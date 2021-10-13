HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 — You have a strong, optimistic energy that is coupled with an original, impulsive streak. You think outside the box. You have fresh new ideas that are modern and often unconventional. This year is the beginning of a new cycle for you, which is why it will be full of adventure and wonderful possibilities. Be courageous and open any door!
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
Dear Savvy Senior, My husband and I are looking for the simplest and least expensive way to dispose of our bodies when we die. We hate the idea of wasting a lot of money on high-priced funerals and would like some advice on some simple and cheap send-offs. Simple Seniors
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently went to my dermatologist because I noticed a dark mole I hadn’t seen before. He did a biopsy, and it was called a “moderately dysplastic nevus.” He recommended removal, which was done right away. During the appointment he mentioned that I am now at greater risk for…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 — You are optimistic and confident. You have charm, intelligence and wit, and are an excellent communicator. This is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to wrap up certain things that have involved you for years. Be prep…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you elaborate on “long COVID”? Specifically, do people experiencing long COVID carry the virus for an extended period? Are they contagious during long COVID, or does the term refer to lingering symptoms but not necessarily testing positive? — S.E.
Q. My ex moved out nine months ago. He has no furniture in his apartment — nothing but a TV in the living room and a bed in his room. I told him maybe he should take a break and postpone his weekends with our daughters, 6 and 8, until he gets some furniture. He refuses! If I called Child Pro…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter is still nursing her 10-month-old son. She decided to get the Pfizer vaccine and continue breastfeeding. Her doctor did not advise her against it. Do you have an opinion or more information about this matter? I’ve read that COVID antibodies are present in breastmi…
Q: My HP Chromebook is going to reach Auto Update Expiration in September. I use it only rarely, but I would like to be able to make online purchases with it. How dangerous is it to keep using a Chromebook that’s not continually updated? Would it make sense to install some Bitdefender securi…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 — You are warm, caring and charming. You like to cooperate with people to get along. You are intellectually creative and have the ability to think outside the box. This is a very strong year for you because you will receive kudos and admiration from o…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 — You are charming and kind. You are also alert and observant about your surroundings. People immediately sense that you are honest and sincere. This year you need to take care of yourself, and you need to take care of your family as well. It’s a tim…
Q: Our 13-year-old eighth-grader says he doesn’t like the small private school he attends and wants us to put him in public high school next year. His grades are fine, he’s got several close friends, and he’s on the basketball and track teams, but he says that he’s bored and wants to attend …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I live in Florida and the recent explosion of COVID cases — where it seems 90% of cases are those who, for whatever reason, are not vaccinated — got me to wondering about medical treatment specific to those situations. Should part of their course of medical treatment include …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 — You are solid, reliable and hardworking. You respect justice and fair play. You are also creative and imaginative, and you have an excellent sense of humor. This year, exciting changes are taking place that will create more freedom for you. Be courag…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently, in the middle of all the news about the newly circulating delta COVID-19 variant, a friend of mine flew to Mexico with her husband and teenage daughter for a five-day resort vacation. After she returned, she went to an outdoor concert with a group of friends, and th…
Back in the 1970s, Larry Joubert grew up working on the cars that came into his dad’s used-car lot. One car that always grabbed his attention was the Triumph Stag built in 1973, the last year Triumph shipped that particular convertible to the U.S. from England.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 — You are a visionary with futuristic ideas. You are intelligent, witty, creative and determined about going after what you want. Please note: Simplicity is the key to your current year. It’s important to build solid structures in your life both lite…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My friend is taking care of his 89-year-old mother. She has been drooling for the past two years or so. I read that aging causes muscles used for swallowing to become weaker and causes dysphagia, which in turn causes drooling. Is this true? — G.P.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 — You are easygoing and kind, and you have a pleasant personality. You are positive, upbeat and cooperative. You can be persuasive when you want to be! This year you have a strong zest for life! You will enjoy relationships, and you will enjoy socia…
Dear Savvy Senior, What are the rules regarding inherited IRAs? When my mom died this year, I inherited her traditional IRA and would like to know what I need to do to execute it properly. Confused Daughter
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 69-year-old Caucasian woman with newly found necrosis of the knee bone, along with a fracture. I do not have diabetes, but I received a month of steroids last November when I had COVID. I also use Adair daily for asthma. I am scheduled for total knee replacement this c…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 70-year-old male who has been experiencing an increase in breast size (slightly more on the left than the right) over the past year. I am healthy and have taken no medications for the past six months except sildenafil, on an as-needed basis. I am approximately 10-15 po…