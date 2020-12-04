- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I would like your opinion about the need to lower blood pressure to the standard 120/80. I read the following in a scientific article: "Older people with preexisting vascular disease or circulation deficits, however, often need higher systolic pressure (around 130-140 mmHg) t…
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
Really small crossovers are the new "in" thing - chiefly because bigger things can come inside taller packages.
- By VERN PARKER
Buick introduced a straight eight-cylinder engine in 1931, which occupied Buick engine compartments for the better part of the next three decades. But before that, going back to 1914, Buicks - including this 1930 Buick Series 40 business coupe with a rumble seat - were powered by six-cylinde…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: After five years, I still have questions after my husband (at the time) started getting more and more critical, until culminating in a few weeks where he started ranting, calling me profane names and leaving me emotionally depleted and confused. We had been married for 17 yea…
- By JAMES DULLEY
Dear Jim: When I build an addition on to my home, I plan to use rigid foam insulated sheathing on the outside. Will it harm the efficiency to use more nails and fasteners for a stronger wall? Barry H.
- By BRAD BERGHOLDT Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q: Regarding my 2000 Acura model TL, I've been told my front light shields need cleaning. I am wondering what you would recommend for improving nighttime safety. I could clean them myself, but I was told that is hard work and I'm in my 80s. The car-wash does cleaning at $89. I am hoping ther…
- By MARK PHELAN Detroit Free Press (TNS)
Toyota dips a cautious toe into the electric-vehicle pool - again - with the capable 2021 RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid that just went on sale. Jump in. The electrons are fine.
Base price: $38,100
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: With all the misinformation flying around, can you comment on whether it's a good idea to wear N95 masks if you have them on hand? -- F.C.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old woman on medication for high blood pressure and cholesterol. For 15 years, I took atenolol, 25 mg twice daily. I developed hair loss, and my doctor said to stop the atenolol immediately, that hair loss was a known side effect. He put me instead on 120 mg of…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Q: I use a three-year-old Chromebook on a secure home Wi-Fi network. Recently, the Chromebook has been getting disconnected from the internet every day about 4:45 p.m. After I unplug and plug in the router, the internet works again. This doesn't happen with either my laptop or tablet compute…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can a weakness toward alcoholism be inherited and run through a family for generations? Or is each person a separate case, and subject to his own behavior and health career? - N.M.G.
Nearly every time I talk to an adoptive parent, I become saddened, disgusted, angry or each in turn. It recently happened again.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am scheduled to play tennis with my friend tonight. His son tested positive for COVID-19 and is symptomatic as of yesterday. He has not seen his son for at least one week before the diagnosis. Is my friend safe, and would it therefore be safe for me to play tennis with him?…
- By VERN PARKER
Automobiles referred to as "company cars" are usually stripped-down base model vehicles. A 1960 Chevrolet Biscayne was the company car provided to William Jalma in Minneapolis. When new, the 3,570-pound, 119-inch wheelbase full-size four-door sedan had a sticker price of $2,208. Jalma kept t…
- By BOB WEBER
Q: I bought a 2020 Subaru Forester about three months ago. Falken tires came standard. Not knowing anything about this brand (I'm not sure if I had ever heard of this brand before), I stopped at an independent tire shop that sells Falken among other brands. When I asked about Falken, the imm…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 78 and have some difficulty swallowing. I must take calcium and magnesium tablets, and they are very large. I have to chew them to get them down properly. I have actually choked on pills in the past. But chewing some tablets gives a terrible taste. Any suggestions? -- P.P.L.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
The Mazda3 just got speedier.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
Dear Car Talk:
- By JIM MILLER
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: A friend was diagnosed with high blood pressure several years ago and has been on a hypertensive drug since then. However, over the past years, he has lost over 50 pounds and is no longer overweight. He works out every day. He never exercised prior to his diagnosis. He seems …
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm an 88-year-old woman in good health except that I have had a lot of leg and back pain in the past two or so years. I had spinal stenosis, and I have arthritis as well. A vascular surgeon performed a lower extremity duplex Doppler test last month. It showed an ankle-brachi…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
Q. My ex's husband just reached out to invite me to join them for Thanksgiving dinner. We have been divorced for six years and have had our ups and downs. It's mostly up now. They have been married for three and a half years and have recently added a baby. The kids are with them this year, t…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Would you explain what postnasal drip is? How damaging is it, and can it be cured? My wife has it and coughs a lot. Her eyes water, and she always feels poorly. - M.G.
Q: We sent our daughter a recent article of yours hoping it might cause her to rethink her approach to raising our grandson. It was not well-received and she is no longer speaking to us. The child, age 4, is quite ill-behaved. Our daughter makes one excuse after another for him: He was prema…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Could you please tell me about GERD and how serious is it? Is an over-the-counter tablet OK instead of a pharmacy pill at flare up? -- E.M.
