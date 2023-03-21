HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, March 21, 2023 — You are adventurous, honest and direct. You have strong opinions, and you tell it like it is. Simplicity is the key to life this year. It’s time for you to create solid foundations, metaphorically and even physically. Martial arts and yoga will be wonderful tools for self-discipline.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
Q. My ex is trying to rob me of time with my daughter and the court is supporting her! Why does she get more time with our daughter than me? I hate her and want nothing to do with her — and I told the judge that, too! I’m as fit as she is, but the judge gave my ex more time! I think the judg…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Due to a slight genetic risk of breast cancer (my Tyrer-Cuzick Model score was 20.6%), my doctor wants me to get breast MRIs with contrast annually. I am concerned about long-term exposure to the gadolinium-based contrast dye. I’ve learned that this heavy metal is considered …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 20, 2023 — You are an idealist who is warmhearted and has the ability to work well with others. You become more confident as you age. This is a lovely year to socialize and enjoy yourself! Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Nurture your inner beauty and…
Katja Rivera, 64, is a massage therapist and theater director in Berkeley, California, who says she’s never earned more than about $30,000 a year. When her two daughters were small, she sometimes earned much less.
The people were hungry. And they weren’t hungry. They wanted bread from the oven. They did not want the bread of life. In John chapter six Jesus had been teaching before a large crowd and he knew they were getting hungry.
Q: I recently read an article by a parenting expert who said adults need to earn the respect of children. That seems like one more progressive attempt to undermine parental authority. I believe children should respect adults no matter what. Don’t you agree?
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 18, 2023 — You’re resilient, courageous and always on the move. You have a lot of physical and emotional strength to keep going. You amaze others. This year is the first year of a new nine-year cycle, which means you’re ready for new beginnings, adventures …
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband is an over-the-road truck driver, and he is 68. He has been on metformin for a long time, and I have been reading that this medicine does not help bring down blood sugar. He is also using human insulin two times a day.
(MCG) Each January, Cervical Health Awareness Month is promoted and urges females to make appointments for routine gynecological checkups that include physical examinations and testing for cervical cancer. AME International Health Commission indicates more than 13,000 women in the United Sta…
(MCG) If asked to name the No. 1 killer of women, many people might be excused for providing an incorrect answer. Various issues affect women's health, and some issues garner more attention than others. But nothing kills more women each year than cardiovascular disease, which the American He…
(Family Features) It may not be widely known that women face unique risk factors for stroke throughout their lifetime. Things like pregnancy, preeclampsia and chronic stress can increase the risk for high blood pressure, a leading cause of stroke.
(MCG) Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in women across the globe. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, there more than 2.26 million new cases of breast cancer in women in 2020. Such figures are sobering, but it's important to recognize that breast can…
(MCG) A smooth pregnancy that ultimately produces a healthy baby is the ideal for expecting parents. With that goal in mind, parents typically go to great lengths to reduce their risk of complications during a pregnancy. Those efforts may include steps to prevent infections that can lead to …
(MCG) The most successful health care regimens incorporate a number of variables to help individuals achieve optimal health. Physical health garners considerable attention when developing a health care regimen, but it’s equally important that individuals prioritize mental health as well.
(MCG) Women undergo two major biological stages in life, and each has profound effects on their bodies. The first is called menstruation and comes after the onset of puberty. At this point, young women are physically mature enough to have a child. Around 40 to 50 years later, that same woman…
(MCG) Sleep is an often unsung hero of overall health. Diet and exercise get their fair share of glory, but without a good night’s rest, even the most physically active, nutrition-conscious individuals are vulnerable to a host of ailments and illnesses.
(MCG) Many women are concerned about the potential for developing breast cancer in their lifetimes. Breast cancer is the second-most common cancer among women in the United States and Canada. Despite that prevalence, there are ways for women to reduce their risk for breast cancer.
(MCG) Laughter may indeed be the best medicine, or at least a highly effective one. According to a 2010 study published in the journal Alternative Therapies In Health and Medicine, laughter has shown physiological, psychological, social, spiritual, and quality-of-life benefits. Although auth…
(MCG) Each March, Women’s History Month highlights the contributions of women throughout history. Women have played a vital role throughout the history of the world, even during eras and in countries where they have been marginalized and their freedoms limited.
(MCG) Preventive care is a key component of an effective health care regimen. Preventive care is not a one-size-fits-all approach, as various factors will influence what an individual should be doing at any given moment to ensure his or her overall health. Age, medical history and family his…
(MCG) Women have made a profound impact on world history, but their stories weren’t always told in great detail. From leading armies to breaking down medical barriers to heading nations, women have been at the forefront of historic events for millenia. This list of nine influential women is …
(Family Features) Between work, family obligations and a constantly changing world, people in the United States are stressed. In fact, U.S. workers are among the most stressed in the world, according to a State of the Global Workplace study. While some stress is unavoidable and can be good f…
(MCG) The National Cervical Cancer Coalition says the human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine can protect women against the types of the virus that cause cervical cancer. The HPV vaccine produces a stronger response when it is administered during the preteen years, which is why the Centers for D…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 17, 2023 — You are charismatic, friendly and charming. People immediately like you. You are hardworking and have many interests. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to take inventory of your life. Let go of people, p…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a degenerating L5-S1 disc as well as osteoarthritis in my left hip, and both are bone on bone. I will eventually need a hip replacement and possibly back surgery, but I’m trying to prolong anything until I get on Medicare in eight months. I stay as active as I can by w…
Working mothers are no longer an anomaly. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, seven in 10 women with children under the age of 18 years were in the American labor force in 2015, the most recent year for which statistics were available.