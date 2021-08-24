- By The Associated Press
Today is Tuesday, Aug. 24, the 236th day of 2021. There are 129 days left in the year.
“Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards.”
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. After three years together, my ex and I broke up four months ago. I was so mad that I didn't take anything except my car, which was mine before I moved in. He still lives in the house, has my sofa and has all my pots and pans and I'm the one who cooks! He also still has hundreds of dollar…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a healthy woman. I recently had a whole-body thermography exam that highlighted my thyroid rather dramatically. Should I get a blood test for my thyroid and/or an ultrasound? - E.D.
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: I schedule Windows 10 to install updates during my off-hours. But, prior to installing the update, my PC slows to a crawl. I can only speed it up again by allowing the update to install right away, which forces the PC to restart while I'm trying to work. Is there any way I can prevent thi…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: As I seem to be highly prone to urinary tract infections, I've been using vaginal Estrace for decades. I'm 82 years old. I've developed serious gastroesophageal reflux disease, and note that there's a connection with female hormones. Two of my health care providers disagree o…
Missions fundraiser
My congregation is eight months into the 2021 New Testament Challenge, together reading the New Testament in one year. To some it seemed a daunting task, but broken down into manageable segments it really is quite easy — 260 chapters in 365 days.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75-year-old male in decent health. I have osteoporosis of the spine and three fractured vertebrae. I have on and off back pain but consider myself fortunate to be able to walk and move as much as I do. Exercise is a regular daily thing in my life. One year ago, I was u…
“It’s the simple things in life that are the most extraordinary.”
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 78-year-old polio survivor with severe osteoarthritis in my left shoulder, which is the side also affected by polio. I experience pain in varying degrees throughout the day, but at night the pain often wakes me up. I recently had my shoulder X-rayed. My orthopedic doct…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am responding to a recent letter from a reader anxious about undergoing a colonoscopy. One of her concerns was a possible perforation requiring additional surgery and a temporary colostomy. You reassured her that the probability of such an occurrence was very low.
“The first wealth is health.”
- BY RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
Records indicate that one of the first 1957 Pontiac Coupes was built late in September 1956 at the General Motors facility in Wilmington, Delaware, and was sold soon after at the Chase Cadillac/Pontiac dealership in New York.
- By ERIC PETERS
The Ford Escape is a very popular little crossover SUV — but what if you’d like it with more engine — or a plug?
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior, How can you know when someone has sleep apnea? My husband has become such a terrible snorer that he wakes himself up at night, and he keeps me up too. - Tired Teri
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Please explain the difference between probiotics and prebiotics? I know they are both helpful for the digestive system, but I'm not sure why. - A.B.
Today is Wednesday, Aug. 18, the 230th day of 2021. There are 135 days left in the year.
“Fall in love with the masterpiece, and also the paint on the floor.”
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
Q. Why does my boyfriend's ex have to be everywhere we go? She even goes to his kids' games when they are scheduled to be with him. I tell him she's not supposed to be around if the kids aren't scheduled to be with her, but he disagrees. I told him I was writing to you so he can hear how wro…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband suffers from trigeminal neuralgia. This is often very painful for months at a time, then the pain will stop for a few months before it begins again. He does not want to begin taking an antiseizure medication. Are there any natural remedies? - B.K.
Today is Tuesday, Aug. 17, the 229th day of 2021. There are 136 days left in the year.
“A small act is worth a million thoughts.”
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. She has been slowly putting on weight over the past several years. She is disabled, but she has been watching what she eats and working with a personal trainer to build strength. She takes several medic…
Q: Our 19-month-old is a very active little boy who flips out when things do not go his way. When he has a tantrum, we walk away or simply ignore him. Nonetheless, he will scream and flail about and has recently begun to bang his head on the floor, walls, doors, furniture, whatever. Is this …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had my thyroid removed in 2004 due to papillary carcinoma. I see an ear, nose and throat doctor once a year, at which time I have an ultrasound of my neck area. My primary care physician orders blood tests every three months to primarily determine if my levothyroxine dosage…
- By ELIZABETH IVELL
"I pray that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give you a spirit of wisdom and revelation as you come to know him,so that, with the eyes of your heart enlightened, you may know what is the hope to which he has called you, what are the riches of his glorious inheritan…
