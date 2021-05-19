- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 69-year-old man, in pretty good health. I have some normal age-related arthritis in my hand. I am an active walker and hiker; all in all, I have no major issues. I do pushups and have done so for many years as a way to keep my upper body and core strong - usually four …
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. My ex tells me she is a better parent than I am - a better bookkeeper, housekeeper, driver, and the kids don't want to come see me because she has a better house. She's even more desirable; evidently, the guys are at her door. Every day she finds something else to bitch at me about. I tho…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am one of legions of women with osteoporosis and considering a bisphosphonate or similar medication. I am 72, and my osteoporosis is in my hips and spine. I know some women who have taken these drugs and shattered a bone so badly that it could not be mended, because these d…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: I found an old floppy disk with pictures of my grandfather. But the picture files have the suffix ".max" and I don't have the right computer software to open them. What can I do?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a question about prescription pain relievers. In the past, after getting stitches, I was given Percocet, which made me nauseated. I tolerated Vicodin after my knee surgery. A friend recently had foot surgery and was prescribed Nucynta. I am not familiar with this medic…
- From staff reports
-
Chapel to host guest speakers
- By LAURA O'NEIL
-
Imagine that you are the son of freed American slaves. You are in serious trouble and need help. Your father has become a wealthy and powerful businessman. He loves you and promised to look out for you.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 70-year-old woman in good health. I started using a CPAP machine about 15 years ago. In the ensuing years I received five years of allergy shots and have lost 30 pounds. My CPAP machine recently started having problems, but due to insurance I won't be able to replace i…
- From staff reports
-
Franklin Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, often referred to as Franklin Alliance Church or FAC, will celebrate its 100th anniversary Sunday starting with a special service at 9:30 a.m.
Q: I'm a working single mom with a 4-year-old daughter who won't go to sleep unless I lie down with her. Plus, if she wakes up in the middle of the night to find I'm no longer in her bed, she comes and crawls into bed with me. If I attempt to persuade her to go back to her bed, she starts to…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Over the past year of pandemic lockdown, I have worked hard at reducing calories to lose weight and increasing my exercise on an elliptical trainer. I am 5 feet, 7 inches tall and age 70. I went from 202 pounds to 149.3. My weight goal is 145. My waistline is 25.5 inches. I h…
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
Subaru's thing used to be small, rugged cars - sedans and wagons - that were built to deal with bad roads and poor weather as well as a four-wheel-drive truck or SUV ... without actually being a truck or SUV.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: I recently bought a new 2021 Mazda SUV. The color is white, and at the time I thought that was what I wanted. But now I am not so sure. I am going to keep the vehicle but feel that I would like it to be a different color. Is it OK to repaint a new car? Would the paint job work, or would t…
- By VERN PARKER
-
Mike Marsh of Jackson, Mississippi, says finding his 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280 SE Cabriolet was a classic example of being in the right place at the right time.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you elaborate on how the COVID vaccine is different - or inferior, or maybe just not as fully tested - from other vaccines? As far as I know, we do not need to continue to take precautions for polio, or the Spanish flu or bird flu - those vaccines protect us. Why the need…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a teacher scheduled to get the Pfizer vaccine on Friday. My mom keeps sending me stuff about why I shouldn't get it -- fear of what it will do to the immune system in the future. Everything I've read confirms it's safe, but she is freaking me out a little. Could you send …
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior, my wife and I have been thinking about preplanning our funerals now so our kids won't have to later, but we would like to find out if it's a good idea to prepay. What can you tell us? - Living on a Budget
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. I have tried to talk to my children's mother about some concerns I have, but she immediately gets defensive. It turns into a shouting match and nothing gets accomplished. Now, she is reluctant to tell me anything about the kids when they are with her because it ends in a fight. How can we…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had both COVID-19 vaccinations and am planning to donate blood. Would any of my immunity pass on to the person receiving my blood? -- D.J.
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: I use Google Maps on my Android phone, an LG K51. When I'm at home, and the phone is using Wi-Fi, I hear the app's voice directions. But once I'm in driving my car, the voice directions can't be heard. What's wrong? - D.G.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old female. I am current on all vaccines, but I do have a question about the pneumococcal vaccine.
- By ELIZABETH IVELL
-
As Christians, we have a vast array of examples in the Bible from which to pull to help us make meaning of our lives.
U.S. soldiers were fighting in Korea when President Harry S. Truman signed a congressional resolution calling for an annual National Day of Prayer. The purpose was for people to gather in houses of worship to pray for world peace, according to an Associated Press report from April 17, 1952.
A sixth-grade teacher recently shared the following story with me: Two girls in her class were making fun of a classmate whose family was struggling financially. The girl was socially awkward and had no friends. The mocking was taking place both at school and on social media.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 91-year-old woman with bullous pemphigoid, an autoimmune condition. I am very concerned about getting the COVID vaccine because of the possible side effects. I can find no information anywhere regarding this. Can you help me make this decision regarding the vaccine? - J.K.
- From staff reports
-
Mobile food pantry offered Thursday
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife and I are grateful to have recently received our second Moderna vaccine. When the crush relents, would you see any difficulty in adding the J&J vaccine at my own expense? It seems that the different vaccines vary in how they protect against different strains, and …
- By VERN PARKER
-
In the early years of the 20th century the Ford Motor Co. produced more automobiles than any other manufacturer. Ford was also busy building construction and farm equipment as well as trucks.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Endangered man found dead in Armstrong County
-
2 charged after OC police respond to Glenview location
-
Man charged after son, 2, found wandering in middle of road
-
Police seek information
-
Owner, 89, reopens longtime Clarion hardware store
-
Big boost for OC
-
CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors
-
Mohnkern steps down as Venango auditor
-
Part of I-80 closed in Clarion County
-
OC woman will mark her 100th birthday
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
1Assistant Varsity Cheerleading Coach and 3-hr. per day, …
1Long-Term Elementary substitute (K-6) and a temporary 4t…
Car Mate Trailers seeks regional CDL Class A truck driver…
Franklin - Barn Sale, Indoor/Outdoor - 5784 US Rt. 322. F…
Knox - 2718 Buckhorn Road - 3 family garage Sale. May 20,…
Leeper 769 Tylersburg Road, May 21 & 22, 8-3 & 23…
Non-Profit Business Manager full-time position. Must have…
Oil City - Large Sale - Fri., 5/21 & Sat., 5/22, 8-4p…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Edge, Hanna and Hoobler lead Knights past Sharon
-
Busy night at the Oil Field
-
Ex-Oiler Stahl set to compete at DIII nationals
-
Oilers fall at home to Tigers
-
Oilers drop slugfest with Tigers; Knights hook Muskies
-
Oilers drop nailbiter; Falcons, Fires get KSAC wins
-
Scoreboard for 5-15-21
-
Orioles, Knights cruise to lopsided region victories
-
scoreboard for 5-14-21
-
scoreboard for 5-13-21
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
2 charged after OC police respond to Glenview location
-
Man charged after son, 2, found wandering in middle of road
-
Woman charged with retail theft
-
Pleasantville man flown to hospital after crash
-
2 hurt in Forest County motorcycle accident
-
I-80 closed for two hours after Clarion County crash
-
Man already in jail accused of intimidating witness
-
Thursday crashes
-
Clarion woman injured in Oakland Township crash
-
State police vehicle hits deer
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Israeli military targets home of Gaza's top Hamas leader
-
Top Chicago prosecutor apologizes for false Toledo gun claim
-
Supreme Court throws abortion fight into center of midterms
-
Philadelphia now says MOVE victims' remains weren't cremated
-
Conservatives seize on gas crunch to blame Biden, stir base
-
Free offices with a view: 4 lighthouses, courtesy of feds
-
New Washington state law makes drug possession a misdemeanor
-
Masks off, Poles cheer reopening of bars and restaurants
-
Marine Corps officer arrested for assault in Jan. 6 riot
-
Police: 9 wounded, 3 critically, in Providence, Rhode Island