HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 — You look fashionable and love to play with trends. You are adventurous and friendly. Many of you like to party. This year is the first year of a nine-year cycle, which means keep your eyes open for new opportunities. Tap into new directions. Be ready to open any door!
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
Managing money is an essential life skill, yet most U.S. adults would fail a financial literacy test. Consider the results of a survey meant to measure financial literacy, called the TIAA Institute-GFLEC Personal Finance Index. On average, U.S. adults correctly answered only 50% of its finan…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a surprise heart attack two months ago. (I have no family history of heart attack, and my blood pressure and cholesterol numbers were good.) My right coronary artery was 100% blocked, and a drug-eluting stent was inserted. Thankfully, there was no heart damage, and othe…
Q: I have home-schooled my seventh-grade daughter on and off through elementary school. This school year, I began home-schooling her, but she’s now telling me she wants to go to “real” school again because she wants to be with other kids her age. She’s very social and has lots of friends, mo…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 — You are dignified. Even though are charming and likable, you like to be in control. You are confident and proud of your efforts to work hard. This year you reap the benefits of all your hard work because others notice your talents. You might be in …
DEAR DR. ROACH: My 75-year-old husband was frustrated with not being able to retain an erection. He talked to his doctor about it, and she prescribed 200 mg of testosterone cypionate, which he would inject into his bottom once a week. He did this for four months, and then had a severe bilate…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 — You are sensuous and romantic. You love the good life and appreciate beautiful things. You are tough and courageous and will champion the cause of justice and fair play. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means letting go of wh…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 — You are talented, intelligent and a bit of a maverick because you call your own shots and do your own thing. You are caring, compassionate and a defender of justice. This year you will receive recognition, awards or perhaps a promotion to acknowl…
Hal Hermann and his wife had sent their last child off to college in Ohio and needed something to fill the void. Years before, Hermann had owned several antique cars, but when the family came, the cars went. What better time to get an old car, thought Hermann.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have prostate cancer. My PSA levels were as high as 48, and I’m taking medication to lower the numbers to 40. My urologist has recommended a high-intensity focused ultrasound after reviewing my MRI and biopsy results. Apparently, the cancer has not spread beyond the prostat…
Q: I was wondering if there’s a rule of thumb for shutting off a car while waiting in line at the bank or pharmacy or coffee shop, etc. to conserve gas. If I think I’m going to be idling more than a minute, like at the bank, I shut the car off. Does this make sense, or should I just let the …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 — You are kind, caring and compassionate. You have strong values, and you live by them. This is a year when you will seek to learn more so that you can enrich your life or promote your career. Value time for introspection, because it will be an op…
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend any services that check in on elderly seniors who live alone? I live about 200 miles from my 82-year-old mother and worry about her falling or getting ill and not being able to call for help. Worrywart Daughter
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 76-year-old man in excellent health. I don’t take any medication, except for simvastatin for over 15 years. My cholesterol is now below 200. But, a problem started about eight months ago. When sitting with friends, I’ll have my first drink of beer. Within a minute, my …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 — Even if you doubt yourself, others have faith in you because you create such a favorable impression. You are multitalented, versatile and a born leader. This year is about service to others, especially family. Therefore, take care of yourself firs…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was told by my doctor that I need a tetanus booster shot, but when I was 17, I cut my foot and needed stitches. I was told then that I was allergic to the tetanus shot, so they gave me penicillin instead. Of course, that was a long time ago, since I’m now 81 years old. How …
Q. My ex’s new girlfriend is simply trying too hard and it’s really upsetting me. I can see she wants us all to get along. I can see she loves my kids. I’m not intimidated by any of it. What does bother me is that she is doing the special things I have always done with my kids and it hurts m…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 — You are tough. You have amazing endurance, stamina and perseverance. You are also warm, friendly and completely charming. This year is a year of change for you. Therefore, be open to new directions and new opportunities. Also, be open to letting go…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband was diagnosed with mild COPD years ago. He hasn’t had any problems until now. This summer has been extremely hot and humid, and he is having a hard time breathing. Also, when he tries to talk and eat, he coughs. He won’t talk to his doctor about it. Is there medici…
Soaring real estate values mean many homeowners are awash in equity — the difference between what they owe and what their homes are worth. The average-priced home is up 42% since the start of the pandemic, and the average homeowner with a mortgage can now tap over $207,000 in equity, accordi…
Q: Ever since toddlerhood, we have had significant behavior problems with our 6-year-old son — defiance and general disrespect, mostly. We have tried various disciplinary approaches with little to no positive results.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 — You are charming and intense. You are considerate of others and often choose different ways to express yourself. You are interested in many things! This year your zest for life is strong! Enjoy socializing with others. Many of you will rekindle o…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently had a surgery, and prior to the surgery, my doctor ordered some routine blood tests. My aPTT level was high, but the PT level was normal. The doctor said it was probably nothing, and the surgery went fine. But, when I went back for my annual checkup, he rechecked i…
One boxer squares off against another. The prizefighter measures up his opponent. He strikes first, landing quick jabs followed by a crushing uppercut to his challenger’s jaw. The other boxer drops to the canvas like a load of bricks.