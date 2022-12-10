HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 — You have a breezy, sunny personality. You’re confident, generous and friendly. This year is the first year of a nine-year cycle for you, which is why it’s important to grab new opportunities, beginnings and adventures, and accept major changes in your life. You might take on a leadership role.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

Features

Why 'gentle parenting' is a cult mentality

This is the Age of the Parenting Cult, the latest iteration of which is so-called “gentle parenting.” GP is the latest attempt by America’s mental health industry to persuade moms (today’s all-too-typical dad is a mere “parenting aide”) to approach discipline such that both child behavior an…

Features

Horoscopes

Features

COLUMN: The one necessary thing is to draw near to God

“Now as they were traveling along, He (Jesus) entered a village; and a woman named Martha welcomed Him into her home. She had a sister called Mary, who was seated at the Lord’s feet, listening to His word. But Martha was distracted with all her preparations; and she came up to Him and said, …

Keeping Up - Dec. 10
Features

Keeping Up - Dec. 10

Walk-through Nativity offeredEvangelistic Tabernacle is hosting a live walk-through Nativity experience today and Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 — You are confident. You address life with energy and vigor. You work hard for what you want. Nevertheless, privately, you are sensitive and softer than you appear. This year is the end of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let go of anyone an…

Features

They Said It

“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive.”

Features

A previous restriction on donating blood is now lifted

DEAR DR. ROACH: I used to give blood regularly. While in the Air Force, I was stationed in England for four years in the early 1980s. Sometime in the 1990s, I was told that due to concern about mad cow disease, I would no longer be able to donate. Is that still true? If so, what do people in…

Features

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: A-C Valley Girls Preview

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

With a roster that featured only one senior and six underclassmen, Allegheny-Clarion Valley’s girls basketball team suffered through some growing pains last year as they won only three of their 22 games.

Features

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: C-L Boys Preview

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

There’s plenty to be excited about for the Clarion-Limestone boys basketball team entering the 2022-2023 season, but there are also a few reasons to be wary — at least early on.

Features

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: C-L Girls Preview

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

After a successful 2021-2022 season that saw them go 12-11 overall and 6-4 in the KSAC Large Division, Clarion-Limestone’s girls basketball team will be looking to build on that momentum this season, but it won’t happen without overcoming some obstacles.

Features

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Clarion Boys Preview

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After reaching the PIAA playoffs for two consecutive seasons, Clarion’s boys basketball team came up one win shy of equaling that feat last year as they finished 15-12 and lost to Johnsonburg in the District 9 Class 1A fifth-place game for the right to go to states.

Features

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cranberry Boys Preview

  • By JOE SAGER Correspondent

There is no shortage of personnel for Cranberry’s boys. The Berries graduated one starter from last year’s young team, which finished 3-19 overall and 0-10 in the KSAC South. The squad welcomes back an abundance of players to fill out the rotation.

Features

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cranberry Girls Preview

  • By ED BRANNON Sports Editor

Eager to erase the bad memories of an 0-22 campaign, Cranberry’s girls basketball team is prepared to start rebuilding the foundation of a program that was widely considered one of the best in the state during the 1990s.