- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: About a month ago, I had pain in my chest, so I went to the emergency room, where I was admitted. My blood pressure was in the 200 range, and they did an echocardiogram and a stress test. Both came out negative, but the cardiologist did an angiogram, and they found out that I…
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior,
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: There is much information about the spread of COVID germs from coughing, sneezing, speaking, etc. However, I have not seen anything about two other ways that could also spread the germs. Could you please address these in your column?
Q. The woman I'm considering marrying has never had children. I have two, ages 6 and 7. They are scheduled to spend the holiday with me this year, but my girlfriend wants me to trade the holiday with their mother and go skiing with her. I refused and it started a huge fight. She says our rel…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: When I make a FaceTime video call over Wi-Fi, my iPhone XS drops the call shortly after connecting. This doesn't happen when I use an iPhone 6, iPad Air or iMac on the same Wi-Fi network. What's wrong? -Tim Burke, Apple Valley, Minn.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am almost 88 years old. All seven of my children came down with chickenpox at different times. I took care of them all, and never contracted the virus. I didn't have it as a child or as an adult. Should I get the shingles vaccine? I have lupus and thyroid disease. I don't n…
A journalist asks, "What is the biggest challenge facing today's children?"
- Laura O'Neil
-
During this time of social distancing and quarantining we feel alone. Christmas was different this year, as will be the new year.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin church goes online only
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My 75-year-old wife had two third generation medicine-eluting stents inserted into a branch of the left anterior coronary artery in January 2020. On 75 mg of clopidogrel and 81 mg of aspirin for nine and a half months, she has endured several serious nosebleeds, one of which …
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: Purchased a new 2020 Audi A4. Salesperson wanted me to buy a maintenance plan that would cover oil changes for four years. Can my local mechanic handle the changes? Is there a reason I would need to use the dealer?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old male disabled veteran. I started work out of high school in a factory where I did hard but not brutal work. Then went to Vietnam, where I injured my knee and had to be operated on. Next, I worked for an airline as a baggage handler then became a licensed ai…
- By BOB WEBER
-
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
- By STEVE WHEELER
-
Roger Werchan had his first chance to buy a 1969 Mercury Cougar XR-7 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, back in 1995, but somebody beat him to the deal.
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
The Accord is in trouble.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: What's the difference between a tubal pregnancy and an abortion? Are they the same thing? -- J.K.S.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Whenever I go to my local VA clinic for a checkup, I'm asked if I want the pneumonia vaccine. I'm 70, and I wonder if that vaccine has proven to be beneficial. Thank you. -- L.B.
Q. Have you ever heard of people sharing an animal after they break up? My ex and I were together for 10 years. We got a cat right after we moved in together. We have now decided to live apart, but we can't agree with whom the cat should live. I suggested that the cat live with me for a week…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: My iPad's location software says I'm in Springfield, Ill., instead of Minnesota (a 400-mile mistake.) I've altered privacy and app settings, but nothing works. In case I've been hacked, I've removed the iPad's banking and financial apps and changed my passwords. What should I do? -Terranc…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently, you wrote about intermittent explosive disorder. I have this condition and would like your help dealing with it. I can lose my self-control and get so upset that I swear. I have attempted to control myself, but if I do not watch myself, I get very angry and then fee…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: What cures heartburn and indigestion? - R.G.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: In the majority of over-the-counter medication, the dosing references "adults 12 years and older" and then gives a maximum dose. I'm 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weigh 220 pounds. The average 12-year-old is 125-ish pounds. I don't get it. Are we overdosing the 12-year-olds or limi…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75-year-old male and was diagnosed many years ago with thalassemia. My A1C has been slightly high. Since sugar is carried on hemoglobin and my hemoglobin is disfigured with thalassemia, does it affect my A1C? - J.M.
