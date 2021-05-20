- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: I was beginning my quadrennial car search. I've had 11 Volvos since 1974 and I'm looking to replace my 2016 XC70 with another Volvo (I might be in a rut), probably the V60 XC. Did I hear my dealer correctly that the 2021's do not have AM radio built into the standard audio system? How do …
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By VERN PARKER
-
The early versions of the MGB GT have long held an appeal for Jaime Steve. Even 25 years ago, while studying for the New York state bar exam, he kept above his desk a photograph of a red MGB GT for inspiration.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
The main problem with electric cars isn't the range so much as the wait.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: If a person has a titanium hip as a result of hip replacement surgery and that person later falls, is it possible that their hip would break? - A.W.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 69-year-old man, in pretty good health. I have some normal age-related arthritis in my hand. I am an active walker and hiker; all in all, I have no major issues. I do pushups and have done so for many years as a way to keep my upper body and core strong - usually four …
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. My ex tells me she is a better parent than I am - a better bookkeeper, housekeeper, driver, and the kids don't want to come see me because she has a better house. She's even more desirable; evidently, the guys are at her door. Every day she finds something else to bitch at me about. I tho…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am one of legions of women with osteoporosis and considering a bisphosphonate or similar medication. I am 72, and my osteoporosis is in my hips and spine. I know some women who have taken these drugs and shattered a bone so badly that it could not be mended, because these d…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: I found an old floppy disk with pictures of my grandfather. But the picture files have the suffix ".max" and I don't have the right computer software to open them. What can I do?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a question about prescription pain relievers. In the past, after getting stitches, I was given Percocet, which made me nauseated. I tolerated Vicodin after my knee surgery. A friend recently had foot surgery and was prescribed Nucynta. I am not familiar with this medic…
- From staff reports
-
Chapel to host guest speakers
- By LAURA O'NEIL
-
Imagine that you are the son of freed American slaves. You are in serious trouble and need help. Your father has become a wealthy and powerful businessman. He loves you and promised to look out for you.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 70-year-old woman in good health. I started using a CPAP machine about 15 years ago. In the ensuing years I received five years of allergy shots and have lost 30 pounds. My CPAP machine recently started having problems, but due to insurance I won't be able to replace i…
- From staff reports
-
Franklin Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, often referred to as Franklin Alliance Church or FAC, will celebrate its 100th anniversary Sunday starting with a special service at 9:30 a.m.
Q: I'm a working single mom with a 4-year-old daughter who won't go to sleep unless I lie down with her. Plus, if she wakes up in the middle of the night to find I'm no longer in her bed, she comes and crawls into bed with me. If I attempt to persuade her to go back to her bed, she starts to…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Over the past year of pandemic lockdown, I have worked hard at reducing calories to lose weight and increasing my exercise on an elliptical trainer. I am 5 feet, 7 inches tall and age 70. I went from 202 pounds to 149.3. My weight goal is 145. My waistline is 25.5 inches. I h…
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
Subaru's thing used to be small, rugged cars - sedans and wagons - that were built to deal with bad roads and poor weather as well as a four-wheel-drive truck or SUV ... without actually being a truck or SUV.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: I recently bought a new 2021 Mazda SUV. The color is white, and at the time I thought that was what I wanted. But now I am not so sure. I am going to keep the vehicle but feel that I would like it to be a different color. Is it OK to repaint a new car? Would the paint job work, or would t…
- By VERN PARKER
-
Mike Marsh of Jackson, Mississippi, says finding his 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280 SE Cabriolet was a classic example of being in the right place at the right time.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you elaborate on how the COVID vaccine is different - or inferior, or maybe just not as fully tested - from other vaccines? As far as I know, we do not need to continue to take precautions for polio, or the Spanish flu or bird flu - those vaccines protect us. Why the need…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a teacher scheduled to get the Pfizer vaccine on Friday. My mom keeps sending me stuff about why I shouldn't get it -- fear of what it will do to the immune system in the future. Everything I've read confirms it's safe, but she is freaking me out a little. Could you send …
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior, my wife and I have been thinking about preplanning our funerals now so our kids won't have to later, but we would like to find out if it's a good idea to prepay. What can you tell us? - Living on a Budget
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. I have tried to talk to my children's mother about some concerns I have, but she immediately gets defensive. It turns into a shouting match and nothing gets accomplished. Now, she is reluctant to tell me anything about the kids when they are with her because it ends in a fight. How can we…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had both COVID-19 vaccinations and am planning to donate blood. Would any of my immunity pass on to the person receiving my blood? -- D.J.
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: I use Google Maps on my Android phone, an LG K51. When I'm at home, and the phone is using Wi-Fi, I hear the app's voice directions. But once I'm in driving my car, the voice directions can't be heard. What's wrong? - D.G.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old female. I am current on all vaccines, but I do have a question about the pneumococcal vaccine.
- By ELIZABETH IVELL
-
As Christians, we have a vast array of examples in the Bible from which to pull to help us make meaning of our lives.
U.S. soldiers were fighting in Korea when President Harry S. Truman signed a congressional resolution calling for an annual National Day of Prayer. The purpose was for people to gather in houses of worship to pray for world peace, according to an Associated Press report from April 17, 1952.
