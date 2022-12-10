HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 — You have a breezy, sunny personality. You’re confident, generous and friendly. This year is the first year of a nine-year cycle for you, which is why it’s important to grab new opportunities, beginnings and adventures, and accept major changes in your life. You might take on a leadership role.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
This is the Age of the Parenting Cult, the latest iteration of which is so-called “gentle parenting.” GP is the latest attempt by America’s mental health industry to persuade moms (today’s all-too-typical dad is a mere “parenting aide”) to approach discipline such that both child behavior an…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently caught a quick news headline on breast cancer stating that there are now findings of cancer in women who have had breast implants. What can you tell us about these new findings and studies?
“Now as they were traveling along, He (Jesus) entered a village; and a woman named Martha welcomed Him into her home. She had a sister called Mary, who was seated at the Lord’s feet, listening to His word. But Martha was distracted with all her preparations; and she came up to Him and said, …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 — You are confident. You address life with energy and vigor. You work hard for what you want. Nevertheless, privately, you are sensitive and softer than you appear. This year is the end of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let go of anyone an…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I used to give blood regularly. While in the Air Force, I was stationed in England for four years in the early 1980s. Sometime in the 1990s, I was told that due to concern about mad cow disease, I would no longer be able to donate. Is that still true? If so, what do people in…
With a roster that featured only one senior and six underclassmen, Allegheny-Clarion Valley’s girls basketball team suffered through some growing pains last year as they won only three of their 22 games.
After a successful 2021-2022 season that saw them go 12-11 overall and 6-4 in the KSAC Large Division, Clarion-Limestone’s girls basketball team will be looking to build on that momentum this season, but it won’t happen without overcoming some obstacles.
After reaching the PIAA playoffs for two consecutive seasons, Clarion’s boys basketball team came up one win shy of equaling that feat last year as they finished 15-12 and lost to Johnsonburg in the District 9 Class 1A fifth-place game for the right to go to states.
There is no shortage of personnel for Cranberry’s boys. The Berries graduated one starter from last year’s young team, which finished 3-19 overall and 0-10 in the KSAC South. The squad welcomes back an abundance of players to fill out the rotation.
Eager to erase the bad memories of an 0-22 campaign, Cranberry’s girls basketball team is prepared to start rebuilding the foundation of a program that was widely considered one of the best in the state during the 1990s.