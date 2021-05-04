- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Could you please explain the science behind the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine? I hear it differs from the Pfizer/Moderna vaccines as it does not contain the mRNA and is only a single dose. I also heard it compared to the flu vaccine. I am a regular flu vaccine re…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. I have been blessed with two very loving families. I had two children in my first family, received primary custody of them after my divorce and when I remarried, combined her children with mine for my second family. We all got along so well and for years celebrated life together. Then my …
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: To get a lower price, I purchased a new laptop with Windows 10 running in "S mode." I understand that S mode is supposed to be more secure, but that my software choices are limited. (I also know I can upgrade to full Windows 10, but I'm not sure this PC could handle it.) But I'm still try…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: A few years ago, my sister was diagnosed with an IgA deficiency, which is an autoimmune disorder. She was told by her doctor to avoid large crowds and to never shake hands with anyone. My sister is a major event organizer and was unable to simply quit her job, so she develope…
ROME (AP) - Pope Francis has sent another message to Vatican-based cardinals and bishops about his intent to hold them accountable for criminal misconduct: He removed the procedural obstacles that had spared them from being prosecuted by the Vatican's criminal tribunal.
Many times have I warned parents of the pitfalls of micromanaging their children's academic responsibilities lest said children deduce that the responsibilities in question are not theirs at all and begin acting increasingly irresponsible. Hello? Is there anybody out there?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My cousin, a woman in her mid-50s, was recently diagnosed with polymyalgia rheumatica. She was diagnosed early and has been on the standard prednisone treatment for seven days. She's been athletic most of her adult life and became concerned when the pain she was suffering was…
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A Bible-based theme park in Florida that closed its doors during the pandemic reopened to the public with free admission for two days this week, though it's future still remains uncertain.
- From staff reports
Chapel on the Hill to hold ladies' tea
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Please provide some clarity on family get-togethers in the new age of post vaccinations. Some members of our family have now been vaccinated, while others (mostly younger members in their 20s to 50s) have not yet - or may never be vaccinated, for reasons that confound me.
- By VERN PARKER
Back when Willis Terrett was barely a teenager, the enterprising youth had cornered the car washing market in his neighborhood. For $1.50 each, he kept the cars sparkling clean. Of all the neighbors' cars, the one that captured his attention - and the one he spent the most time on - was a 19…
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
When does 450 horsepower seem kind of ... limp? When you're behind the wheel of something with more than 700 horsepower.
- By BOB WEBER
Q: In a recent column, you mentioned that a vapor storage charcoal canister can flood by overfilling your gas tank. If you squeeze in extra fuel over a long period of time, how would you know if the canister is actually flooded and not operating correctly?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have liver disease (my doctor calls it mild cirrhosis) and terrible, painful varicose veins. Is it safe for me to get a vein stripping? - V.P.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior, how much does your claiming age affect your Social Security benefits, and what are the most popular ages people start taking their retirement benefits? - Nearing Retirement
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old female with spinal stenosis and have been treated by a pain management doctor over the course of several years. My pain is from my neck down to my lower back and radiates to my legs. The pain is constantly moving from one place to another and sometimes ever…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Why do older people tend to get lightheaded (not vertigo) and therefore become liable to trip or fall? What causes that, and can anything be done? I'm an 83-year-old lady afraid to trip over the garden hose or her own feet. - A.R.
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. My fiancee wants to invite her child's godfather to our wedding. Problem is her child's godfather is also her ex. I can tell it's the child that keeps them in contact. He's very close to her, but I'm wondering if it's really necessary that he come to our wedding. What's good ex-etiquette?
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: I have an HP Envy Photo 6255 printer. Is there a way to modify the printer so it will accept only black ink cartridges?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 76-year-old female in reasonably good health. Around Thanksgiving last year, my left ankle was swollen, red and very painful. I thought it was tendonitis, so I stopped going for my half-hour walks in the morning. Around Christmas, my doctor ran a blood test that showed…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent column on glaucoma with interest. Can you comment on "low pressure glaucoma"? My intraocular pressure was about 15-16 (normal), but my optic nerve was greatly enlarged. Eyedrops lowered that to about 10, but questions about why the nerve is so enlarged and …
- By STEVE HENRY
Ephesians 4:31-32says, "Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and clamor and slander be put away from you, along with all malice. Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you."
- From staff reports
Racism, sexism, church bullying to be discussed
To most folks, micromanagement has to do with tasks or performance. The micromanaging parent, for example, is generally thought of as one who hovers over a child's homework or academics in general. Indeed, that is the most common form, but parental micromanagement can also extend to organizi…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: What is causing my hair to fall out? What can I do to stop it? I'm 72 years old and female. Could I be hypothyroid? - L.O.I.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Over a year ago my husband had surgery. A couple of days later he was diagnosed with a blood clot in his calf. They did blood testing on him, and one test came back positive for "one copy of the Factor V Leiden Variant." We have never heard of such a thing. He was put on 5 mi…
- By BOB WEBER
Q: There is something your readers might fail to do when trading in a late model auto. Those with navigation systems probably have their home address programmed as the "Go to Home" address. In addition, many might also have their garage door opener and/or community gate code programmed as we…
- By STEVE WHEELER
In the summer of 1967, Ruben Benavides decided to buy a new Ford Mustang Fastback. He wanted it in the color, "Springtime Yellow," and described the pony car as "the most beautiful thing I had ever seen."
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
The Genesis GV80 does not have a V-8, as its name seems to suggest it might. But it does have something else that's getting hard to find in a crossover SUV -especially in something that costs less than $50,000 to start.
