HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 — You are generous, independent and individualistic. You are resilient and willing to fight for what you want. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to take inventory. Let go of people, places and things from the past that have held you back.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 — You are generous, independent and individualistic. You are resilient and willing to fight for what you want. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to take inventory. Let go of people, places and things from the pas…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My nephew, 62, is a stroke victim. He resides in a board and care facility, bedridden and in diapers. There has been some cognitive damage, although he is able to speak coherently. The family pays $4,200 a month out-of-pocket for his care. There are three other patients at th…
Q: I have a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country that I purchased new. I also purchased the Chrysler Lifetime Maximum warranty. The ABS, BRAKE, ESP/BAS, ANTI-SKID warning lights came on. My dealership inspected the vehicle and tried to order a new sensor. They notified me that one was not availabl…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 — You easily tune in to the moods of others, which helps you understand people. When captured by an idea, you will pursue it with enthusiasm. This is a powerful year for you, because you will reap the rewards of your past actions. Expect promotions,…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a transparent floater in one eye that stays in the same general area. I went to an optometrist who dilated and took retinal photos of that eye, and they saw nothing. They just told me if I started seeing “curtains, light flashes, changes” to return. Nothing different h…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 — You have a friendly, open, almost naive personality, which can confuse others, because you have a strong intellect, a keen sense of justice and are verbally gifted. This year is about learning, teaching and reflection. Explore philosophies that will…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 — You are quick-witted, multitalented and many of you are artistic. You are also caring and compassionate about others. Sometimes you need more confidence to dream bigger. This year is about service and responsibility to others. Take care of yourself s…
In investing terms, a “glide path “ describes how a mix of investments changes over time. Typically, the mix gets more conservative — with fewer stocks and more bonds, for example — as the investor approaches a goal such as retirement.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 — You were born ahead of your time. You are courageous and idealistic. You have amazing organizational abilities. You give excellent advice. Simplicity is the key to life this year. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise is important. Stay gro…
“Then Hannah prayed and said, ‘My heart exults in the Lord; my horn is exalted in the Lord, my mouth speaks boldly against my enemies, because I rejoice in Your salvation. There is no one holy like the Lord, indeed, there is no one besides You, nor is there any rock like our God.’” (1 Samuel…
Regular readers of this column are no doubt familiar with my imaginary friend, The Doctor. I often call upon him to solve behavior problems of various sorts concerning young children. Well, The Doctor has done it again! This time with what many mental health professionals would call separati…
DEAR DR. ROACH: For 10 years, my daughter has refused statins (due to cholesterol level) on grounds that women were not a part of the studies recommending statins and that heart disease manifests differently in women. Her daily eating and exercise are stellar. After a decade, her female inte…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 — You are intelligent, compassionate and resilient. You know what to say. By nature, you are optimistic and always busy. This is a good year to rekindle old friendships. You will have a stronger zest for life and a desire to socialize and enjoy yoursel…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday Feb. 2, 2023 — You are a diplomat who values peace. You are intuitive, creative and determined. People notice you. This year it’s time to concentrate on your needs and what brings you happiness. Relationships might require extra kindness and helpfulness. Remember,…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 80-year-old man in relatively good health. I don’t smoke or drink, and I have a vegetarian diet. I exercise moderately, and I am not overweight. About 30 years ago, I contracted a serious UTI that affected me while at work. I was very cold, shivering with chattering teeth.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 — You are an optimist with a strong spirit. You have a firm sense of morals, and you value justice. This year is a time of new beginnings, adventures and major changes in your life. Keep your eyes open for new opportunities, because it’s time to tak…
DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently had a column on arthritis that recommended more activity. So, what medications can help? You didn’t say in your article. I take a slow-release Tylenol, but I heard of a study that says tart cherry pills help. — B.L.
Dear Savvy Senior, I started drawing my Social Security retirement benefits back in 2021 when I was forced to retire early, but I’m now interested going back to work part-time. Will this affect my benefits, and if so, how much? Back to Work