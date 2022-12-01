HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 — You are attractive, friendly and easygoing in your relationships. Personally, you are highly intuitive. Sometimes you just “sense” things. You are always independent. This year is the beginning of a nine-year cycle for you. Expect new beginnings, adventures and major changes in your life!
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
Gene Smith had owned his trustworthy 1957 Ford Fairlane for 18 years. Negotiating with a car dealer on a new vehicle, he offered the 1957 Ford as a trade-in. The deal was about done when his wife and children began bemoaning the thought of losing the old family standby.
DEAR DR. ROACH: A good friend of mine experienced what appeared to be a mild heart attack and went to his physician to have it checked out immediately. The tests found acute blockages in the arteries around his heart, and his doctors performed a triple-bypass heart surgery two days later.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 — You are clever, humorous and able to entertain others with wit and originality. You are diligent, polite and cooperative once you know what is expected of you. This year is slower-paced. Take time to rejuvenate yourself. Focus on the relationship…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 64. I started taking statins to lower my cholesterol about two years ago. My cholesterol level sometimes went over 200, and after seesawing results, my doctor advised that I was unable to maintain a low cholesterol by diet alone and prescribed a statin. I took 10 mg of a…
Dear Savvy Senior, I’ve read that retirees will be getting a nice cost-of-living increase in our Social Security benefits next year but what about Medicare? What will our Medicare Part B monthly premiums and other Medicare costs be in 2023? Planning Ahead
Q. My wife and I have been married for seven months and she is having a real problem with the transition. This was complicated by the fact that yesterday, two hours after the kid exchange, my wife and I are in bed and my ex is pounding on the front door because my kid left something behind. …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a healthy 46-year-old woman who exercises daily for health, strength and stress relief. I also want to stay relatively lean. In order to maintain muscle mass and control fat, I’ve been advised consistently (by a Ph.D. nutritionist and a couple of “nutrition coach” traine…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 — You are warm, friendly and charismatic. You know how to deal with people. You are future-oriented and often concerned with your security. This is the first year of a new nine-year cycle for you, which means being brave and flexible and having the c…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’ve been diagnosed with spinal stenosis and sciatica. I’m taking prednisone for my pain, but taking prednisone before used to be excruciating. Why does my health provider want me to stop taking prednisone now and go see a pain management specialist? I have no pain and am abl…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 — You are friendly, confident and generous. Many of you are animal lovers and fight for animal rights. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of anyone or anything that is holding you back. Time to ta…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 — You are bold and daring. You are intelligent, creative and very charismatic. People are drawn to you. This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Therefore, give yourself the necessary solitude and time for reflection and study. Explore new ideas!
DEAR DR. ROACH: Help! I am caught in a feud between my primary care doctor and my oral surgeon. For a number of years, I have been on Prolia for osteopenia. About a year ago, I had to have a tooth pulled; my oral surgeon said I must be off Prolia for at least four months; my doctor disagreed…
Q: I have two boys, 18 and 33 months. How much time each day should I spend involved in activities with them? Also, they chase one another around the house among other sorts of roughhousing, but they hardly ever play with their educational toys. Is there some way I can get them interested in…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 — You set high standards for yourself. You are rational, hardworking and idealistic. You want to make a difference. This is a year of service for you, particularly to family. Therefore, it’s important to take care of yourself so you have something to …
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife, who’s 72, has had very dry eyes for a long time, so she uses Restasis (cyclosporine emulsion 0.05%) eye drops. Her co-pay (after meeting the deductible) last year was around $150 for a three-month supply. This year, it is around $450 (only a small change in the deduc…
Richard D, who reads this column in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, writes: “I’m age 82 and in good health compared to most men of my age that I know. Spirulina — I recently started adding 1/2 teaspoon of it to my breakfast. What are your ideas about it? Green tea — I started drinking it becaus…
It’s an interesting fact that while small sedans have largely disappeared from the general market, you can still find a number of them in the luxury car market — including subcompact models like Audi’s A3 sedan.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 — You are creative, warm and charming; however, you also can be detached if you choose. You’re observant about everything around you, which can make you cautious. This is a year of change for you, which means it’s important to stay light on your fee…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My healthy 91-year-old mother recently discovered that she has a diagnosis of trigger finger. She is hesitant to do surgery, but is hoping for more mobility in her hand. What are some of the best options for an independent woman at her age? — M.B.