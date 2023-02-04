HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 — You were born ahead of your time. You are courageous and idealistic. You have amazing organizational abilities. You give excellent advice. Simplicity is the key to life this year. Take charge of your health. Physical exercise is important. Stay grounded and levelheaded. Work hard.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

“Then Hannah prayed and said, ‘My heart exults in the Lord; my horn is exalted in the Lord, my mouth speaks boldly against my enemies, because I rejoice in Your salvation. There is no one holy like the Lord, indeed, there is no one besides You, nor is there any rock like our God.’” (1 Samuel…

More sleep a potential solution for separation issues

Regular readers of this column are no doubt familiar with my imaginary friend, The Doctor. I often call upon him to solve behavior problems of various sorts concerning young children. Well, The Doctor has done it again! This time with what many mental health professionals would call separati…

They Said It

“Being negative only makes a difficult journey more difficult, you may be given a cactus, but you don’t have to sit on it.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 — You are intelligent, compassionate and resilient. You know what to say. By nature, you are optimistic and always busy. This is a good year to rekindle old friendships. You will have a stronger zest for life and a desire to socialize and enjoy yoursel…

Addressing objections by women to receiving statin drugs

DEAR DR. ROACH: For 10 years, my daughter has refused statins (due to cholesterol level) on grounds that women were not a part of the studies recommending statins and that heart disease manifests differently in women. Her daily eating and exercise are stellar. After a decade, her female inte…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday Feb. 2, 2023 — You are a diplomat who values peace. You are intuitive, creative and determined. People notice you. This year it’s time to concentrate on your needs and what brings you happiness. Relationships might require extra kindness and helpfulness. Remember,…

UTI causes stark changes in body temperature regulation

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 80-year-old man in relatively good health. I don’t smoke or drink, and I have a vegetarian diet. I exercise moderately, and I am not overweight. About 30 years ago, I contracted a serious UTI that affected me while at work. I was very cold, shivering with chattering teeth.

V6 crossovers becoming hard to find
V6 crossovers becoming hard to find

Once upon a time, Chevy’s Blazer was a full-size 4x4 — this was before there were “SUVs” — and it came standard with a V8 engine. It has since gotten smaller — and it’s now a crossover.

Here are some tips for adding a sunroom

Dear Jim: We need some extra living space and think adding a sunroom might also heat our house. We might get a kit or start from scratch. Do you have tips for either approach? — Jeanne S.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 — You are an optimist with a strong spirit. You have a firm sense of morals, and you value justice. This year is a time of new beginnings, adventures and major changes in your life. Keep your eyes open for new opportunities, because it’s time to tak…

PETER'S GARAGE: Last big American sedan going out with a bang
PETER'S GARAGE: Last big American sedan going out with a bang

It is not just the end of the line for the 300 sedan, which Chrysler has just announced will be retired after the end of the 2023 model year. It may also, by dint of that, be the end of the line for Chrysler, too. For once the 300 is gone, the only remaining Chrysler model will be the Pacifi…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 — You are a combination of creativity and logic. You are mentally alert and ambitious. You give your all to something that is important. This year is a lovely, social year! You will enjoy life more, especially your relationships. It’s time to let you…

Discuss plans to combine families with partner

Q. I have been dating my boyfriend for two years. He has three daughters, ages 11, 8, and 4, that he shares with their mother. We are very serious, but we do not live together because it was quite confusing for the girls when their mother moved in with someone new.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 — You have great speaking skills and a wonderful sense of humor. You are intelligent, disciplined and dedicated. You’re a generous leader. This year is a quieter year that will give you a chance to rejuvenate your energy. Focus on business and persona…

Sudden change in bowel habits should be evaluated

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 91. Literally overnight, I went from eating a very high-fiber diet (which had agreed with me for many years) to requiring a low-fiber diet with two probiotics a day. What could have caused this complete change to my system? — R.C.

New medication for Type 2 diabetes has so far proven safe

DEAR DR. ROACH: Please give me your opinion on the drug Rybelsus. It is advertised on TV as a wonder drug to reduce the A1C count for diabetics. My last A1C level was 6.8. My only problem with taking Rybelsus is that, in the package insert (or medication guide), it reads “not recommended as …

Rosemond: How to make no-TV rule stick

Q: I’m a single mom who works from home. At noon, I pick up my 5-year-old from half-day kindergarten. Because I’m unable to pay attention to her while I’m working, she wants to watch television for the rest of the afternoon. We have a no-TV rule on school days, but I find myself unable to en…

COLUMN: The Sanctity of Life is clearly explained in the Bible

Having reflected, the last few weeks, on the place we are in America with regard to the “Sanctity of Life”, especially from a Biblical perspective, and trying to keep from getting political, I have to confess that it is disappointing to see where we are in our culture.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 — You are independent, even rebellious. You want to do your own thing. You are comfortable being the center of attention, when you choose. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let go of people and situations that…