HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 — You are hardworking, caring and kind. You’re also determined. You have a strong personality that makes an impact on others. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of anything that is standing in your way. Clear the decks.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

0
0
0
0
0

Mustang Mach-E is an electric performance car
Features

Mustang Mach-E is an electric performance car

Tesla made the first modern electric cars, beginning about 15 years ago. It also made the first electric cars that weren’t focused on being economical or practical cars — as the first electric cars (like the Baker electrics) were designed to be, some 120 years ago.

Features

They said it

“In the depth of winter I finally learned that there was in me an invincible summer.”

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 — You are hardworking, caring and kind. You’re also determined. You have a strong personality that makes an impact on others. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of anything that is standing in y…

Features

Sleep problem persists for over two decades

DEAR DR. ROACH: For over 20 years, I have experienced difficulty with getting enough sleep at night. I typically get between five and six hours of sleep per night. I fall asleep quickly at about 10 p.m., but wake up between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., unable to fall back asleep.

Features

Motormouth: An easier way to do it

Q: An internet video shows Subaru Outback coolant being drained by loosening the lower water hose. Is there any easier way to drain the fluid? B.K., Riverwoods, Illinois

Features

They Said It

‘You can’t expect to hit the jackpot if you don’t put a few nickels in the machine.’

Features

When can I change my Medicare coverage?

Dear Savvy Senior, Is it possible to make changes to my Medicare coverage now? I know we’ve passed the fall open enrollment period, but I’ve heard that there are other times of the year beneficiaries can make changes. What can you tell me? Changed My Mind

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 — You have dignity in a practical, conservative way. However, in the next moment, you are wildly impulsive! You are always generous, kindhearted and helpful. This year is finally the time for you to receive promotions, awards and acknowledgement fo…

Features

Treating hearing loss in Meniere's disease versus SSNHL

DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently answered a question from a reader with a friend who had sudden hearing loss with tinnitus after experiencing vertigo and dizziness. You attributed the hearing loss to sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). I have been dealing with Meniere’s disease for over e…

Features

Common mid-career challenges and what to do about them

Challenges abound in the professional arena. Whether an individual is an executive with a lengthy track record of success or a newly minted graduate just starting out, the next challenge is never too far off. And for mid-career professionals, those challenges could be accompanied by uncertai…

Tips to reclaim work-life balance
Features

Tips to reclaim work-life balance

The ability to work remotely has opened up different opportunities for the millions of people who work 9 to 5 each day. While the advantages to remote work are too numerous to count, logging hours from the sofa is not necessarily a panacea for all working ills. In fact, many remote workers o…

Features

How to modernize your resume

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses, especially small firms, have struggled to find employees to fill vacancies within their companies. A survey from CNBC/Survey Monkey released in May 2022 indicated that 52 percent of small business owners reported it had grown more difficu…

Time management tips for professionals
Features

Time management tips for professionals

Time management involves figuring out how much time to spend on specific tasks and controlling one’s schedule to be as productive as possible. Managing time more effectively can improve professionals’ quality of work, and a boost in productivity can make them more valuable to an organization.

How to set up your home office for success
Features

How to set up your home office for success

(Brandpoint) — If you didn’t work from home before, chances are you have the ability to now. According to Forbes, remote work is here to stay, with projections that 25% of all professional jobs in North America will be remote by the end of 2022.

Turning a hobby into a career
Features

Turning a hobby into a career

Hobbies are enjoyable and often educational ways to spend free time. Over the last year-plus, hobbies have become even more important as people were forced to stay home due to the pandemic.

Creative hobbies can lead to personal and professional growth
Features

Creative hobbies can lead to personal and professional growth

Much has been made of the value of hobbies in providing a distraction from the daily grind. The value of escapism is hard to define, but many successful professionals find that having a hobby that has nothing to do with their profession provides a much-needed respite during those times when …

5 Tips for Organizing Your Home Office
Features

5 Tips for Organizing Your Home Office

(Family Features) When temperatures creep up again, it signals time for an annual tradition: spring cleaning. While big projects like windows are hard to overlook, don’t forget smaller areas that need attention, too, such as your home office.

5 Interviewing Tips to Help You Land a New Job
Features

5 Interviewing Tips to Help You Land a New Job

(Family Features) With so many job openings these days, you may think you’ll have an easy time sliding into a new role. Not so fast. Because of the huge number of options available and plenty of workers contemplating changes, you’re likely to encounter some competition to land the job you wa…

Interview dos and don't for job seekers and employers
Features

Interview dos and don't for job seekers and employers

A successful interview benefits both job seekers and employers. Such an interview increases the likelihood that a qualified candidate can become a trusted and devoted addition to a company’s team. Employees working in concert contribute to a profitable and efficient enterprise.

Features

Factors to consider when vetting post-pandemic career opportunities

The COVID-19 pandemic left no aspect of life as the world knew it before 2020 untouched. In the wake of the pandemic, students were forced to learn in new ways, individuals were forced to find new ways to maintain relationships with family and friends and employers and employees were forced …

Features

How to navigate a salary negotiation

Women are vital components of the global workforce. Despite the contributions of women, Pew Research Center’s analysis of median hourly wages of both full- and part-time workers indicates that women still earn less than their male counterparts — even when they’re doing the same work and have…

Features

Mastering the art of effective communication

The internet, mobile devices and social media have changed the way people communicate. Face-to-face discussions and conversations over the phone have largely given way to video conference calls and text messaging.

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 — You are creative and intelligent. You are also optimistic and positive thinking, which is why you like to encourage others. You are persistent about going after what you want. This year you might renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. It’s a ti…

Features

Blackstone: Talk to friend about relationship behavior

Q. My best friend and her partner just broke up and I’m doing my best to not take sides, but it’s difficult. I probably know more than I should and although I want to be supportive, I’m pretty disgusted by my friend’s behavior. She wasn’t really fooling around, but she got caught up in a fli…

Features

High doses of vitamins lead to vitamin D toxicity

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been diagnosed with vitamin D toxicity, according to the blood work from a month ago — my result was 122 ng/mL. I was taking high doses of vitamin D3 in pill form (15,000 IU a day for three years) bought from a drugstore. I have stopped taking it, but I need to know ho…

Features

They said it

"Your job is to be the best version of yourself. Then invite others to join you."

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 — You have a mind of your own. You are determined, saucy and hardworking. You are kindhearted, hungry to learn and have a strong spiritual connection. Service to others is a theme for you this year. Therefore, take care of yourself so you can help and…

Edmunds highlights top car-tech trends
Features

Edmunds highlights top car-tech trends

  • By RONALD MONTOYA Edmunds

CES (formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas tends to showcase vehicles and technology that are further out than one might find at a traditional auto show.