- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By VERN PARKER
-
In 1984, a young Rick Parker happily motored about the streets of Northbrook, Illinois, in a used 1974 Alfa Romeo. The sleek sports car fulfilled his every want, but the harsh winters in Illinois took their toll and his car began to rust away.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
A few years ago, BMW stopped selling two-door versions of its 3 Series ... by calling the two-door versions of the 3 Series the 4 Series. When you add an M to 4, you get a high-performance two-door version of BMW's 3 Series sedan ... which isn't an M4, the much more expensive but fairly simi…
- From staff reports
-
Joe and Linda Skelley of Shippenville have announced the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Skelley, to Jeffrey Grey of Kittanning.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Will I have a reaction to the new COVID-19 vaccine because I have an implanted stimulator? I heard that people with face fillers had reactions since it was foreign items in the body. I also have had back surgeries and hip replacement. I'm a 72-year-old female with diabetes. I…
- From staff reports
-
Elton and Gina Latchaw of Franklin have announced the engagement of their daughter, Megan Renee Latchaw, to Devin James Updyke of Franklin.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had pernicious anemia for about eight years and must have an injection of vitamin B-12 every three weeks to stay alive. I am also a diabetic for over 10 years, with my A1C remaining in the 6.1-6.5 range over that time. My daily glucose level reading is very sensitive, …
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. I caught my wife cheating. Is it against the law? I want to sue someone or arrest someone! Seems like something that hurts so many people should be against the law! My kids are really messed up and I don't know what to do. What's good ex-etiquette?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was a bit surprised that in your response to a question about coping with nighttime leg cramps some time ago, you made no mention of vitamin E. I was troubled with these painful cramps increasingly often and tried both calcium and magnesium supplements without evident impro…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Why do I feel sleepy for almost half the day whenever I have bread for breakfast? This only happens when I take bread. I'm an 18-year-old female. -- A.B.
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: My iPhone XS Max uses the RoboKiller app that's supposed to intercept junk phone calls. I expected it to block the 15 to 25 junk calls I was getting every day, but to let through callers who were in my phone's contact list. Unfortunately, RoboKiller blocks calls from my contacts list and …
A headache does not mean one has a brain tumor, but some brain tumors do cause headaches.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 85 and had been taking my blood pressure medicine in the morning for probably 25 years. I take metoprolol, losartan and a water pill. Lately I've been reading that I should take this medicine at night, so that we will be better protected against heart attacks and strokes …
WASHINGTON (TNS) - President Joe Biden - only the second Roman Catholic in U.S. history elected to the country's highest political office - keeps a picture in the Oval Office of himself with Pope Francis.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin church offers grief programs
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 52-year-old female. During my annual exam this year, my fasting cholesterol came back at 217. I usually come in around 170-180. I am not overweight, do not smoke, eat well (not lot of fatty foods) and exercise on a daily basis by walking 1.5-2 miles. In the note given …
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By VERN PARKER
-
Marvin Jackson knew he was looking for an Oldsmobile in first-rate condition, but it was becoming a challenging search when Jackson went to see an Oldsmobile for sale in Atlanta in early 2014.
- By LARRY PRINTZ Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Updated
DORAL, Fla. - Until now, keeping up with the Joneses and their Tesla Model Y meant buying a, well, a Tesla Model Y. Or possibly the Hyundai Kona Electric Vehicle. But unless you live in a communist country, what's so great about buying the same vehicle as everyone else? It's like saying, "Ye…
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
- Updated
It used to be that most trucks came with big V-8s, leaf springs and solid axles. If you want such things in a new truck, you'll want to look at a heavy-duty truck such as the Ford F-250.
- Updated
Base price: $39,995
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
- Updated
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have pernicious anemia. My doctor told me not to take any NSAIDs, including aspirin, because they can cause stomach irritation, and that pernicious anemia raises the risk of stomach cancer to three times the rate of the average person.
- Updated
- By JAMES DULLEY
- Updated
Dear Jim: My house has double-pane windows, but I still plan to make and add some storm windows myself. How should I build them and are indoor or outdoor storm windows more energy efficient? - Alex N.
- By MARK TAKAHASHI Edmunds
- Updated
The current generation Honda Accord has been a class leader since it was introduced in 2018. It has garnered an Edmunds Top Rated award for the last two years, meaning it outranked all other midsize sedans. But there is a new challenger for the title: the all-new 2021 Kia K5.
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: With cases rising and all the information about COVID-19 out there, I have yet to read what should we be doing for people who have only a mild case. I know of three people in their late to mid-20s who all tested positive and only had sinus issues and one had a sore throat. Co…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q.I have a real problem with my bonus daughter's lying. I overhear her telling her mother how she wants to go home when she is with us, but her father won't let her. She never tells us she wants to go home. On the contrary, she tells us how much she loves being with us. I think she's playing…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 50-year-old female in fair health who was recently diagnosed with gout. I experienced excruciating pain in my left big toe only that came in bursts, then would subside to a dull pain, followed by another burst of pain. This pain was as bad as kidney stones, which were …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 88-year-old man in quite good health. I spend at least 30 hours a week doing yard work. I have had high blood calcium for many years, usually around 10.7. I take pravastatin and triamterene/HCTZ. My doctor has been a little concerned and has been monitoring it. She se…
