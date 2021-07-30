Horoscopes for Friday,July 30,2021

- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a healthy man in my late 40s. I was married for 18 years to my first sexual partner. Since my divorce three years ago, I have had two additional partners. These were casual flings. I used condoms and did not catch anything. I was happy to meet a woman who stated she is n…
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: I purchased a 2020 Kia Sportage and have noticed that when I park the vehicle for a short period of time, the outside air temp gauge reads very high. Once I start driving the vehicle again, the temp reading starts going down to what I feel is the correct outside temp. From a cold start, t…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: A friend is not getting vaccinated for COVID-19 because she thinks the vaccines could cause permanent fertility issues. Would you please comment on this? - M.S.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I ruptured my Achilles tendon playing basketball seven years ago at the age of 49. I was able to recover and continue playing. My question has to do with others who have suffered from this: Why do so many young people appear to tear their Achilles? I can think of a handful of…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a recently diagnosed diabetic. Can you please give me advice on how to reverse it if possible? - H.M.
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: I created a new profile in the Google Chrome browser that's separate from the main profile, which is my wife's. But now when I use the browser, all of my bookmarks are gone. I tried to export the bookmarks from my wife's profile, but it didn't work. How can I get my old bookmarks into my …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you tell me about food poisoning? I often hear the term, but it seems to mean different things to different people. - V.A.
- By REV. MICAH SMITH
-
Heat waves shimmied in rhythm from the basalt lip of rock. It was hot, I was bone tired and - with 21 miles behind me - I still had eight more to go.
- From staff reports
-
Hilltop Hallelujah: Music and Praise
Research finds that so-called "sippy cups" - spill-free cups used by most American preschoolers - are linked to speech problems as well as early dental issues.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Nine years ago, I had two surgeries related to spinal stenosis, fusing C4-C7 and L5-S1. I'm concerned about two relatively new issues: extreme muscle cramping in my neck and, more concerning, a sciatic-type pain that starts developing after about an hour of driving, a pain th…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you comment on the lack of a test that truly demonstrates the effective level of immunity an individual has from receiving the COVID vaccine? My wife has lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, and had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine over a month ago. Now we learn that her immun…
- By VERN PARKER
-
There was a time when Oldsmobiles were the hottest performance cars on the street. In the 1970s, Oldsmobiles were selected three times to serve as the pace car for the Indianapolis 500 Memorial Day race.
- By Eric Peters, Peters' Garage
-
Audi has announced it will sell only electric cars by the 2026 model year. But this model year, it is already selling partially electric cars like the A7. It has both a gas-burning engine and electric motors/batteries to reduce the amount of gas being burned.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: My 2011 Acura MDX with only 83,000 miles does not burn or leak oil. However, when I either make a sharp left turn or sudden stop, the check oil message comes up for a brief instant then goes away. This never happens with any right turn I make or if I stop normally. Any thoughts? - D.W., G…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 74 and in good health except for osteoporosis. I'm 5 foot, 3 inches tall and weigh 106 pounds, and have followed a plant-based diet for eight years. I take no medications, walk briskly daily and still work, but my calcium score was 640. What's happening here? - D.H.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: About two or three months ago, I got a cracking sound in my right ear, and it hurts off and on. This happens several times a day, both day and night. I saw my doctor, who said it was nothing. He told me to take Sudafed two times every 24 hours. It does let up when I take it. …
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior, I've had mild tinnitus - ringing in my ears - for years, but when I got COVID in January it got worse. Are there any treatments you know of or can recommend that can help? - Almost 60
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I've started using coconut oil instead of milk and sweetener in my coffee. I find that a quarter teaspoon of coconut oil blended with 12 ounces coffee is pretty yummy. But I want to make sure I'm not doing any harm, since my own LDL has risen and my HDL has fallen since Decem…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. My soon-to-be in-laws just threw a wonderful party announcing their son's and my engagement. My entire family attended. We have not been together in over six years. My dad asked us all not to post pictures of him standing next to my mother because it would upset his longtime girlfriend, w…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Are medical advances going backward? If not, why are so many people dying in their 50s and 60s? Just look at the obituaries. By now, we all should be living into our 80s and 90s. What's your take on this subject? - R.S.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: At 89 years old, I watch TV, read the papers and struggle to stay awake. I take my meds as instructed, including senior vitamins. Is this part of the aging process? - A.F.
- From staff reports
-
First UMC names new pastor
- By REV. MICAH SMITH, Tri-City Herald
-
Two soldiers waved our van to the side of the road, where a mangy dog finished his scratch before ambling out of our path.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you get long COVID from symptomless post-vaccine infection? - L.B.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am very concerned about an issue with my husband that is getting worse quickly. He is 76 years old, has some heart problems and has had artery and heart surgery and pulmonary problems primarily caused by toxic exposures to pesticides in the past.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Prosecutors air more claims in R. Kelly case; 1 involves boy
-
Nurse accused of stealing pain medication 44 times while working at hospital
-
Franklin man accused of defrauding bank
-
Precious Paws welcomes 22 dogs
-
Event cruises to a close
-
Gun, drugs found in vehicle after traffic stop
-
2 women bound for OC died when Titanic sank
-
Franklin staple closes
-
Man accused of raping girl, 13, at camp during family reunion
-
Driver charged for DUI, obstruction in Franklin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Cranberry Area School District in Seneca, PA (Venango Cou…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Sweet Corn, Lodi Apples, Blueberr…
Black floor mat found near Zacheral’s car wash on Riversi…
Found cell phone on Rt. 157 East of Oil City. Call 814-677-4683
Found med size Brindle by Millcreek boat launch on July 2…
Found rabbit on Hamilton Corners Road off Rt. 8 in Cherry…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Nurse accused of stealing pain medication 44 times while working at hospital
-
Franklin man accused of defrauding bank
-
Gun, drugs found in vehicle after traffic stop
-
Man accused of raping girl, 13, at camp during family reunion
-
Driver charged for DUI, obstruction in Franklin
-
Franklin man arrested for terroristic threats
-
More than $1,200 stolen at River Ridge Golf course
-
Polk burglary suspect arrested
-
Polk man charged with burglary, trespass
-
Man charged for DUI crash in Jackson Township
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Washington, DC, is back to requiring masks be worn indoors
-
Senior US diplomat in China for talks on fraught ties
-
Restaurant owner's Capitol riot arrest rattles hometown
-
Turn off, turn on: Simple step can thwart top phone hackers
-
Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident
-
Surging California wildfire prompts Nevada evacuations
-
Tsunami watch issued for Hawaii after 8.2M quake hits Alaska
-
Firefighters end search and rescue at Florida condo collapse
-
'About time': Gay athletes unleash rainbow wave on Olympics
-
Ron Popeil was the sizzle of American ingenuity, personified