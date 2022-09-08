HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 — You have an intelligent, analytical mind. You are also observant, hardworking and reliable. Many of your ideas are original and amazing. This is a year of change for you, which means you have to be light on your feet and ready to go in new directions and respond quickly to new opportunities.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
DEAR DR. ROACH: My brother-in-law (age 78) recently developed dementia. Everything after the age of about 20 is gone for him, and he lives in the past, though he does still connect with my sister. For some time now, he has taken a psychopharmaceutical (Zoloft) for PTSD, stemming from earlier…
In 1933, the world-wide Great Depression was well entrenched and the American automobile industry was reeling. Despite the economic woes of the era, some of the most majestic cars ever produced emerged.
Dear Savvy Senior, What tips can you recommend for choosing a good active adult housing community? My husband and I, who recently retired, are planning to relocate to an area closer to our grandkids and are interested in buying a house in an age-restricted 55-plus housing community. Active Retirees
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 — You are focused, persevering and hard-working. You are also keenly observant of people and your surroundings. Nothing escapes you. You often choose to hide your sensitivity. This year you will work hard to build or construct something, either in …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 66-year-old male diagnosed about 15 years ago with mild coronary artery disease, with some blockages in my peripheral arteries. I was taking the maximum recommended dosage of pravastatin to maintain a low cholesterol, but I experienced complete ruptures of both Achille…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 — You are vibrant, multitalented and sociable. You are always active and like to be around fascinating people. You value your security and your independence. This is a good year for you because it promotes socializing and enjoying life. Old friends m…
Q. My ex’s partner just moved in with my ex. She’s not why we broke up, but they are just so happy it makes me cringe. We share custody of our 6-year-old son. I don’t want her disciplining my son! What’s good ex-etiquette?
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 — Security and love of family are strong values for you, along with a sense of justice. You love beauty and luxury in your surroundings, because you like your creature comforts. This is a slower-paced year. Focus on friendships and important relations…
Big home repairs often catch us by surprise, but maybe they shouldn’t. Every part of a house has a relatively predictable lifespan. Knowing when your furnace, roof, floors and even pipes will wear out can help you budget for their replacements. Start with online research to determine how lon…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 — People see you as confident, enthusiastic and a natural candidate for success. You are practical, inquisitive and organized. You know what’s going on. This year is the time to take stock and give yourself a report card. Let go of what is no longer…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 66-year-old woman who recently had an ECG prior to my knee surgery. The interpretation I received stated that I had an abnormal ECG with a “left anterior fascicular block.” Needless to say, this alarmed me. I saw a nurse practitioner who stated: “Don’t be concerned by …
Q: The school our 10-year-old daughter attends believes parents should micromanage homework sessions — they call it “being a homework buddy.” As a consequence, our daughter believes we should help her with her assignments. Mind you, we’re willing to help when help is truly needed, but we don…
This summer, my daughter and daughter-in-law presented my wife and I with wonderful gifts. They each gave birth to a baby boy. Prior to this, the count was five granddaughters and zero grandsons. Needless to say, we are elated. And I must say, somewhere in the midst of all the emotion of the…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My romantic partner of one year (a 51-year-old male) is being treated for prostate cancer with Eligard. He received a second injection two months ago. I am satisfied with our level of sexual intimacy, even though it has not included penetration. He is frustrated that his sexu…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 — You are charismatic, friendly and very engaging. You are also intelligent, down to earth and unpretentious. You are a nurturer, as well as an excellent negotiator. This is a winning year for you! Your past efforts will be rewarded with promotions, a…
When Chrysler introduced the Airflow in 1934 the Depression-era car-buying public had solid reactions to it. There was no ambivalence, people either detested the Airflow or they loved it. Most hated it.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 — You are stylish, charming, enthusiastic and impulsive. Others also see you as straightforward, honest and reliable. This is a fascinating year for you, because it is the first year of a new nine-year cycle, which means you need to be courageous, o…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 — You are intelligent, witty and very expressive. You are also highly individualistic. You are an organized person who takes their responsibilities seriously. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means you are letting go of what i…
Dear Savvy Senior, What can you tell me about electric trikes for semi-seniors? I used to cycle a lot in my younger years but have some balance problems and don’t trust myself on a two-wheeler anymore. I’ve read that electric powered trikes are a good option for older riders but could use so…