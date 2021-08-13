Horoscopes for Friday,August 13,2021

- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent column regarding asymptomatic atrial fibrillation. How does this differ from having a heart murmur? I have had a murmur for about 25 years, though it was not fully diagnosed until three years ago during an unrelated emergency room visit. Until recently, the…
Today is Friday, Aug. 13, the 225th day of 2021. There are 140 days left in the year.
“Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet.”
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: We've lived in Las Vegas for 17 years and I have learned about vehicle batteries. Back East we thought it was cold that killed vehicle batteries. It may be the heat out here that destroys them. When I need one, I buy the absolute cheapest one that will fit. They last 2-3 years, no matter …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have COPD, and my doctor explains that the trouble is that my lungs do not expel the full amount of the breath I take in. This prevents the full oxygen intake from my breath. My question is, Do commercial oxygen generators serve any purpose if the full amount of oxygen supp…
- Cindi Power
-
Today is Thursday, Aug. 12, the 224th day of 2021. There are 141 days left in the year.
Dear Car Talk:
Dylan Hall learned to drive in a 1971 Pontiac Firebird. With help from family friend Kenny Moyer, along with the use of Moyer’s 1971 Pontiac Firebird, the teenager soon mastered the floor-mounted gear selector lever of the automatic transmission and other driving skills.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Three years ago, I turned 60 and received my first dose of Shingrix. I had a highly unpleasant reaction, with fever and flulike symptoms. I did not return for the second dose until last week, so although I have had two doses, they are three years apart. Do I need to get anoth…
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good smartphones for older seniors? I would like to get my 78-year-old mother to upgrade to a smartphone but want something that's easy for her to see and use. - Shopping Around
- Cindi Power
-
How much is a $60k Mustang worth?
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. I had a miserable 10 years with my ex. We tried counseling, but my ex stopped it when things got too close for comfort. I am convinced she is a narcissist. She checks all the boxes. Would this be enough of a reason to get sole custody of my kids? What's good ex-etiquette?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DR. ROACH WRITES: I have written many columns on COVID-19, which has become a major cause of death and disability in all of North America and the world. I have consistently recommended the available vaccines, and tried to identify their (modest) risks and (dramatic) effectiveness. Recently, …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 86-year-old woman, and my sister is 91. We are both in good health, with normal health issues for people our age. My question is that we both have contracts with crematory companies, but we also intend to be organ donors. Will they really use organs from people our ag…
- Updated
It seems to be generally true that as one gets older, the habit of reminiscing develops. Looking back seems to be a function of getting closer to the final curtain. The closer the latter, the more of the former in which one indulges. In that regard, I indulge in an optimistic amount.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
- Updated
DEAR DR. ROACH: I visited my oncologist yesterday for a follow-up after breast cancer treatment five years ago. My bloodwork was normal, but I have lost 30 pounds over the past year. This was an on purpose: Weight loss came via counting calories and exercising. My doctor is concerned and wan…
- From staff reports
- Updated
Food pantry changes hours
- By TIMOTHY J. LEDBETTER, Tri-City Herald
- Updated
"Ouch!"
- From staff reports
- Updated
The Keystone Conference of the Free Methodist Church has appointed the Rev. April Barrett as the new lead pastor at the Crossing Free Methodist Church in Oil City and Franklin.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old woman. I have had problems with insomnia for at least 50 years, but it is much worse now. Some nights I don't sleep, and some nights I get maybe three or four hours. My primary doctor will prescribe only certain meds and will not prescribe meds I took in th…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am interested in your perspective on intermittent fasting. I am in a walking group of seniors (all 65+ years). Six of us have been on this diet for six to eight weeks, and everyone has consistently lost a pound a week. There is a lot of debate about how it works. We are on …
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By VERN PARKER
-
Warren McCrary can't recall a time when he wasn't fascinated with the retractable hardtop cars that Ford manufactured in 1957, 1958, and 1959.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
Soon - in just a few years from now - VW says it will only be selling electric cars. Right now, it is one of the few companies selling cars at all.
- By JAMES DULLEY
-
Dear Jim: I have always liked the appearance of window awnings. The salesman told me installing them can also save a lot of energy. Do they really save much energy and what awning choices are best? - Kathy F.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Please help me understand the connection between the use of baby powder or talcum powder and ovarian cancer. I can't grasp how a product that is applied externally can migrate to the ovaries and cause cancer. - K.M.
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior, My husband and I will both be retiring in a few years and are interested in relocating to a warmer climate but could use some help. What resources can you recommend for locating and researching good places to retire in the U.S.? - Retiring at 65
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: On Nov. 2, 2020, I had a total right hip replacement. The surgery was successful, and the incision has healed completely. X-rays on the day of the surgery are clear. However, X-rays in April this year show something the surgeon called heterotopic ossification. It feels as if …
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. The father of my child and I just broke up. Our son is 3. I feel like since our son is so young, he should live with me. His father doesn't agree and wants to keep him for two or three days at a time. I think this is outrageous and I'm afraid to let my son go with his father because he wo…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: I'm interested in downloading about 200 songs from the internet, and eventually putting them on a USB drive. What's the cheapest way to do that? - Fritz Monica, Minneapolis
Most Viewed Articles
-
Property buyer has gone quiet
-
OC man charged for threatening shootout
-
OC man facing more than 300 charges for sexual assaults
-
The winners are
-
Cooperstown man faces charges for strangling, assaulting woman
-
OC man facing rape, other sex assault charges
-
Franklin man faces charges for assault, pointing gun
-
Dempseytown chainsaw carver was inspired as a young teen
-
Franklin man faces charges for fleeing police, having drugs
-
Court rules Spencer has complied with DEP orders
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
2015 Honda Pioneer 500 s/s, Hard roof, windshield, winch,…
Anticipated Position- Industrial Arts/Technology Teacher …
2 Person Hot Tub (in Franklin) - $4000 new - will sell fo…
Offering up to $200 Sign on Bonus. Excellent part time op…
Oil City - Yard Sale 308 Cowell Ave. Fri 8/13 Sat 8/14 9am-3pm.
Reno - Family yard sale 1208 Walnut Street Reno Sat 9-4 Sun 9-1
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches (Bounty, SunHi, PF17 & 24 &…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Former Clarion U. grappler takes bronze at Olympics
-
Bikers race to Two Mile
-
Lehigh River offers plenty for bikers and paddlers
-
Scoreboard for 8-12-21
-
District 9 Football League's annual media day returns
-
Scoreboard for 8-7-21
-
Scoreboard for 8-9-21
-
Scoreboard for 8-11-21
-
Bell captures five medals at Keystone State Games
-
Scoreboard
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
OC man charged for threatening shootout
-
OC man facing more than 300 charges for sexual assaults
-
Cooperstown man faces charges for strangling, assaulting woman
-
OC man facing rape, other sex assault charges
-
Franklin man faces charges for assault, pointing gun
-
Franklin man faces charges for fleeing police, having drugs
-
I-80 accident leaves one car over embankment
-
Ex-Meadville man sentenced in child-exploitation case
-
Ashland Township crash
-
Woman charged for role in Franklin robbery
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Woodland hermit's cabin fire leads to state investigation
-
Ex-Sen. Levin, Michigan’s longest-serving senator, has died
-
US defense secretary broadens cooperation with Vietnam
-
Capitol police testimony blunts GOP's law-and-order message
-
Israeli defense minister threatens Iran with military action
-
Graham says he's told Trump to 'speak up' on COVID vaccines
-
Saudi case against Twitter user may have its roots in US
-
Trial opens over gruesome killing of 4 in North Dakota
-
Biden to sign bill awarding medals to Jan. 6 responders
-
Illinois sees record pot sales, with boost from Lollapalooza