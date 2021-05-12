- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a teacher scheduled to get the Pfizer vaccine on Friday. My mom keeps sending me stuff about why I shouldn't get it -- fear of what it will do to the immune system in the future. Everything I've read confirms it's safe, but she is freaking me out a little. Could you send …
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior, my wife and I have been thinking about preplanning our funerals now so our kids won't have to later, but we would like to find out if it's a good idea to prepay. What can you tell us? - Living on a Budget
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had both COVID-19 vaccinations and am planning to donate blood. Would any of my immunity pass on to the person receiving my blood? -- D.J.
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. I have tried to talk to my children's mother about some concerns I have, but she immediately gets defensive. It turns into a shouting match and nothing gets accomplished. Now, she is reluctant to tell me anything about the kids when they are with her because it ends in a fight. How can we…
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: I use Google Maps on my Android phone, an LG K51. When I'm at home, and the phone is using Wi-Fi, I hear the app's voice directions. But once I'm in driving my car, the voice directions can't be heard. What's wrong? - D.G.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old female. I am current on all vaccines, but I do have a question about the pneumococcal vaccine.
- By ELIZABETH IVELL
-
As Christians, we have a vast array of examples in the Bible from which to pull to help us make meaning of our lives.
U.S. soldiers were fighting in Korea when President Harry S. Truman signed a congressional resolution calling for an annual National Day of Prayer. The purpose was for people to gather in houses of worship to pray for world peace, according to an Associated Press report from April 17, 1952.
A sixth-grade teacher recently shared the following story with me: Two girls in her class were making fun of a classmate whose family was struggling financially. The girl was socially awkward and had no friends. The mocking was taking place both at school and on social media.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 91-year-old woman with bullous pemphigoid, an autoimmune condition. I am very concerned about getting the COVID vaccine because of the possible side effects. I can find no information anywhere regarding this. Can you help me make this decision regarding the vaccine? - J.K.
- From staff reports
-
Mobile food pantry offered Thursday
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife and I are grateful to have recently received our second Moderna vaccine. When the crush relents, would you see any difficulty in adding the J&J vaccine at my own expense? It seems that the different vaccines vary in how they protect against different strains, and …
- By VERN PARKER
-
In the early years of the 20th century the Ford Motor Co. produced more automobiles than any other manufacturer. Ford was also busy building construction and farm equipment as well as trucks.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have seen several doctors for my TMJ: my primary doctor and dentist, an ear nose and throat doctor, the dental hygienist and also "ask Google."
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
V-6 engines are disappearing, even from luxury sedans such as the Mercedes E-Class, a type of car which used to come standard with one. It now comes standard with a four-cylinder engine, a very small engine given the size and prestige of the E.
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: I have a question about my 2019 Pilot Elite. I read in some Honda Pilot blogs about the long term benefits of disabling your VCM (variable cylinder management system). We bought our Pilot new and always thoroughly maintain our vehicles at the Honda dealership and look to keep this Pilot f…
- By BRAD BERGHOLDT Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q: I have a 2002 21-foot motorhome on a 3500 Chevrolet frame with a 5.7 engine. It now has 95,000 miles. At about 85,000 miles, the engine started losing power at driving speed. At first the engine would keep running but only at about 10 mph. After it sat overnight it would run fine. Now the…
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Many years ago, I was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation and then was on medication for 10+ years. I eventually had an ablation done, and I am finally back in normal rhythm. I have been off all meds for AFib for over a year.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Could you please explain the science behind the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine? I hear it differs from the Pfizer/Moderna vaccines as it does not contain the mRNA and is only a single dose. I also heard it compared to the flu vaccine. I am a regular flu vaccine re…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. I have been blessed with two very loving families. I had two children in my first family, received primary custody of them after my divorce and when I remarried, combined her children with mine for my second family. We all got along so well and for years celebrated life together. Then my …
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: To get a lower price, I purchased a new laptop with Windows 10 running in "S mode." I understand that S mode is supposed to be more secure, but that my software choices are limited. (I also know I can upgrade to full Windows 10, but I'm not sure this PC could handle it.) But I'm still try…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: A few years ago, my sister was diagnosed with an IgA deficiency, which is an autoimmune disorder. She was told by her doctor to avoid large crowds and to never shake hands with anyone. My sister is a major event organizer and was unable to simply quit her job, so she develope…
ROME (AP) - Pope Francis has sent another message to Vatican-based cardinals and bishops about his intent to hold them accountable for criminal misconduct: He removed the procedural obstacles that had spared them from being prosecuted by the Vatican's criminal tribunal.
Many times have I warned parents of the pitfalls of micromanaging their children's academic responsibilities lest said children deduce that the responsibilities in question are not theirs at all and begin acting increasingly irresponsible. Hello? Is there anybody out there?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My cousin, a woman in her mid-50s, was recently diagnosed with polymyalgia rheumatica. She was diagnosed early and has been on the standard prednisone treatment for seven days. She's been athletic most of her adult life and became concerned when the pain she was suffering was…
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A Bible-based theme park in Florida that closed its doors during the pandemic reopened to the public with free admission for two days this week, though it's future still remains uncertain.
- From staff reports
-
Chapel on the Hill to hold ladies' tea
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Please provide some clarity on family get-togethers in the new age of post vaccinations. Some members of our family have now been vaccinated, while others (mostly younger members in their 20s to 50s) have not yet - or may never be vaccinated, for reasons that confound me.
- By VERN PARKER
-
Back when Willis Terrett was barely a teenager, the enterprising youth had cornered the car washing market in his neighborhood. For $1.50 each, he kept the cars sparkling clean. Of all the neighbors' cars, the one that captured his attention - and the one he spent the most time on - was a 19…
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
When does 450 horsepower seem kind of ... limp? When you're behind the wheel of something with more than 700 horsepower.
