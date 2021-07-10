- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: During my annual wellness visits to the doctor, my blood pressure is always taken. But it is done differently depending on the person taking it. How many times should the pump be used, and does it make a difference in the reading?
Will my profession - psychology - ever get it?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 80-year-old female in good health except for a diagnosis of osteopenia. My primary care doctor has prescribed medication for my osteopenia. I have periodontal disease and have been advised by my periodontal specialist not to take medication for osteopenia due to deter…
- By JAMES DULLEY
Dear Jim: It gets very hot in my attic. I don't think the two end vents are enough. What types of additional attic vents are effective and how much more should I add? - Sheila F.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
Sedans are more practical than coupes; the people riding up front don't have to get out to let people riding in the back get out.
- By VERN PARKER
Occasionally good fortune unexpectedly comes knocking on the door. Of course, one must to be prepared to open that door. Such a scenario unfolded for Joe Rivenbark at his DunRite Transmission repair shop.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old woman. I have been taking Prolia shots twice a year for five years. When I first started, I was told to be reevaluated at that time. One of my doctors wants to wait and see what the results are, but another said I should absolutely not stop, as that will in…
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior, Do you know where I can find cheaper high-speed internet services for my home? I'm 70-years old and live strictly on my Social Security and would like to find something faster and less expensive than I currently have. - Surfing Susan
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have recently been diagnosed with a cholesteatoma in one ear, which has resulted in significant hearing loss. How common is this condition? I have been advised that surgery is my only treatment option. They anticipate the more extensive surgery requiring "drilling a hole in…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. My ex is in the hospital. He's very sick and has asked to see me. We broke up four years ago because I could not get along with his oldest child. I probably should not have moved in when I did. His son and I never did get along, and the situation got so bad, either I had to go or his chil…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently donated blood to our local blood bank, which I have done many times in the past. Three weeks later, I received a letter stating that my blood was not accepted, and would never be accepted, due to being reactive to HTLV-1 and -2. I had my blood rechecked and all cam…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: Right after the latest update to Windows 10, my iPhone 8 stopped syncing its calendar app with the Microsoft Outlook calendar on my PC (I use the online Microsoft 365 version of Outlook.) I can't even find the synced calendar in Outlook. What can I do? - Paul Mittendorff, Plymouth, Minn.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My sister-in-law believes that the COVID-19 vaccine will cause side effects that aren't known yet. She won't get the vaccine, and she has persuaded my brother not to as well. Although he doesn't agree with her beliefs, he won't go against her wishes. My wife and I are fully v…
We interrupt this weekly column with a three-question quiz, following which you will find the correct answers.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: At a recent appointment I discovered that my nurse practitioner (about 45 years old) doesn't plan to get a COVID vaccination as he says it's unsafe and that all of us (vaccinated ones) are just guinea pigs. I tried to argue, but he was the one holding the needle!
- By BOB WEBER
Q: I hate sticky fingers especially when my leather covered steering wheel becomes sticky. During the pandemic I discovered that disinfecting wipes did an excellent job of totally removing stickiness with no apparent residue left over. Unfortunately, I have developed an allergic reaction to …
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
Sometimes, too close is not far enough.
Vehicle type: Front engine, four-wheel-drive, 5-passenger pickup
- By HENRY PAYNE The Detroit News (TNS)
Rural Michigan is pickup country. Ford F-250 duallies towing equipment. Laden Silverados hustling to service jobs. Gorgeous Ram trucks prowling construction sites. And macho pickups of all stripes with big tires, menacing hood scoops and lifted suspensions eager to go beyond where the asphalt ends.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By VERN PARKER
While many of Rob Robison's high school classmates were drawn to muscle cars of their era, Robison recalls he was attracted to the more economical British-built Triumphs.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was just diagnosed with nocardiosis. Not knowing anything about it, I started to do some research and, like in most cases, going to the internet really didn't help. My pulmonary doctor didn't tell me much except to put me on sulfamethoxazole drugs. I reacted poorly and was …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 74 years old, not overweight and in generally good health. Your recent article on spinal stenosis hit home. I've had six cortisone injections in the past year in my lower back and neck, which have helped tremendously. My pain management doctor prescribed gabapentin at 300…
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior, What tips can you offer for downsizing? My husband and I would like to relocate from our house into a retirement community condo near our daughter but need to get rid of a lot of personal possessions before we can move. - Overwhelmed Willa
DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor has prescribed IVIG therapy for my peripheral neuropathy. As I understand it, this infusion will replace my antibodies with “good” antibodies. Will it replace my COVID vaccine antibodies? Or any of the other immune system antibodies my body has developed to fight of…
Q. My 6-year-old son came home after his time with his mother and confided that each time I called, a “bad word” came up on his mother’s caller ID. This really upset him and now he doesn’t want to see her next weekend. Things are so volatile, I’m afraid to say something.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 77, active and in relatively good shape. I was diagnosed with a ventral hernia two years ago following open heart surgery in 2001. Now, the skin from my breasts to my waist is covered in thick scar tissue, which is growing thicker and bigger. It is causing much discomfor…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: Since I bought my Windows 10 PC six years ago, I've been copying pictures from a camera memory card to the PC. Until late last year, the process was easy. Each year, I'd set up an annual picture folder that contained 12 subfolders for the months of the year. Each time Windows 10 copied ph…
