HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 9, 2023 — You are a passionate romantic who loves to explore! Others admire you because you are upbeat and enthusiastic about life. You get things done because you are focused and determined. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you. Open any door!
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 9, 2023 — You are a passionate romantic who loves to explore! Others admire you because you are upbeat and enthusiastic about life. You get things done because you are focused and determined. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you. Ope…
Q: My 2008 BMW 328 with the six-cylinder engine and 82,000 miles runs beautifully. But once the temperature gauge reaches 180 degrees Fahrenheit, the electric cooling fan comes on full and stays on, even given the cooler fall weather. Pulling into the garage, the whooshing howl of the fan is…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m an 82-year-old, very healthy woman. In February 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to appear in North America, I had a viral infection that was relatively mild (a bit of coughing, runny nose, itchy throat) and lasted for a few days only, although I felt tire…
Buying an electric vehicle used to mean choosing from battery range, performance, utility or luxury. You might’ve found a car possessing two of those attributes but rarely all of the above. But the BMW iX and Rivian R1S are two electric SUVs that require no compromise, combining stellar perf…
The Lexus RX 350 has consistently been one of the best-selling midsize SUVs and a leading model for the Lexus brand. So when a new RX is released, there’s understandably a lot of interest from SUV shoppers. The redesigned 2023 RX 350 gets a new engine, improved technology and a more luxuriou…
Dear Savvy Senior, What tools can you recommend to help protect trusting seniors from scam calls? My 74-year-old mother gets tons of unwanted telemarketing and robocalls on her cell and home phone and has been duped out of hundreds of dollars. Frustrated Daughter
DEAR DR. ROACH: The newest COVID variant is reputed to be less deadly but highly contagious. What precisely makes one virus variant more contagious than another virus variant? Is it structure, size? — S.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 8, 2023 — You appear friendly and easygoing; however, you have strong convictions, and you hold to them. You value your independence. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let go of anyone and anything that is holding you back.
Q. I was going through my guy’s phone — it wasn’t like I was sneaking around; he knew. I found a folder with pictures of his ex, of them on trips with kids, on a cruise, and it made me uncomfortable. I asked him to delete them, and he refused. He said he doesn’t want to delete huge parts of …
DEAR DR. ROACH: After many bouts of pain in my left leg, I was referred for an MRI. They diagnosed me with left lumbar radiculitis, spondylolisthesis and lumbar spondylosis. There are many people in my independent living facility who have gotten similar diagnoses. As an RN with a masters in …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, March 7, 2023 — People around you admire you; in turn, you know how to make them feel involved. This is a special skill. This is why others support you. This is a lovely year; you will get the recognition for your past efforts. Expect a promotion, an award, public…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 6, 2023 — You love perfection and refinement, which is why you like to be surrounded by beauty. You can also make others see the beauty in their world. This year you will renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. You might explore philosophies and life belie…
Last year, one of my family’s credit cards was used to rack up hundreds of dollars in bogus charges at Apple.com. Another card was compromised four times in a row, as thieves repeatedly charged merchandise and Uber rides.
(Family Features) A wedding day is filled with symbolic tradition, from varied religious customs to the never-ending circle reflected in the rings and the types of flowers accentuating the celebration. Even with all the traditional rituals to consider, nearly every bride and groom can find w…
(MCG) Getting engaged is an exciting moment in the lives of a couple. One might think that excitement would lead to couples hurrying their way down the aisle to tie the knot, but studies have shown that couples spend a significant amount of time between getting engaged and saying, “I do.” Ac…
(MCG) Wedding planning involves many movable pieces that ultimately need to come together on the big day. Planning is typically a months-long process, and adhering to certain monthly benchmarks can help couples stay the course.
(MCG) Weddings are such momentous occasions that it’s no wonder couples want to share their big days with as many people as possible. Though a wedding where all friends, family members and acquaintances are in attendance may be a dream scenario, reality often calls for a more carefully curat…
(MCG) Few things set the mood of a wedding more effectively than music. Beautiful songs often are incorporated into wedding ceremonies, and romantic or upbeat songs intermingle to create a festive mix at receptions.
(Family Features) For some couples, the idea of registering for wedding gifts is an exciting way to start planning for the home they’ll be sharing as newlyweds. For others, the registry is just one more chore to check off the wedding to-do list.
(MCG) Planning a wedding requires making many different decisions. The choice of wedding attire is among the most crucial decisions that couples must make. Whether the wedding is traditional or customized to suit couples’ personalities, brides and grooms want to look their best when they say…
(MCG) Much goes into being photo-ready on your wedding day. After months of planning, the wedding day is the couple’s time to really shine. Gowns and tuxes may garner their fair share of attention, but hairstyles also can help couples look their best.
(Family Features) Wedding days are meant to be filled with love and celebration, and what better way to ring in the new stage of life as newlyweds than with a well-decorated venue to match the joyous occasion. Whether a couple is on a tight budget or picky when it comes to theme ideas, these…
(MCG) Participating in a wedding party is an honor. Couples invite many people to their weddings, and the select few asked to be in the party are typically those individuals with whom the couples share a strong and special bond.
(MCG) Wedding planning is a unique experience unlike any endeavor most couples will ever encounter. Much effort goes into planning a wedding, and that includes building a budget that ensures the big day will be fun without breaking the bank.
(MCG) A wedding is likely the most costly party couples will ever throw. According to The Knot’s 2019 Real Weddings Study, the average cost of a wedding in 2019 was $33,900. There are many different costs associated with weddings. Some are predictable, while others are unexpected.
(MCG) Every decision engaged couples make in regard to their weddings is significant, but some may affect the day more than others. Perhaps no decision will help couples set the tone they hope to establish more than their choice of reception venue.
(MCG) Nerves are to be expected when getting married. It is exciting to be engaged and realize you have met that special someone with whom you want to share the rest of your life. But anxiety may creep in as the big day draws closer.
Q: When we reprimand our 34-month-old daughter for something, anything, she begins to wail like we’re beating her. Whether we firmly redirect or simply say, “No,” she begins to wail like a banshee. The wail is piercingly loud, like a full-blown tantrum. She has now started screaming if one o…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My left elbow has been bothering me for eight years. When I bump it, there is a terrible pain, like an electric shock. The pain only lasts for about 10 seconds; however, it happens all the time. Even if I am wearing a heavy winter coat, the slightest bump disables me for 10 s…