- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 75 years old with good vision. Recently, my optometrist noticed a few tiny spots that could signal the start of macular degeneration, and urged me to start taking vitamins to possibly slow the onset. I started taking Bausch and Lomb's PreserVision supplement. It seems th…
What, pray tell, is COVID parenting? I need to know because over the past few months, several journalists have asked if I have any COVID-parenting suggestions. I went online and, sure enough, a fair number of so-called "parenting experts" are advising parents on how to "survive" shutdowns, a…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My mother was diagnosed with right frontal lobe meningioma 17 years ago when she was 83 years old. Surgery was successful in that most of it was removed and it was found to be nonmalignant. The doctor told us he couldn't remove it completely, and that it was a very slow-growi…
- By BOB WEBER
Q Ethanol-free gasoline is available where I live, but at added cost. I have a car that I store over the winter and I fill it with ethanol-free, since I've heard that the ethanol in gas can break down quickly. Is there any benefit to using ethanol-free in my daily drivers, a 2019 BMW X3 and …
- By RYAN ZUMMALLEN Edmunds
RV and trailer sales greatly increased this summer as consumers sought out vacations while remaining socially distant during the pandemic. But what's the best vehicle to tow them?
- By BOB WEBER Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q: How is it that pure antifreeze freezes at about zero degrees F and water freezes at 32 degrees F, yet when a 50/50 mixture of each, the mixture freezes around 36 degrees below zero. Understood that is for sea level.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor recently retired, my new one is very concerned about my systolic blood pressure, which was 150. I made quarterly visits to my old doctor, who never had a comment about my pressure numbers. My new doctor wants me on medication, and we agreed I would buy a home blood …
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By VERN PARKER
Fifty years ago, a 1964 Corvair Monza Spyder convertible painted Tuxedo Black with a white top and a red interior was purchased by a man in Minnesota. The base price of the 2,580-pound turbocharged flat-six-cylinder, rear-engine car was $2,811. Only 4,761 such models were manufactured.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
It used to be easy to review trucks.
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. Is it safe for me to get the COVID-19 vaccine or will getting the vaccine make my tachycardia or other symptoms worse? -- K.K.
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. My partner and I met a few years ago. He had been married for a few years and continues to share a business with his ex after they divorced. Over the past year his ex split from her boyfriend and it appears to me that my partner and his ex are now far too close for comfort. He refers to h…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I participated in a research study and received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Nov. 30. I have lab-confirmed antibodies. Gyms are known to be especially susceptible to the virus spreading, but is it reasonably safe to return to the gym after having the vaccine …
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: My iPhone XS, now 26 months old, has a ringing problem, even though it's never been dropped or damaged. The phone often doesn't ring or vibrate when I receive a call. So, unless I'm looking at the screen when the call arrives, I miss it. But this doesn't happen on every call. A Verizon te…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 73-year-old male with continued pain in my right foot and ankle for the past five years. I try to stay active by golfing two days a week in season, and I walk 3 miles four times weekly around the neighborhood. The pain started about five years ago after a very active w…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a senior citizen with a history of glaucoma. My right eye has clouded up over time, but I still have vision in it. Is there any way I can cut down or eliminate the cloudiness? My doctor says there is not. Second opinion, please! - D.S.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My cardiologist just started me on rosuvastatin (Crestor). What's the best time of day to take this medicine? -- J.M.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
In the 1970s, there was something called the Universal Japanese Motorcycle, or UJM. Whether you bought a Honda or a Kawasaki or a Yamaha, the motorcycle was essentially the same. They all had an air-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine, spoked wheels, five-speed transmission and (usually) the…
- By BOB WEBER
Q: I have a 2020 Subaru Forester and it has something called a "vehicle descent assist" feature, which I'd love to use, but, according to the manual, it is designed to turn off when the vehicle reaches 25 mph, which it does! This makes no sense to me. Any thoughts or suggestions would be gre…
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By VERN PARKER
"The first truck I ever owned was a new 1970 Ford F100," Jason Javaras recalls. "It served our family well for more than 20 years."
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter-in-law has anxiety attacks. It gets so bad that she ends up throwing up. She has seen a doctor, but so far it has not helped. Can you give her any advice? -- M.L.
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently had an EKG that showed first-degree heart block and "inferior infarct, age undetermined." What does that mean? What should I do to make sure it doesn't get worse? I will be seeing a cardiologist in a few months to get an exercise stress echo. What is that? -- C.P.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: About two weeks ago, I received the vaccine for COVID-19. By the next day I had a great deal of pain in the shoulder area where the vaccine was administered. For about five days, I could barely lift my arm. It is still sore but the pain is subsiding, and I can now fully raise…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. I moved out of state after my divorce. My ex and I had our differences, but made a pact to not air them in front of the kids even though they were all well into adulthood by the time we got a divorce. For years, when I came into town, we often had dinner together with our adult children a…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: My Samsung Galaxy phone won't play the sound on YouTube videos when it's connected by Bluetooth to my car, a 2016 Fiat 500. I can get sound for other things, such as map directions or phone calls. I think the problem is in the car's Bluetooth connection, but the Fiat dealer has been of no…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 76-year-old man who was treated for prostate cancer starting in summer 2017. Following radiation therapy, I was given Lupron injections every six months for two years. It's been two years since my last injection, but I still experience hot flashes as a result. Will thes…
