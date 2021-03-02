- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. I do not get along with my husband's ex-wife. We share the kids 50/50 and it seems like she is always around. I know it's wrong to say, but I resent having to deal with her. What happened to the days when an ex was an ex? This is not what I signed up for. What's good ex-etiquette?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have seen a couple videos and read a little about ivermectin use with COVID-19 and wondered what your thoughts were. -- S.R.
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: When an HDR video taken with an iPhone 12 is shared via text message only to me, the color is washed out when viewed on my iPad 6th Generation with iOS 14.3. But when I view the same video on my 10-month-old iPhone SE (with the same operating system), the video looks fine. To make matters…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: What are your thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy? I have read that it is safe. Could you explain how? I have a minimal understanding of the mRNA vaccine, and no understanding on how the vaccine could affect pregnancy. -- H.B.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have some severe allergies to medicines and an allergy to eggs. Should I risk taking the shingles shot? -- J.C.
Researchers have found what many personal testimonies will confirm: Most shy children, even the most painfully shy of them, are not shy adults. The progression from introversion to extroversion does not require therapy, behavior modification, or any extraordinary measures. More often than no…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am over 60 and a teacher in California. I have some concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine. I was treated with Taxotere, Cytoxan and Herceptin back in 2006-07 for breast cancer. Is there anything about COVID or any of the potential vaccines that could impact me differently bec…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 74 and in very good health. I'm active and walk twice daily.
- By VERN PARKER
Most GMC Suburbans are purchased to accomplish heavy-duty chores that are beyond the capabilities of most passenger car-based vehicles.
- By BOB WEBER
Q: I enjoy reading your weekly column. Apparently, so much, that while cleaning the basement yesterday, I found four issues of the Chicago Tribune from late 2013. I decided to read your column anyway as the problems may still be applicable.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
Getting three rows of seats without getting something big - or pricey - isn't easy.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: These days, when vitamin D is recommended at every turn, I need to be sure I am taking the right dose. When I took 5,000 IU daily, my blood calcium levels increased and my doctor said to cut back to 2,000 IU daily. Now I read that we should be taking 5,000 IU daily because of…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: You mentioned checking a calcium score to help determine risk of having a heart attack. Please explain what that is. Thank you. -- J.S.
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. I am a single father of three near adult children. I have been raising them alone for the last two years. To keep things as consistent as possible, I thought it best to leave our family pics around the house just as they were when we were a family. It's been two years and we've settled in…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: When I click on Google search results, I'm taken to an advertising page. I have to close that page and go back to my search results to find the information I wanted. I suspected the problem was malicious software, but the Malwarebytes security program didn't find any. What's wrong?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband developed melanoma, and had 16 of his lymph nodes removed. He was considered a cancer survivor, as one of the nodes was cancerous. He went for skin check-ups twice a year and was given an OK. Yet he died two months ago from tumors on his liver, lungs and brain. He …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have an adult son with serious medical issues. Because of a persistent cough, he saw his internist four times, as well as a pulmonologist. Blood tests and X-rays were negative. His diagnoses over time included: a bad cold, allergies and sleep apnea. During those months, he …
- By JOHN FRIEDLUND
Today we are four days into Lent. It is a journey to the cross, a journey of reflection and repentance and worship.
NEW YORK (AP) - Black Americans attend church more regularly than Americans overall, and pray more often. Most attend churches that are predominantly black, yet many would like those congregations to become racially diverse. There is broad respect for black churches' historical role in seeki…
- From staff reports
Lenten series
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Periodically, I suffer from kaleidoscope vision where my peripheral vision in the extreme right or left eye appears that I am looking through broken glass. It started about five years ago, when I was 65. After about 10-15 minutes it disappears. I never get headaches. It does …
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: In 2002, I had a severe case of Bell's palsy that lasted eight months. I was unable to close my left eye for seven months. The doctors said there was a good chance I would not get back to normal. However, I eventually did. Only a slight indication of a droopy mouth remains, w…
- By BOB WEBER
Q: My wife owns a 1999 Subaru Forrester. Recently, we smelled gas after her gas purchase, and, after some conversation, she decided it was best to stop when the nozzle automatically shuts off. No more topping off. The problem is that after her last gasoline purchase, when she drove away, she…
- By VERN PARKER
Gay Harrington began surfing the internet for antique cars in the summer of 2012. She mentioned this new interest in a classic car to her cousin's husband during a visit in the fall.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
It's interesting to take note of evolving definitions and standards. In 1990, the Honda Civic sedan was categorized as a compact, but by today's standards, it would be considered a subcompact and a much smaller car than the 2021 Nissan Versa sedan ... which is categorized as a subcompact sed…
- From staff reports
Peter M. Winkler has announced the engagement of his daughter Rosemarie Elizabeth Winkler to Michael Strange, both of Palm Bay, Florida.
