A sixth-grade teacher recently shared the following story with me: Two girls in her class were making fun of a classmate whose family was struggling financially. The girl was socially awkward and had no friends. The mocking was taking place both at school and on social media.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 91-year-old woman with bullous pemphigoid, an autoimmune condition. I am very concerned about getting the COVID vaccine because of the possible side effects. I can find no information anywhere regarding this. Can you help me make this decision regarding the vaccine? - J.K.
- By ELIZABETH IVELL
-
As Christians, we have a vast array of examples in the Bible from which to pull to help us make meaning of our lives.
- From staff reports
-
Mobile food pantry offered Thursday
U.S. soldiers were fighting in Korea when President Harry S. Truman signed a congressional resolution calling for an annual National Day of Prayer. The purpose was for people to gather in houses of worship to pray for world peace, according to an Associated Press report from April 17, 1952.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife and I are grateful to have recently received our second Moderna vaccine. When the crush relents, would you see any difficulty in adding the J&J vaccine at my own expense? It seems that the different vaccines vary in how they protect against different strains, and …
- By VERN PARKER
-
In the early years of the 20th century the Ford Motor Co. produced more automobiles than any other manufacturer. Ford was also busy building construction and farm equipment as well as trucks.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have seen several doctors for my TMJ: my primary doctor and dentist, an ear nose and throat doctor, the dental hygienist and also "ask Google."
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
V-6 engines are disappearing, even from luxury sedans such as the Mercedes E-Class, a type of car which used to come standard with one. It now comes standard with a four-cylinder engine, a very small engine given the size and prestige of the E.
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: I have a question about my 2019 Pilot Elite. I read in some Honda Pilot blogs about the long term benefits of disabling your VCM (variable cylinder management system). We bought our Pilot new and always thoroughly maintain our vehicles at the Honda dealership and look to keep this Pilot f…
- By BRAD BERGHOLDT Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q: I have a 2002 21-foot motorhome on a 3500 Chevrolet frame with a 5.7 engine. It now has 95,000 miles. At about 85,000 miles, the engine started losing power at driving speed. At first the engine would keep running but only at about 10 mph. After it sat overnight it would run fine. Now the…
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Many years ago, I was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation and then was on medication for 10+ years. I eventually had an ablation done, and I am finally back in normal rhythm. I have been off all meds for AFib for over a year.
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Could you please explain the science behind the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine? I hear it differs from the Pfizer/Moderna vaccines as it does not contain the mRNA and is only a single dose. I also heard it compared to the flu vaccine. I am a regular flu vaccine re…
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. I have been blessed with two very loving families. I had two children in my first family, received primary custody of them after my divorce and when I remarried, combined her children with mine for my second family. We all got along so well and for years celebrated life together. Then my …
- By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
-
Q: To get a lower price, I purchased a new laptop with Windows 10 running in "S mode." I understand that S mode is supposed to be more secure, but that my software choices are limited. (I also know I can upgrade to full Windows 10, but I'm not sure this PC could handle it.) But I'm still try…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: A few years ago, my sister was diagnosed with an IgA deficiency, which is an autoimmune disorder. She was told by her doctor to avoid large crowds and to never shake hands with anyone. My sister is a major event organizer and was unable to simply quit her job, so she develope…
ROME (AP) - Pope Francis has sent another message to Vatican-based cardinals and bishops about his intent to hold them accountable for criminal misconduct: He removed the procedural obstacles that had spared them from being prosecuted by the Vatican's criminal tribunal.
Many times have I warned parents of the pitfalls of micromanaging their children's academic responsibilities lest said children deduce that the responsibilities in question are not theirs at all and begin acting increasingly irresponsible. Hello? Is there anybody out there?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: My cousin, a woman in her mid-50s, was recently diagnosed with polymyalgia rheumatica. She was diagnosed early and has been on the standard prednisone treatment for seven days. She's been athletic most of her adult life and became concerned when the pain she was suffering was…
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A Bible-based theme park in Florida that closed its doors during the pandemic reopened to the public with free admission for two days this week, though it's future still remains uncertain.
- From staff reports
-
Chapel on the Hill to hold ladies' tea
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Please provide some clarity on family get-togethers in the new age of post vaccinations. Some members of our family have now been vaccinated, while others (mostly younger members in their 20s to 50s) have not yet - or may never be vaccinated, for reasons that confound me.
- By VERN PARKER
-
Back when Willis Terrett was barely a teenager, the enterprising youth had cornered the car washing market in his neighborhood. For $1.50 each, he kept the cars sparkling clean. Of all the neighbors' cars, the one that captured his attention - and the one he spent the most time on - was a 19…
- By ERIC PETERS, Peters' Garage
-
When does 450 horsepower seem kind of ... limp? When you're behind the wheel of something with more than 700 horsepower.
- By BOB WEBER
-
Q: In a recent column, you mentioned that a vapor storage charcoal canister can flood by overfilling your gas tank. If you squeeze in extra fuel over a long period of time, how would you know if the canister is actually flooded and not operating correctly?
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have liver disease (my doctor calls it mild cirrhosis) and terrible, painful varicose veins. Is it safe for me to get a vein stripping? - V.P.
- By RAY MAGLIOZZI
-
Dear Car Talk:
- By JIM MILLER
-
Dear Savvy Senior, how much does your claiming age affect your Social Security benefits, and what are the most popular ages people start taking their retirement benefits? - Nearing Retirement
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old female with spinal stenosis and have been treated by a pain management doctor over the course of several years. My pain is from my neck down to my lower back and radiates to my legs. The pain is constantly moving from one place to another and sometimes ever…
- By Keith Roach, M.D.
-
DEAR DR. ROACH: Why do older people tend to get lightheaded (not vertigo) and therefore become liable to trip or fall? What causes that, and can anything be done? I'm an 83-year-old lady afraid to trip over the garden hose or her own feet. - A.R.
- By JANN BLACKSTONE
-
Q. My fiancee wants to invite her child's godfather to our wedding. Problem is her child's godfather is also her ex. I can tell it's the child that keeps them in contact. He's very close to her, but I'm wondering if it's really necessary that he come to our wedding. What's good ex-etiquette?
Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin 'heartbroken' as official dies from injuries
-
Police search for endangered man
-
Vigil for Rocky Grove student
-
'It's absolutely terrible'
-
Man facing more than 800 counts related to animal cruelty
-
Paying respects
-
2 men killed in Route 322 crash
-
Update: Rocky Grove student dies in crash
-
OC police seeking man wanted in drug case
-
Dogging the suspects
Recent Ads
JAMIE BARKER, HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. I’M PROUD OF YOU!! From…
Rocky Grove - 21 Park Street - Moving Sale - Sat. May 15t…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
HUGE supply of used monitors, printers and computers on s…
If you have any appliances, car batteries, flat screen tv…
Used Appliances Kenmore top load washer $185. Maytag elec…
Bicycle Repair & Sales 814-591-1010 - Cecil’s - 35 yr…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Four junior rifle team members to compete at nationals
-
Oilers defend Oil Country
-
Jacoby, Rhoads and Winslow lead Orioles to win
-
Cardinals' YaSenka movin' on up
-
scoreboard for 5-5-21
-
Orioles work overtime to beat Iroquois
-
Bulldogs sweep; Knights, Berries fall on road
-
scoreboard for 5-4-21
-
Scoreboard for 5-1-21
-
Reynolds, Hogue shine in Berries' win
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
OC police seeking man wanted in drug case
-
OC man accused of assault for ramming vehicle
-
Man charged in 2015 crime after DNA match found
-
Oil City man accused of repeatedly harassing woman
-
Man charged with stalking after following woman
-
Unoccupied trailer destroyed by fire
-
Man accused of entering residence without permission
-
Police search for endangered man
-
Police seek man accused of assault
-
No injuries in Monroe Township house fire
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Commendations, minor reprimands for officer in Wright death
-
Court upholds conviction of officer in slaying of Black man
-
Top Chicago prosecutor apologizes for false Toledo gun claim
-
Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill 2 in Georgia
-
US begins reuniting some families separated at Mexico border
-
Italy jury deliberates fate of 2 Americans in police slaying
-
A woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco
-
Court to hear appeal of Dallas officer who killed neighbor
-
Giuliani search warrant resolved Justice Department dispute
-
'DWI Dude' attorney sentenced for scamming drug traffickers