- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 70-year-old woman in good health. I started using a CPAP machine about 15 years ago. In the ensuing years I received five years of allergy shots and have lost 30 pounds. My CPAP machine recently started having problems, but due to insurance I won't be able to replace i…
- From staff reports
-
Franklin Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, often referred to as Franklin Alliance Church or FAC, will celebrate its 100th anniversary Sunday starting with a special service at 9:30 a.m.
- From staff reports
-
Chapel to host guest speakers
- By LAURA O'NEIL
-
Imagine that you are the son of freed American slaves. You are in serious trouble and need help. Your father has become a wealthy and powerful businessman. He loves you and promised to look out for you.
Q: I'm a working single mom with a 4-year-old daughter who won't go to sleep unless I lie down with her. Plus, if she wakes up in the middle of the night to find I'm no longer in her bed, she comes and crawls into bed with me. If I attempt to persuade her to go back to her bed, she starts to…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Over the past year of pandemic lockdown, I have worked hard at reducing calories to lose weight and increasing my exercise on an elliptical trainer. I am 5 feet, 7 inches tall and age 70. I went from 202 pounds to 149.3. My weight goal is 145. My waistline is 25.5 inches. I h…
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By VERN PARKER
-
Mike Marsh of Jackson, Mississippi, says finding his 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280 SE Cabriolet was a classic example of being in the right place at the right time.
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: I recently bought a new 2021 Mazda SUV. The color is white, and at the time I thought that was what I wanted. But now I am not so sure. I am going to keep the vehicle but feel that I would like it to be a different color. Is it OK to repaint a new car? Would the paint job work, or would t…
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
Subaru's thing used to be small, rugged cars - sedans and wagons - that were built to deal with bad roads and poor weather as well as a four-wheel-drive truck or SUV ... without actually being a truck or SUV.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you elaborate on how the COVID vaccine is different - or inferior, or maybe just not as fully tested - from other vaccines? As far as I know, we do not need to continue to take precautions for polio, or the Spanish flu or bird flu - those vaccines protect us. Why the need…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a teacher scheduled to get the Pfizer vaccine on Friday. My mom keeps sending me stuff about why I shouldn't get it -- fear of what it will do to the immune system in the future. Everything I've read confirms it's safe, but she is freaking me out a little. Could you send …
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior, my wife and I have been thinking about preplanning our funerals now so our kids won't have to later, but we would like to find out if it's a good idea to prepay. What can you tell us? - Living on a Budget
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. I have tried to talk to my children's mother about some concerns I have, but she immediately gets defensive. It turns into a shouting match and nothing gets accomplished. Now, she is reluctant to tell me anything about the kids when they are with her because it ends in a fight. How can we…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had both COVID-19 vaccinations and am planning to donate blood. Would any of my immunity pass on to the person receiving my blood? -- D.J.
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: I use Google Maps on my Android phone, an LG K51. When I'm at home, and the phone is using Wi-Fi, I hear the app's voice directions. But once I'm in driving my car, the voice directions can't be heard. What's wrong? - D.G.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old female. I am current on all vaccines, but I do have a question about the pneumococcal vaccine.
- By ELIZABETH IVELL
-
As Christians, we have a vast array of examples in the Bible from which to pull to help us make meaning of our lives.
U.S. soldiers were fighting in Korea when President Harry S. Truman signed a congressional resolution calling for an annual National Day of Prayer. The purpose was for people to gather in houses of worship to pray for world peace, according to an Associated Press report from April 17, 1952.
A sixth-grade teacher recently shared the following story with me: Two girls in her class were making fun of a classmate whose family was struggling financially. The girl was socially awkward and had no friends. The mocking was taking place both at school and on social media.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 91-year-old woman with bullous pemphigoid, an autoimmune condition. I am very concerned about getting the COVID vaccine because of the possible side effects. I can find no information anywhere regarding this. Can you help me make this decision regarding the vaccine? - J.K.
- From staff reports
-
Mobile food pantry offered Thursday
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife and I are grateful to have recently received our second Moderna vaccine. When the crush relents, would you see any difficulty in adding the J&J vaccine at my own expense? It seems that the different vaccines vary in how they protect against different strains, and …
- By VERN PARKER
-
In the early years of the 20th century the Ford Motor Co. produced more automobiles than any other manufacturer. Ford was also busy building construction and farm equipment as well as trucks.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have seen several doctors for my TMJ: my primary doctor and dentist, an ear nose and throat doctor, the dental hygienist and also "ask Google."
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
V-6 engines are disappearing, even from luxury sedans such as the Mercedes E-Class, a type of car which used to come standard with one. It now comes standard with a four-cylinder engine, a very small engine given the size and prestige of the E.
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: I have a question about my 2019 Pilot Elite. I read in some Honda Pilot blogs about the long term benefits of disabling your VCM (variable cylinder management system). We bought our Pilot new and always thoroughly maintain our vehicles at the Honda dealership and look to keep this Pilot f…
- By BRAD BERGHOLDT Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q: I have a 2002 21-foot motorhome on a 3500 Chevrolet frame with a 5.7 engine. It now has 95,000 miles. At about 85,000 miles, the engine started losing power at driving speed. At first the engine would keep running but only at about 10 mph. After it sat overnight it would run fine. Now the…
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Many years ago, I was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation and then was on medication for 10+ years. I eventually had an ablation done, and I am finally back in normal rhythm. I have been off all meds for AFib for over a year.
