- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Periodically, I suffer from kaleidoscope vision where my peripheral vision in the extreme right or left eye appears that I am looking through broken glass. It started about five years ago, when I was 65. After about 10-15 minutes it disappears. I never get headaches. It does …
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: In 2002, I had a severe case of Bell's palsy that lasted eight months. I was unable to close my left eye for seven months. The doctors said there was a good chance I would not get back to normal. However, I eventually did. Only a slight indication of a droopy mouth remains, w…
- By BOB WEBER
Q: My wife owns a 1999 Subaru Forrester. Recently, we smelled gas after her gas purchase, and, after some conversation, she decided it was best to stop when the nozzle automatically shuts off. No more topping off. The problem is that after her last gasoline purchase, when she drove away, she…
- By VERN PARKER
Gay Harrington began surfing the internet for antique cars in the summer of 2012. She mentioned this new interest in a classic car to her cousin's husband during a visit in the fall.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
It's interesting to take note of evolving definitions and standards. In 1990, the Honda Civic sedan was categorized as a compact, but by today's standards, it would be considered a subcompact and a much smaller car than the 2021 Nissan Versa sedan ... which is categorized as a subcompact sed…
- From staff reports
Peter M. Winkler has announced the engagement of his daughter Rosemarie Elizabeth Winkler to Michael Strange, both of Palm Bay, Florida.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Is there a cure for overactive bladder? -- R.H.
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior,
- From staff reports
Kylie Allissa Hannold and Michael Aaron McClain of Clarion have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Are people with autism spectrum disorder normal functioning? I'm thinking of "Rain Man," and I don't know how to behave around a friend who has this diagnosis. -- R.S.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I will be starting a new job that requires regular, but random, drug testing. I have never used drugs, so that is not a problem. But I am wondering how long alcohol can be detected in the urine. -- M.M.
- By STEVE ALEXANDER
Q: In an effort to spend time "off the grid," I bought a cabin 8 miles from the Canadian border. There is no internet service there, but I'm hoping I can set up a front-door security camera that can be monitored by my Android phone. I thought I could connect the camera and phone via Bluetoot…
Q: In a recent column, you described our 5-year-old daughter. She is in bed at 6:30 in the evening but usually wakes up during the night and wants to talk to us about whatever is on her mind. We both work and need our sleep, so that's a huge problem. She very energetic and emotional during t…
- From staff reports
Ash Wednesday service
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Six days ago, my father had bypass surgery. Coughing with phlegm started on the day after the surgery and it hasn't stopped yet. Right now, it is even worse than it was in the beginning. Is this normal? Usually my father smokes a lot and even after surgery he is smoking about…
JERUSALEM (AP) - Mendy Moskowits, a member of the ultra-Orthodox Belz Hassidic sect in Jerusalem, doesn't understand the uproar toward believers like him.
- By ELIZABETH IVELL
"A people without knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots." - Marcus Garvey
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a question about medications. I'm a soon to be 77 female. I have had Type 2 diabetes since about age 53. I am still on medication -- metformin, glipizide and Actos. I previously was on glyburide and was doing well with an A1C around 7.1% or 7.2%. Then my doctor suddenl…
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By VERN PARKER
In 1984, a young Rick Parker happily motored about the streets of Northbrook, Illinois, in a used 1974 Alfa Romeo. The sleek sports car fulfilled his every want, but the harsh winters in Illinois took their toll and his car began to rust away.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
A few years ago, BMW stopped selling two-door versions of its 3 Series ... by calling the two-door versions of the 3 Series the 4 Series. When you add an M to 4, you get a high-performance two-door version of BMW's 3 Series sedan ... which isn't an M4, the much more expensive but fairly simi…
- From staff reports
Joe and Linda Skelley of Shippenville have announced the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Skelley, to Jeffrey Grey of Kittanning.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Will I have a reaction to the new COVID-19 vaccine because I have an implanted stimulator? I heard that people with face fillers had reactions since it was foreign items in the body. I also have had back surgeries and hip replacement. I'm a 72-year-old female with diabetes. I…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had pernicious anemia for about eight years and must have an injection of vitamin B-12 every three weeks to stay alive. I am also a diabetic for over 10 years, with my A1C remaining in the 6.1-6.5 range over that time. My daily glucose level reading is very sensitive, …
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior,
- From staff reports
Elton and Gina Latchaw of Franklin have announced the engagement of their daughter, Megan Renee Latchaw, to Devin James Updyke of Franklin.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was a bit surprised that in your response to a question about coping with nighttime leg cramps some time ago, you made no mention of vitamin E. I was troubled with these painful cramps increasingly often and tried both calcium and magnesium supplements without evident impro…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. I caught my wife cheating. Is it against the law? I want to sue someone or arrest someone! Seems like something that hurts so many people should be against the law! My kids are really messed up and I don't know what to do. What's good ex-etiquette?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Why do I feel sleepy for almost half the day whenever I have bread for breakfast? This only happens when I take bread. I'm an 18-year-old female. -- A.B.
