HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 30, 2022 — You are hardworking and a born leader. You don’t hesitate to take the initiative. You are protective of loved ones. Personally, you are an ardent lover. This is a fun-loving year for you. Feel free to socialize and enjoy the company of others. Look for ways to express your creative energy. Enjoy!
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you direct me to some really cheap wireless smartphone plans for seniors who don’t use much data? I use my smartphone primarily for texting and talking but need some data for checking my email and a few other things when I’m away from Wi-Fi. Right now, I pay $30 per mo…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 30, 2022 — You are hardworking and a born leader. You don’t hesitate to take the initiative. You are protective of loved ones. Personally, you are an ardent lover. This is a fun-loving year for you. Feel free to socialize and enjoy the company of others. L…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, March 29, 2022 — You are independent, free-spirited and feisty. You have strong family values and a sense of loyalty. You are kind, compassionate and well-liked. This year is more slower-paced than last year. It’s time to rest, reflect and focus on relationships. …
Q. My ex was always verbally abusive. He would call me terrible names and never cared if the kids were around. Now that we have broken up, he’s upped the ante. The kids are coming home with terrible stories and I’m confident he’s saying terrible things about me to the kids. What’s good ex-et…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife had nasal polyps removed many years ago and within a year was diagnosed with adult asthma. She also contracted MAI several years ago, for which she was treated. In the past, she had one or two difficult periods of breathing, and her pulmonary doctor prescribed prednis…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 28, 2022 — You’re extremely organized, resourceful and creative — a powerful combo! You’re a natural leader, and you use charm and magnetism to take charge. You will feel a change this year. It’s the first year of a new cycle for you, which means you will be …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 82-year-old male. I have been taking finasteride and tamsulosin for two years now for enlarged prostate. Since December 2021, I started having lower back pain and hip pain when walking. Aside from both high blood pressure and cholesterol, for which I take medications,…
Q: My Windows 7 PC suffered a failure of the main circuit board and some damage to the hard drive. I lost a lot of data (photos and genealogy files) because a computer technician was unable to recover them from the hard drive. I wondered why the technician was able to recover so little data.…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 26, 2022 — You are focused, hardworking and determined. You go after what you want. You are a perfectionist with an eye for detail. Good news! This year your chickens come home to roost. Your hard work will pay off with a promotion, raise, kudos, awards or …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m an 82-year-old man. I’ve had breathing difficulty due to nasal passage swelling for most of my adult life. It will clear up periodically, but then I’ll have to endure several months of this problem. Nothing I’ve tried works, and there’s always the rebound — my symptoms be…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 25, 2022 — You are playful, high-spirited and entertaining. You don’t hesitate to speak your mind. You are clever, articulate and an excellent debater. People like you. This is a year of learning and teaching. You will enjoy more solitude to reflect upon your…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a ganglion cyst removed in 2018. I had no pain before it was removed, nor since — until now. I can see a very small lump forming, and it seems to be hitting a nerve. There is pain. Is it important to get it checked out now? — S.B.
Lexus understood the importance of value to people who bought luxury cars such as those made by Mercedes and BMW — back when Mercedes and BMW pretty much owned the luxury car market. Lexus acquired a large chunk of what had been their market by offering luxury cars that were better values th…
Long before he retired from the U.S. Postal Service, Thomas Greenfield went to the Aero Chevrolet dealership in Alexandria, Virginia, and purchased a white-over-blue 1960 Sport Impala two-door hardtop.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a 40-year-old woman who is renting a room in my house, and all of a sudden, she had serious issues vomiting. Over about three weeks to a month, it was finally diagnosed as cyclic vomiting syndrome. She had to go to the emergency room several times, and of course we had…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, March 24, 2022 — You are a natural leader who is well-liked and generous to others. You are perceptive, even psychic. People respect you because you speak the truth. Focus on your personal responsibilities and personal relationships this year. Invest in yourself.…
Q: I own a 2017 Nissan Rogue that has 56,000 miles on it. Whenever the temperature gets below 25 degrees, the car won’t up-shift out of what seems like fourth gear until the engine warms up. The colder it is, the longer it takes, sometimes up to two miles. Is this normal for this car? The de…
Dear Savvy Senior, How effective is the shingles vaccine and what is the CDC recommendation for getting it? My older brother and sister, both in their fifties, got COVID a few months back followed by shingles. Do you know if there is a connection between these viruses, and would the shingles…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Approximately five years ago, I was diagnosed with an aggressive prostate cancer. My urologist referred me for radiation therapy, to be followed by Lupron every six months for two years. The shots caused low libido and hot flashes, which exacerbated my rosacea. At the time, I…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 23, 2022 — You are energetic, impulsive and adventurous. You have excellent communication skills. You have a strong work ethic and strive for perfection. Stay light on your feet this year, because change is in the wind. You will experience new directions a…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 82-year-old woman in good health. I tested positive for the COVID virus in December 2020 and was hospitalized but did not need a ventilator. I needed oxygen for about two weeks after release. Four or five weeks ago, I noted thicker saliva in my mouth. The liquid harde…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 — You are a warrior at heart, which is why you are driven, energetic and motivated. You fight for what you believe. When enthused, you are a hard worker. This year you want to create solid foundations in your life. Simplicity will be your theme. Tak…