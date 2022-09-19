HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 — You look neat and well pulled together because you are always aware of the fact that you present an image to the world. In fact, many of you can act and play any role you choose. This year is about learning and teaching. Take courses. Read books. Learn new things to enrich your world.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
We’ve all seen commencement speakers give advice to graduates as they’re about to enter the workforce. In much the same way, financial experts are in the unique position to impart money advice to the younger generation. I asked personal finance authors, columnists and podcast hosts who have …
“...for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, being justified as a gift by His grace through the redemption which is in Christ Jesus; whom God displayed publicly as a propitiation in His blood through faith ... for the demonstration, I say, of His righteousness at the present t…
In a 6-3 decision, the Killingly, Connecticut, school board recently said “no” to establishing a mental health center at its high school. I imagine most folks, upon hearing that, would be dismayed, maybe outraged. I say, “Right on!” to the Killingly school board.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 — You are helpful to others. You are practical, intelligent and organized. You also have a great sense of comic timing. This is a year of change for you, which means you have to be light on your feet and ready to adapt to new opportunities and new …
DEAR DR. ROACH: Both my husband and I just had the flu. We initially suspected that it was COVID, but the tests were negative. My symptoms, especially cough and runny nose, hung on for over two weeks. I visited an urgent care clinic where I was told I most likely had the (seasonal) flu, and …
In their first rollouts of electric vehicles, America’s automakers targeted people who value short-range economy cars. Then came EVs for luxury buyers and drivers of pickups and delivery vans. Now, the companies are zeroing in at the heart of the market: The compact SUV. In their drive to have EVs dominate vehicle sales in coming years, the automakers are promoting their new models as having the range, price and features to rival their gas-powered competitors. Some are so far proving quite popular. Ford’s $45,000-plus Mustang Mach E is sold out for the model year. General Motors’ Chevrolet brand just introduced an electric version of its Blazer, also starting around $45,000, when it goes on sale next summer.
Cars keep getting bigger and more expensive, but are there any small, affordable new cars left? As Americans continue to have an insatiable appetite for trucks and SUVs, an adverse effect has been a raising of the ground floor to purchase a new vehicle and a dearth of entry-level models. With this in mind, the experts at Edmunds rounded up a list of the best-rated vehicles that occupy the lower end of the pricing spectrum, at around $20,000.
If you’re in the market for a pickup truck, you might be considering a hybrid model with today’s sky-high gas prices. These trucks have a gasoline-powered engine that’s augmented with electric motors and a battery to help improve fuel economy. But there are nuances to each automaker’s hybrid systems. The experts at Edmunds round up all four hybrid trucks that are on sale today to help you decide which one is the better buy.
Every year a number of vehicles get the ax for various reasons. These discontinued models often get the ax because of slow sales. But not all are bad choices. Edmunds’ car experts highlight five notable models that are on their way out. The list below is sorted by the manufacturer’s suggested retail price and includes the destination charge.
There are two key points within the life cycle of a vehicle: the introduction of a fully redesigned model and a significant midlife update. A midlife update typically ushers in appealing styling tweaks or feature updates, but a full redesign introduces wholesale changes to the vehicle. Timing your new vehicle purchase around a refresh or redesign gives you the opportunity to benefit from the latest styling and features. Edmunds highlights five redesigned 2022 models that are worth checking out.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 — You are witty and interesting, and you definitely have a way with words. You are also focused and hardworking, because security is important to you. This year is about hard work, building and construction. For example, you might literally build a p…
DEAR DR ROACH: I have a lot of allergies, and my allergist wants to start me on allergy shots. She wants me to discontinue atenolol before starting allergy shots. Can you please shed some light on this? — B.S.
When it came time to showcase its electric Chevrolet Equinox SUV to the public this year, General Motors decided against doing so at the big Detroit auto show, as it typically would have done in the past. Instead, it unveiled the Equinox six days earlier. GM’s decision symbolized just how much smaller this year’s auto show will be, with few new model debuts, less-glitzy displays, fewer journalists and possibly lower attendance. Though the pandemic is partly to blame, larger forces are at play, too: Automakers have figured out that new models can make a bigger splash when they’re unveiled to a digital audience on a day where they don’t have to share the spotlight with their rivals.
Japanese-brand cars have gone from a non-presence (before the ‘70s) to a small presence (in the ‘70s) to a major presence (by the ‘80s). They now sell more cars than GM and Ford — which only sell a small handful of specialty (and luxury) cars.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Should a patient’s spouse surreptitiously inform the patient’s physician that the patient is intentionally refusing to report an important symptom? I am guessing that the “unforthcoming patient” situation happens frequently, because several of my own doctors over the years ha…
Q: One more item to add to your list of things to do to prepare a car for use in a cold state like South Dakota. Make sure the windshield washer fluid isn’t plain water or diluted washer fluid. Had that happen to me once. Bought a used car from a dealer that had water in the fluid tank, whic…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 — You are free-spirited and value your independence. You are a team player who is sensitive and popular, especially because you have a sexy charisma. This is a fun-loving year with opportunities to socialize with others. You might rekindle an old r…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My 38-year-old daughter has an impacted stomach. The doctors gave her antibiotics to take with her food. She still cannot eat much, because it makes her so sick to eat anything. She tries eating soft foods like soup. She’s tough, and has had Type 1 diabetes since age 11. Can …
Dear Savvy Senior, What types of financial resources are available to help seniors pay for long-term care? My 86-year-old mother will need either an assisted living facility or nursing home care in the near future, but she doesn’t have long-term care insurance and her savings are minimal. Se…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 — You are kind, generous and often set your sights too high for yourself because you strive for perfection. You are a witty, fascinating conversationalist. This is a quieter year for you. Focus on relationships this year, especially ones that will…
Q. My husband and I have been married for three years. He and I both had sons about the same age from a previous marriage and now we have a daughter who is almost 2. His son is quite a handful. We see him every other weekend for a night or two. He doesn’t feel like part of our family, and I …
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife’s handicap parking placard expired, and she asked her primary care physician to fill out a renewal application. The new placard was received, followed by a letter from the DMV instructing my wife to return her license within 10 days because a medical professional had …