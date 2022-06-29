HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, June 29, 2022 — You are a loving and compassionate person, which is why you truly care about others. Because you are tenderhearted, you sometimes need to withdraw to protect yourself. This is a year of change for you; therefore, stay light on your feet and remain flexible. Stay positive and be open to new opportunities. Travel is likely.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 74-year-old male. I had open heart surgery one year ago. I am currently taking several medicines, all for a year or more. About a month ago I started having very hard stools, and they had become like different size marbles. I have had no changes to my diet. Can a perso…
Dear Savvy Senior, I recently saw a news segment on TV about a government funeral assistance program available to families who lost loved ones during the pandemic. What can you tell me about this? I lost my 78-year-old mother to COVID in 2021 and want to find out if I’m still eligible for an…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, June 28, 2022 — You are witty and sociable, and you know how to please others. You like to succeed, because you don’t want to fail. This year construction will be your theme. You might physically build something or you might build an inner structure in your life. …
Q. I got pregnant right out of high school. My son’s father was equally as young and did not want to take on the responsibility. He enlisted in the army, and I have not seen him in nine years. I married my husband when my son was almost 2 and my husband has raised our son as his own. We also…
Dear Dr. Roach: I am now 78 years old. My mother’s two brothers died of heart attacks at 55 and 65, so when I was in my 50s, I had a calcium scan of my heart. Since then, I have been taking 10 mg of atorvastatin along with blood pressure medication.
There may be nothing more sweet in this big, wide world than gazing upon photos and videos of your kids or grandkids — with smiles a mile wide — holding up what they think is a huge “monster” fish (even if it’s just a small sunfish or bluegill), or photos of your family all together enjoying…
Ready to make the most of your summer? Grab your friends and family and get out on the water. Boating gives you the freedom to explore the outdoors and offers added wellness benefits. Studies show being on the water improves emotional health, relaxation and creativity.
With summer here and the July 4th holiday weekend just around the corner, the National Fire Protection Association is reminding people about potential electrical hazards that exist in swimming pools and hot tubs, onboard boats, on docks and piers, and in waters surrounding boats, marinas, an…
Thanks to increasingly busy weekday schedules that have families running in different directions for work, school and extracurricular activities, weekends are an ideal time to recharge. Too often, however, family members retire to their respective rooms, devices in hand.
Large summer toys, like boats and RVs, are expensive, and few people can cover the purchase price outright. If you need to borrow money to pay for a summer vehicle, a secured loan is typically the most affordable option. Many lenders also offer unsecured loans. Smaller purchases, like a jet ski, can go on a credit card, but interest rates are high, so you’ll want to be careful with this option. Consider your overall budget and any additional costs related to your purchase before deciding on your best financing option.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, June 27, 2022 — You are an excellent communicator. You’re an idea person who is also open to hearing ideas from others. This makes you decisive. This is an excellent year for self-improvement and a possible makeover. Act on opportunities to create a better impressi…
Yard sales take hours of preparation and plenty of hard work. But they don’t all make money. If you’re looking to declutter your home and bring in some cash, consider these tips. First, decide whether a yard sale is the right method to meet your goals. If so, invite friends or neighbors to s…
“But even if you should suffer for the sake of righteousness, you are blessed. And do not fear their intimidation, and do not be troubled, but sanctify Christ as Lord in your hearts, always being ready to make a defense to everyone who asks you to give an account for the hope that is in you,…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, June 25, 2022 — You are an observant, perceptive person. You understand people. You are creative and love to travel, and many of you have different lifestyles. This year is the first year of a new nine-year cycle for you, which means anything can happen. Be coura…
Q: I’m a single mother with a 13-year-old son. His father, whom he sees infrequently, has PTSD from battle experiences. My son has anger toward his father, but I can’t get him to talk about it. It comes out of him in the form of a lot of disrespect directed toward me. What should I do about this?
DEAR DR. ROACH: Sixteen years ago, at age 56, I was diagnosed with Stage 3 HR+ breast cancer. I was treated with a modified radical mastectomy, followed by chemotherapy, six weeks of radiation, then about seven years of oral anti-estrogen drugs. I also had a prophylactic simple mastectomy on…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed a few years ago with gastroparesis, and I took domperidone for a while. The medicine didn’t change anything, so I discontinued it. I’ve had stomach-emptying tests, colonoscopies and endoscopies looking for answers. I have pain in my upper-right abdomen and als…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, June 24, 2022 — You are a natural leader who is independent. You influence others. You’re an excellent problem-solver, and you value home and family. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to wrap up things. Let go of people, places …
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — The Cadillac Escalade-V’s specs seem like something out of a Marvel comics creative session: Big as Hulk, seats seven, built on a steel truck frame, cruises on autopilot — yet accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, dances on Corvette-inspired magnetic shocks, a…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Four years ago, my wife had hip surgery caused by a fall. About eight months after the surgery, she noticed her left leg was 3 inches shorter that her right one. Her doctor agreed it was shorter and said that does happen frequently. She must use a cane to walk and is now in a…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, June 23, 2022 — You can have mood swings because you have strong feelings and emotions. You are compassionate and caring. You are also an independent freethinker. This is a marvelous year for you, because you will receive recognition and acknowledgment for your e…
Q: President Joe Biden recently announced an expansion of the use of ethanol added gasoline. Any benefits or drawbacks? It is usually a few cents cheaper, but I wonder if I get as good mileage with the blend. D.J., Burnsville, Minnesota
The Nissan Leaf electric vehicle is now the least expensive EV available in the United States — and the only EV that starts under $30,000. Everything else that’s electrified has a base price well over $30,000.
Dear Savvy Senior, My doctor recently suggested I start a walking program to help get my weight and blood pressure under control, but I’ve never exercised much and am 66. Can you recommend some tips? Hate to Exercise
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am concerned that my 33-year-old daughter will have breast cancer. I have no history in my family of breast cancer, but my husband’s grandmother, mother and sister all have had breast cancer with double mastectomies. I have heard that the DNA follows the mother’s side and n…