J.S., Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin
- By VERN PARKER
-
During a tour of duty with the United States Army while stationed in Germany, Charles Taylor became impressed with cars built by Porsche. But his attempt to purchase a Porsche in Europe and take delivery of the car in the U.S. did not come to fruition.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
Small things now come in big packages.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My neighbor was very ill with COVID-19 about three months ago. He has now mostly recovered. He had his first vaccine shot recently and had a severe reaction - so severe that when he contacted his doctor he was sent to urgent care.
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior, What can you tell me about lung cancer screenings? I was a big smoker but quit years ago, so I'm wondering if I should be checked out. - Former Smoker
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. I am getting married in a year and we are struggling with the guest list. My parents are divorced, and that makes the guest list complicated. My dad, who is paying for the wedding, gets along fine with my mom, but hates her sister, her husband, and my grandma and grandpa. Something happen…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a vaccine-related question for you that also might be of general interest. My sister and I are planning to go see my father on his birthday in Michigan. We have been vaccinated, and my father and his wife have been vaccinated. However, he's about to be 94. My assumptio…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Please write about food-dependent exercise-induced anaphylaxis. Many medical professionals still do not know about this rare and potentially deadly condition. Thank you! - M.S.
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: We have 114-megabit cable internet service in a 100-year-old house. When we stream to our TVs, we constantly have problems with buffering (delays while the TV waits for the streaming to catch up).We have the most buffering delays with the second-floor TV (about 10 feet on the other side o…
Several columns past, I took to my bully pulpit and excoriated men who are married with children for being fathers first and husbands a distant second (maybe even third behind sports fans). My point, for those of you who are behind the curve here, is that children don't need fathers who are …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can a skin test show if a person will react poorly to a COVID-19 vaccine? I've had serious allergic reactions to so many meds! I'm too afraid to risk getting the shot. Can it be given in half doses to lessen potential adverse effects? I won't get the shot without some assuran…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm an 84-year-old male who has recently found relief from lifelong strain in bowel movements by using stool softeners. I would like to know if they're habit-forming if taken once a day. I've tried Metamucil without as good of results. Please comment on both. Thank you. - B.C.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: If a patient has been fully vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines within the past three months and subsequently develops symptoms of COVID-19 and tests positive, does this patient need to quarantine/isolate? Why or why not? - C.K.
- By VERN PARKER
-
Back in 1953, it took awhile for Chevrolet's new Corvette to catch on. During the first year of production the total number of Corvettes produced was only 315.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
Maybe Bigfoot is real. Something almost as unusual has just been sighted: A Cadillac sedan with a manual transmission.
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: It should be clarified, in my opinion, that analog AM radio as we currently know it will soon be extinct, but there is an option for stations to convert to digital AM that was recently approved by the FCC. Also, some AM stations are currently using the HD FM format to transmit signals. In…
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior, Is there an easy way to figure out how much I will need to save for retirement? My wife and I are both in our late fifties and want to figure out about how much we'll need in order to retire comfortably. - Ready to Retire
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a colonoscopy scheduled for mid-May. I spoke with the physician assistant, and she read me the warnings about possible punctures and possible bleeding afterward. With a puncture, she said a colostomy bag is required for three to four months. If there's bleeding afterwa…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. When my ex and I were together we had some pretty heated arguments. So, my question is, if we weren't respectful when we were together, how do you expect us to be respectful now that we have broken up? He badmouths me constantly. Co-parenting is next to impossible so, I suggested co-paren…
