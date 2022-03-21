HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 21, 2022 — You are pleasing, charming and talented. You are a passionate person, but you are also contemplative. Although you appear lighthearted, you don’t take things lightly. This is a wonderful year to enjoy yourself and your relations with others, because you have a great zest for life. Let your hair down! Enjoy!

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

They Said It

“The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.”

  • Joe Henderson

Surgeon to determine which patients need immediate surgery

DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter was diagnosed with a fecalith after a day of pain and nausea. The expert opinion on her report was that an appendectomy was not required at this time. If a flare-up and pain do not recur, would an elective appendectomy be a wise choice given this first instance of…

Urine flow weakens in most men as they age

DEAR DR. ROACH: Should a “junior-senior male” (age 75) be concerned about increasing urination, both at night, with normal prostate-related issues, but also during the daytime? Does one have to compensate and drink more fluids? Is there a danger in not having enough fluids in the system? — A.S.

Patience with young daughter's questions will pay off

Q: I’m concerned that my 3-year-old — she’s nearly 4 — daughter has some sort of language issue. For example, even though my brother’s family moved away nearly two years ago, whenever we drive by their former house my daughter will ask if they still live there. If I am wearing a yellow shirt…

“I restore myself when I’m alone. A career is born in public — talent in private.”

Individuals can improve their self-esteem and confidence in many ways, including ensuring they’re well groomed. When men and women seek to pamper themselves, the local salon can be a great starting point.

Stress can affect anyone at any time. Men, women and even children experience stress, which can be triggered by professional, personal and social pressures.

Cause of UTIs needs to be proven by urine culture

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have chronic urinary tract infections. I am 79 and suffer from it often. I frequently go to the bathroom five to six times per night. If I’m lucky, I’ll get two or three hours of sleep. In addition, I feel sharp pains going up my vagina, and I have vaginal dryness.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 18, 2022 — You are friendly, sociable and comfortable with a wide range of people. Nevertheless, you need time alone to pull your act together. You resist routine. This is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of what is…

Motormouth: What's wrong with the A/C?

Q: My 2017 Honda Pilot with the Touring package has 56,000 miles and is a wonderful vehicle except for the air conditioning. At various times while on long trips, the A/C blows warm air. Changing temperatures or switching on and off does not change the temp. The only hope is to turn the engi…

Medication for low blood pressure not necessary

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband, 75, has low blood pressure. His cardiologist has given us a blood pressure monitor to use at home every morning, and the readings are sent directly to the doctor’s office. His readings vary anywhere from 98/62 to more normal readings such as 116/70, but most are o…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, March 17, 2022 — You are self-motivated and hardworking. You are also perceptive. Many of you are spiritual. Partnerships are important to you, and you believe in trust and loyalty with loved ones. Good news! Expect kudos, praise, a promotion, an award and the ap…

“Remember that not getting what you want is sometimes a wonderful stroke of luck.”

Is high CRP cause for concern?

DEAR DR. ROACH: For the past six years, every time I have my annual labs done, my CRP has been very high. Normal range is listed as 0-3 mg/L. My results have consistently been 7-10 mg/L or more. When I express concern that this is listed as putting me at high risk for a cardiac event, I am a…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 16, 2022 — You are intelligent. You are also psychic and intuitive, which is why you can trust your hunches. You are poised and charming, and you rarely accept anything at face value. You investigate. This is a year of learning and teaching. You will renew…

“A person without imagination is like a teabag without hot water.”