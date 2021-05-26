- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor prescribed a statin for me to reduce my LDL cholesterol, which was at 131. My HDL was 70. I stopped taking it after three weeks because I was experiencing pulled muscles at the top of each hamstring. I run 20 miles a week. Thirty-five years of running and this had n…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was very reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to its rushed status and unknown long-term side effects. Finally I gave in and got my first shot a week ago, because I determined the benefits outweigh the risks. I haven't had any problems yet, but am now contemplating NOT…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. My son and I have barely seen each other since the beginning of the pandemic and it has really put a strain on our relationship. Being that I live a couple hours away, I held off seeing him on weekends because of the lockdown.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 92-year-old woman in reasonably good health. I weigh about 145 pounds and have shrunk down to 5 feet, 5 inches tall. I attend a 45-minute exercise class at a wellness center three times a week. I am diabetic and have glaucoma. I take Januvia, simvastatin and losartan, …
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: I'm sending you an e-mail that I received from an online retailer. It contains some product pictures and some question marks where product pictures should be. This also happens with other e-mails and websites that I view. I'm using the Google Chrome browser, a MacBook Air laptop and Comca…
No small number of today's parents view their children through psychological lenses, especially when it comes to misbehavior. Instead of regarding a given misbehavior as simply an error that needs to be corrected through the application of proper discipline, the parents in question interpret it.
- By JOHN FRIEDLUND
Her mother died when she was 11. Her second daughter when she was 18. Her first son when he was 35. She lived to be 89, and loved Jesus to her very last breath. Ruth Friedlund was my mother.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Over the past couple of months, I wake up each morning with my left arm tingling and feeling numb. I am not sleeping on it, nor is it being pressed on in any way as I wake up. It tingles and feels numb between my elbow and my fingers. It sometimes then continues to tingle and…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 67-year-old male. For most of my later adult life (50s to the present) I have had a very low libido. My testosterone level was very low, so last year the urologist prescribed shots of testosterone that I'm giving to myself. My testosterone level now is well within the n…
- By BOB WEBER
Q: I was beginning my quadrennial car search. I've had 11 Volvos since 1974 and I'm looking to replace my 2016 XC70 with another Volvo (I might be in a rut), probably the V60 XC. Did I hear my dealer correctly that the 2021's do not have AM radio built into the standard audio system? How do …
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By VERN PARKER
The early versions of the MGB GT have long held an appeal for Jaime Steve. Even 25 years ago, while studying for the New York state bar exam, he kept above his desk a photograph of a red MGB GT for inspiration.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
The main problem with electric cars isn't the range so much as the wait.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: If a person has a titanium hip as a result of hip replacement surgery and that person later falls, is it possible that their hip would break? - A.W.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 69-year-old man, in pretty good health. I have some normal age-related arthritis in my hand. I am an active walker and hiker; all in all, I have no major issues. I do pushups and have done so for many years as a way to keep my upper body and core strong - usually four …
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. My ex tells me she is a better parent than I am - a better bookkeeper, housekeeper, driver, and the kids don't want to come see me because she has a better house. She's even more desirable; evidently, the guys are at her door. Every day she finds something else to bitch at me about. I tho…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am one of legions of women with osteoporosis and considering a bisphosphonate or similar medication. I am 72, and my osteoporosis is in my hips and spine. I know some women who have taken these drugs and shattered a bone so badly that it could not be mended, because these d…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: I found an old floppy disk with pictures of my grandfather. But the picture files have the suffix ".max" and I don't have the right computer software to open them. What can I do?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a question about prescription pain relievers. In the past, after getting stitches, I was given Percocet, which made me nauseated. I tolerated Vicodin after my knee surgery. A friend recently had foot surgery and was prescribed Nucynta. I am not familiar with this medic…
- From staff reports
Chapel to host guest speakers
- By LAURA O'NEIL
Imagine that you are the son of freed American slaves. You are in serious trouble and need help. Your father has become a wealthy and powerful businessman. He loves you and promised to look out for you.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 70-year-old woman in good health. I started using a CPAP machine about 15 years ago. In the ensuing years I received five years of allergy shots and have lost 30 pounds. My CPAP machine recently started having problems, but due to insurance I won't be able to replace i…
- From staff reports
Franklin Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, often referred to as Franklin Alliance Church or FAC, will celebrate its 100th anniversary Sunday starting with a special service at 9:30 a.m.
Q: I'm a working single mom with a 4-year-old daughter who won't go to sleep unless I lie down with her. Plus, if she wakes up in the middle of the night to find I'm no longer in her bed, she comes and crawls into bed with me. If I attempt to persuade her to go back to her bed, she starts to…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Over the past year of pandemic lockdown, I have worked hard at reducing calories to lose weight and increasing my exercise on an elliptical trainer. I am 5 feet, 7 inches tall and age 70. I went from 202 pounds to 149.3. My weight goal is 145. My waistline is 25.5 inches. I h…
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
Subaru's thing used to be small, rugged cars - sedans and wagons - that were built to deal with bad roads and poor weather as well as a four-wheel-drive truck or SUV ... without actually being a truck or SUV.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By BOB WEBER
Q: I recently bought a new 2021 Mazda SUV. The color is white, and at the time I thought that was what I wanted. But now I am not so sure. I am going to keep the vehicle but feel that I would like it to be a different color. Is it OK to repaint a new car? Would the paint job work, or would t…
