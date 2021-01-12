- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. My husband's ex asked me what we bought their son for Christmas. Because he and his dad love baseball, I told her we bought him a jersey and tickets to a game when their team comes into town. She has remarried and celebrates Hanukkah with her new husband and wanted her son to participate …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I would like to know how to treat arthritis. I have been using Voltaren per my doctor's orders, but it does not seem to be helping much. I have also been taking ibuprofen, but I am afraid of stomach bleeding. The arthritis is in my wrists and thumb. I can hardly open a doorkn…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: I have about 500 3.5-inch floppy disks, and some Commodore computer equipment. Does anyone have a use for these things, or is the landfill the best solution? -Robert Anderson, Bloomington, Minn.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DR. ROACH WRITES: In a previous column, I deferred making a recommendation about a COVID-19 vaccine until more data were available. The Food and Drug Administration has now made the safety and efficacy data publicly available for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. It has been approved and already …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Two years ago, I received the high-dose flu vaccine at my doctor's office. It resulted in a severe case of SIRVA bursitis in my shoulder. I suffered for three months, taking Tylenol after getting two shots of steroid from my orthopedic surgeon and physical therapy. Since then…
- From staff reports
-
Missionary to speak
- By GORDON RIXON, The Conversation
-
Making and breaking New Year's resolutions is a familiar and discouraging annual ritual for many people.
Q:Our son is 7 years old and in the second grade. His school went virtual this past spring and we see no end to it, not in the near term at least. When he was going to a brick-and-mortar schoolhouse, he did very well. Close to the top of his class, in fact. Ever since last spring, however, h…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent response to a question about the efficacy of brain supplements. You note there is a paucity of published data, and that there is "no consistent evidence" that supplements help, except perhaps vitamin E.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
Lincoln won't be making the Continental sedan after the end of this model year - or any sedans at all, after this year.
- By LARRY PRINTZ Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
DALLAS - How hungry are you?
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
Base price: $59,755
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 83-year-old white male. I am overweight and have high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes. I recently have been diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. I'm told that I have three strikes against me with these health issues, and there is not much hope in saving my kidney…
- By VERN PARKER
-
This handsome B-61T Mack was first sold to the Marietta Transport Co. in Atlanta, Georgia, on Aug. 26, 1960; the current owner, Harry Scott, purchased it in 2006.
- By JAMES DULLEY
-
Dear Jim: We have a heat pump, but our neighbors have gas heat. Our heat pump cools well, but does not produce much heat. We cover it during winter like our neighbors do their air conditioners. Should we cover it? - May K.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: About a month ago, I had pain in my chest, so I went to the emergency room, where I was admitted. My blood pressure was in the 200 range, and they did an echocardiogram and a stress test. Both came out negative, but the cardiologist did an angiogram, and they found out that I…
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: There is much information about the spread of COVID germs from coughing, sneezing, speaking, etc. However, I have not seen anything about two other ways that could also spread the germs. Could you please address these in your column?
Q. The woman I'm considering marrying has never had children. I have two, ages 6 and 7. They are scheduled to spend the holiday with me this year, but my girlfriend wants me to trade the holiday with their mother and go skiing with her. I refused and it started a huge fight. She says our rel…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: When I make a FaceTime video call over Wi-Fi, my iPhone XS drops the call shortly after connecting. This doesn't happen when I use an iPhone 6, iPad Air or iMac on the same Wi-Fi network. What's wrong? -Tim Burke, Apple Valley, Minn.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am almost 88 years old. All seven of my children came down with chickenpox at different times. I took care of them all, and never contracted the virus. I didn't have it as a child or as an adult. Should I get the shingles vaccine? I have lupus and thyroid disease. I don't n…
A journalist asks, "What is the biggest challenge facing today's children?"
- Laura O'Neil
-
During this time of social distancing and quarantining we feel alone. Christmas was different this year, as will be the new year.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin church goes online only
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My 75-year-old wife had two third generation medicine-eluting stents inserted into a branch of the left anterior coronary artery in January 2020. On 75 mg of clopidogrel and 81 mg of aspirin for nine and a half months, she has endured several serious nosebleeds, one of which …
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: Purchased a new 2020 Audi A4. Salesperson wanted me to buy a maintenance plan that would cover oil changes for four years. Can my local mechanic handle the changes? Is there a reason I would need to use the dealer?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old male disabled veteran. I started work out of high school in a factory where I did hard but not brutal work. Then went to Vietnam, where I injured my knee and had to be operated on. Next, I worked for an airline as a baggage handler then became a licensed ai…
- By BOB WEBER
-
