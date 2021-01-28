- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By BOB WEBER
Q: I bought new a 2018 Mazda6, 4-cylinder turbo. The specs call for semi-synthetic oil. Everyone who I know with auto expertise thinks I should use full synthetic, even a former engineer friend from GM. The tech personnel at my local dealership, including the manager, tell me to follow the s…
- By VERN PARKER
In 1985, the Coulter Cadillac dealership in Phoenix, Arizona, sold an exclusive Eldorado Biarritz model to a customer in nearby Glendale.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
If you're thinking about a small crossover wagon and looking for a reason to favor one over another, Subaru's got something to show you that is hard-bordering-on-impossible to find in any other crossover: a pedal to the left of the brake pedal.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 64-year-old female in good health, but after years at a desk I have upper back and shoulder flexibility issues. About 20 years ago I had frozen shoulder syndrome that resolved through physiotherapy and exercise. I now want to keep my upper shoulder flexibility and mayb…
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you comment on the benefits of weightlifting over aerobic exercise? I know that any exercise is beneficial compared with nothing, but which is better for losing weight long term? Running or jogging can burn calories, but I have read that muscle requires more energy metabo…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
I was married for five years and had a son. We divorced a year ago, but started dating again. She ended up pregnant - again. I asked for a DNA test prior to paying child support. They tested both kids and neither is mine. I'm done with their mother and no longer want anything to do with eith…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently spent time with a seasoned hearing-impaired citizen. She told me that tinnitus is sometimes caused by prescription meds, especially those for high blood pressure. I have been taking 25 milligrams of losartan, one per day in the morning for about 15 years. About fiv…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: I try to keep my Windows 10 PC free of unwanted software by running PC security (Malwarebytes) and cleaning (CCleaner) programs on my Windows 10 PC. I also use the DuckDuckGo search engine that doesn't create profiles of its users.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: If I have the beginnings of arthritis of the knee, is an elliptical machine better to use than a treadmill? -- M.D.
SCRANTON (AP) - About 2008, Melissa Kutney was scouring cubbies built into a room of her former Scranton home when she discovered a 19th century Bible and a broken rosary tucked away in a back corner, almost buried in insulation.
- From staff reports
Franklin church opens for worship
KALOFER, Bulgaria (AP) - Christians marked Epiphany in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which constrained celebrations in many places but didn't stop some defying warnings to keep to traditions.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I tested positive for COVID about six weeks ago. I had very mild symptoms for about 24 hours. I lost my sense of taste and smell. My senses are slowly returning, but now I constantly have a strange taste in my mouth. I can't tell if it's a metallic taste or not. Eating, drink…
- By VERN PARKER
Joe Carp remembers first hearing the sound of this 1967 Pontiac GTO motoring down the street in his Churchville neighborhood sometime in 2004. A master mechanic by trade, Carp knows well what the 335-horsepower, 400-cubic-inch V-8 engine sounds like.
- By LARRY PRINTZ Tribune News Service (TNS)
There are so many terms in English that make no sense, particularly in the category of food. Consider that Boston Cream Pie isn't a pie but rather a cake. Or that white chocolate isn't made from cocoa, so it's not chocolate. Then again, hot dogs aren't made from canines, and Buffalo wings ar…
- By BRAD BERGHOLDT Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q: How serious is it to drive with your check engine light on? My car starts and runs perfect so it can't be something very serious? Everyone I've asked tells me something different. - Jessica H.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
Other car companies - notably, Ford and General Motors - have all but given up on cars, canceling most of them in favor of a lineup of almost all SUVs and crossovers. Even the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord, which were hot sellers for decades, aren't selling as well as they used to.
- By BOB WEBER
Q: I have a 2002 Lexus ES300 with 185,000 miles on it. Some time ago, the ABS and brake light came on simultaneously. I took it to my local shop who diagnosed a faulty ABS sensor. They said that I did not really need to replace it since it would cost close to the value of the car and that, e…
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 74-year-old male, and I recently received a negative result from my mail-in fecal test. I have been on an every-five-years colonoscopy cycle for the past 20 years (noncancerous polyps were always found) and since my colorectal surgeon recently retired, I decided to use…
- From staff reports
Steven and Roberta Baker of Franklin have announced the engagement of their daughter, Sydney Lynn Baker of Franklin, to Brandon James Roxberry of Franklin.
- From staff reports
Steven and Roberta Baker of Franklin have announced the engagement of their son, Aaron James Baker of Pittsburgh, to Melissa Hope Curioso, also of Pittsburgh.
Base price: $210,000
- By RYAN ZUMMALLEN SEdmunds
The Ford F-150 has long been the pickup truck to beat, not to mention the top-selling vehicle of any kind in the country. But Fiat Chrysler Automobiles took many by surprise when it introduced the tech-savvy Ram 1500 pickup truck in 2018 for the 2019 model year.
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 81 years old and was diagnosed with shingles at the end of October 2020. After taking famciclovir, I am healing, but still have a scaly rash and shooting pains on the right side of my head where the shingles occurred. I was told that the pain could last for a year or mor…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. I live a very comfortable life, married to an absolutely great guy and all the ex's - his and mine - get along just fine. The problem is every time my husband's ex's new husband is not around, she starts with the "remember the good old days" stories. She doesn't do it if her husband is pr…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: You once wrote a column on chronic cough and suggested a medication that might be useful in treating this. Would you please remind me of the drug name? I have an elderly mother who suffers daily with this affliction. She can no longer have a conversation or speak on the phone…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 79-year-old woman in reasonably good health. I am very active and do everything I can for my health. Whenever I feel a cold coming on (which is rare), I have pain on the left side of my throat when I swallow and get a stabbing pain in my head every 5-10 seconds. I worr…
